Nick Kurtz Tops These Elite Fantasy Baseball DFS Player Picks for Friday, March 27

The MLB is back at it again tonight with a main slate of games running seven-deep. We have Cy Young contenders Chris Sale and David Ragans on the mound, as well as countless high-level players. Early in the season, we must exploit variance to play the best possible fantasy baseball players. Expectations will be at the least predictable angle pre-April; thus, we must be wary. These are your best DFS picks by position for March 27.

SP, Sandy Alcantara

Why not gamble on Alcantara's upside? At his best, he is a legitimate Cy Young contender. In spring training, Alcantara put out a sub-1.00 WHIP in four games with a stellar 11.4 strikeouts per 9 innings. Tonight, he gets the ever-so-bad Rockies team in Miami.

1B, Nick Kurtz

Kurtz is personally my MVP favorite outside of Aaron Judge. In 3 at-bats against Gausman, Kurtz is 1-for-3 with a 107 MPH Evo on his sole hit. Kurtz is as good as they come, and I am willing to roll with the man with low variance, from his $4,000 price to the other $3,000-$3,500.

2B, Xavier Edwards

Edwards finds Kyle Freeland as the worst ace in all of Major League Baseball, having fielded a 4.98 ERA and 5-17 record in 2025. Edwards bats switch, and he comes off a .282 batting average season. Added — Edwards is a big stolen base threat, which the Marlins will be leveraging in this game.

3B, Isaac Paredes

Paredes should be lowly owned in this DFS slate. We can exploit his usage against a righty-on-left matchup. Paredes is a sharp, down-the-line hitter in Angel Stadium, which is 3rd easiest in park factor to right-handed batters.

SS, Jacob Wilson

Wilson is 3-for-6 in his career against Gausman. In 2025, Wilson also batted .311. Batting 5th, he will have a great RBI opportunity against a pitcher that is also about average, being Gausman. $3,000 is a more-than-attractive price for an All-Star caliber shortstop.

OF, Yordan Alvarez

Alvarez owns Yusei Kikuchi with 10 hits in 28 career at-bats. These stats include 3 home runs and an average exit velocity of 98 MPH. Playing at home, the crowd will be buzzing on a Friday night, and Alvarez will be swinging free as we will see all year long.

OF, Jacob Marsee

Marsee projects to bat leadoff against the poor play of Kyle Freeland tonight. That fact should bring Marsee great run potential as a .363 on-base percentage hitter at Coors Field, which ranks 1st in park factor.

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