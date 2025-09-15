Emeka Egbuka, Nico Collins, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props: Texans vs. Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Buccaneers will look to build off a week one win, while C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will try to rebound from a week one loss on Monday night. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog fantasy for the last NFL game of week two.
Nico Collins Over 77.5 Receiving Yards
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins struggled in his week one matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, but in week two, he should be able to bounce back and put together a better game. Last week, he recorded just three receptions for 25 yards on five targets, significantly below his Monday night receiving prop of 77.5 yards. His four targets would rank as his second-lowest in all his outings in the 2024 season. C.J. Stroud should go out of his way to be more active in establishing a connection with his WR1, especially with them coming off a loss. With this alone, the over on his receiving prop is the right option.
Dalton Schultz Over 35.5 Receiving Yards
The Houston Texans tight end is in a great spot to cover his over 35.5 receiving prop. Last week, he recorded three receptions on five targets and had 28 yards. Back in 2023, he had one of his better career performances against Tampa Bay, having 10 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown. His past success against the Bucs, combined with the pretty decent volume he saw in week one, makes his over on his receiving prop a great pick.
Nick Chubb Under 50.5 Rushing Yards
Nick Chubb’s rushing total seems a bit too high. He is coming off a week one performance where he had 13 rushes for 60 yards. This will be hard to achieve again with the Buccaneers having one of the better rushing defenses in the NFL. In week one, they only allowed 69 rushing yards. In 2024, they allowed the third fewest rushing yards in the NFL. With this in mind, Chubb should struggle making his under a good player prop pick for Monday night.
Emeka Egbuka Under 53.5 Receiving Yards
Emeka Egbuka, in his rookie debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opened some eyes. He had four receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns. With his performance, it feels his receiving total is a little elevated. Tight end Cade Otton, who was one of Baker Mayfield’s favorite targets from last season, could get more involved, which could hinder Egbuka’s performance. Otton, in week one, had three targets and no receptions. Egbuka looks to be a rising star, but in this spot, his receiving total feels too high, making the under 53.5 yards receiving the best play.
Cade Otton Over 2.5 Receptions
Based on Cade Otton’s week one performance, it feels Mayfield could go out of his way to establish a connection. As said earlier, he had three targets and no catches in week one. Last season in 2024, he hit the over on 2.5 receptions nine out of 14 times in the regular season. His over on his receiving prop definitely feels to be the right choice in this game.