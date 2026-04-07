Swing for the Fences Tonight with these Top Fantasy Baseball Sluggers

Major League Baseball comes at us with a full slate of games tonight, where we look to hot players to dominate fantasy baseball. Pitching and hitting will be volatile early on in the season, but a sharp mind finds the right angles to take. We are here to assist in that matter today, to deliver the best start 'em, sit 'em decisions in fantasy and DFS baseball.

Starting Pitcher — Christopher Sanchez

He may be expensive in DFS, but Sanchez has been lights out through two starts and is now the NL Cy Young favorite in its early stages. The Giants will oppose the Phillies tonight, and well, they are one of the worst offenses in the MLB so far. They are expected to remain much of the same all year long under a new, young, and inexperienced manager, Tony Vitello.

Catcher — Ben Rice

Rice gives us that home run upside that we look for tonight in Yankee Stadium. He dinged 26 homers in 2025 and has 3 already this season, which paces early for 50+ on the year. His opponent? Aaron Civale of the Athletics is definitely a bottom-30% pitcher in the MLB by all accounts.

1st Baseman — Matt Olson

Olson is right back to where we expect his form to be. He bats .286 on the season with 2 home runs in the process. His opposing pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi, who has had an abysmal 2.11 WHIP through two starts this season. Olson is about a 30 home run per year player, and tonight, he would probably double in likelihood to hit one in Angel Stadium, which is top-35% easiest against hitters.

2nd Baseman — Mauricio Dubon

Dubon projects to bat deep in the lineup, in the 7th. However, his upside seems to be worth it with a .333 average, 2 home runs, 7 RBI's, and 6 runs scored on the season. Like Matt Olson, Dubon faces Kikuchi, who may become one of the worst pitchers in the MLB at his current pace. If the Braves tee off, the bullpen will be low-leverage, thus aiding further hitting.

3rd Baseman — Kevin McGonigle

Let's not be fooled by Taj Bradley's early statistics. He fields a 0.87 ERA through two starts, but with a 1.20 WHIP. Bradley is generally a bottom-half pitcher over his career and is due for a regression or a bad-luck game tonight. As for the rookie, McGonigle, he is going left-on-right while batting .289 this season, and reaching base in all but one game this season.

Shortstop — Carlos Correa

It is well known that Coors Field is the easiest park in the MLB for opposing hitters. Correa looks to add to that, going right-on-left against Kyle Freeland, who is the worst ace in the entire MLB. That proved true in 2026 with his 1.44 WHIP through 9.1 IP. Correa will bat 5th and be with the green light to go deep all game long.

Outfielder — Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton is scorching hot with a .394 batting average and has even gained his first stolen base in years this past Friday. While that won't likely happen again, we get a red-hot Stanton with massive power at Yankee Stadium, which is the 3rd-easiest MLB ballpark in home runs allowed. Aaron Civale then opposes him, and that is very favorable on paper, where Stanton is a career 3-for-9 with 2 home runs against.

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