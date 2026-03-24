5 Last-Minute 2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakout Candidates That You Must Target

Are you cramming fantasy baseball content for your upcoming draft? The season begins in hours, and you can afford no mistake. While Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge command the top of the board, your league will be won in the later rounds, where the biggest breakouts will be found. Today, we explore five players with great breakout potential in the upcoming 2026 fantasy baseball season.

1B, Ben Rice (NYY)

Rice has a Statcast page that is truly impressive, ranking in the top 10% in 8 key batting categories. In 2025, this led Rice to have an .836 OPS with 26 home runs. Batting in the 4-slot, Rice will have a tremendous opportunity to rack up 30+ home runs and 100+ RBI, and Yankees players, as we know, can be relied upon, especially home run hitters in the shallow Yankee Stadium.

OF, Kyle Stowers (MIA)

Stowers is in the top-9% of all MLB batters of batting run value, per Statcast. He is a power hitter in baseball with 25 home runs in 2025, plus a .912 OPS. The Marlins should be a dark horse playoff contender, and with Stowers in the prime of their lineup, he can easily go on for 30+ home runs, thus outperforming his ADP of 114.

OF, Oneil Cruz (PIT)

When we search for breakout potential, we find key categories to exploit. As for Cruz, he dominates in two categories: home runs and stolen bases. Cruz has 41 total home runs across the last two seasons and is hoping to go for 25+ in 2025, logically improving in year four. Cruz also stole 38 bases in 2025, a mark likely to be repeated. The Pirates can very well sneak into the playoffs this year, which helps the upside for boosting Cruz and an improving team.

SP, Jesus Luzardo (PHI)

Luzardo works 67% of his pitching output to be offspeed or breaking balls. In those pitch-types, Luzardo ranked in the top-6% of run value across all MLB pitchers. As he just got extended to a new deal with the Phillies, Luzardo has all the tools to become an elite MLB pitcher in 2026. Look to the 28-year-old to have top-10 starting pitcher upside when all is said and done.

2B, Matt McLain (CIN)

The hope for Reds fans is that McLain returns to his 2023 form, which saw him put out a .290 average, .864 OPS, 14 home runs, and 16 stolen bases in a partially played season. McLain has now gone to spring training, excelling with a .529 batting average, 1.591 OPS, and 7 home runs in 56 plate appearances.

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