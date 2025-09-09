Mike Evans Reveals Emeka Egbuka Had Bold Message Before Catching Bucs' Go-Ahead TD
Emeka Egbuka called his shot in the Buccaneers' win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Before Egbuka scored his second touchdown to give the Buccaneers a 23-20 lead, Mike Evans recalled that Egbuka called the play he thought they should run in the huddle. Egbuka then capitalized with a 25-yard touchdown on that exact play he named, leaving Evans wishing he was mic'd up so that moment from Egbuka before the touchdown was recorded.
“Right before he caught that last touchdown, he like called it,” Evans said of Egbuka, via Joe Bucs Fan. “He wanted a post route. He said, ‘I’m about to game one.’
“We were in the huddle and [Egbuka] said we need to run this certain play and I’m going to game [the cornerback],” Evans said. “And I was just like, ‘Maybe we do need to run it.’ And then literally he runs the post and touchdown, next play.”
Egbuka already had one of the top rookie performances with four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns, including what turned out to be the game-winner. But calling the play he would score on is another level of composure for the rookie playing in his first game against a division rival.
"True professional. Doesn't play like a rookie. Doesn't act like a rookie," Mayfield said of Egbuka after the game, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. "His head is never spinning. He made some unbelievable catches and plays today for us. Obviously, going to continue to lean on him."
Thanks in large part to Egbuka, the Buccaneers walk away from Atlanta 1-0, and with the early lead in the NFC South once again.