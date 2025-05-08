Fantasy Basketball: NBA DFS Picks (Thursday, May 8)
The second round of the NBA postseason finally saw its first home victory. After the New York Knicks stunned Boston by overcoming a 20-point deficit for the second consecutive game—this time sealing a 91-90 win with a final defensive stop—the Oklahoma City Thunder followed up with a dominant performance, dismantling the Denver Nuggets 149-106. With those results, home teams are now just 1-6 in the second round.
Thursday's slate features only one matchup: the Golden State Warriors visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves. As a result, we’ll shift focus from classic contests to Showdown DFS formats.
The Warriors are riding high after a pivotal road win in Game 1 but will be without franchise cornerstone Stephen Curry, who is sidelined for at least a week. Unsurprisingly, Golden State enters Game 2 as 10.5-point underdogs. Oddsmakers are projecting a grind-it-out defensive battle, with a modest game total of 201.5 points.
On the injury front, Minnesota’s Rob Dillingham has been upgraded to a game-time decision. Meanwhile, the absence of Curry will force several Golden State role players into expanded roles—creating potential value opportunities on tonight’s Showdown slate.
With that, let’s dive into the top NBA DFS plays for Thursday, May 8.
NBA DFS Captains:
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves ($12,000, $18,000)
Anthony Edwards may have struggled with his shot in Game 1, but his all-around dominance was on full display as he still racked up an impressive 52 fantasy points on his way to a 23-point, 14-rebound double-double. He’s been electric throughout the postseason, notching 50 or more fantasy points in four straight playoff appearances—and there’s little reason to believe the streak ends here. Against Golden State during the regular season, Edwards posted well-rounded numbers: 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, plus modest contributions in steals and blocks. Despite a recent cold spell from beyond the arc (1-for-16 over his last two outings), he’s due for a bounce-back shooting performance in Game 2.
Though his salary is steep in the MVP slot, Edwards is a near-lock to be among the slate’s top fantasy producers. He doesn’t necessarily need to anchor your Captain’s spot, but fading him entirely would be a bold—and likely costly—move unless you’re predicting an early blowout in which the Wolves bench their starters.
Jimmy Butler, Golden State Warriors ($11,200, $16,200)
Arguably the premier Captain option on tonight’s slate, Jimmy Butler is poised to carry the offensive burden for Golden State with Stephen Curry sidelined. In Game 1—despite Curry logging just 13 minutes—Butler nearly notched a triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals en route to 51.8 fantasy points.
With the keys to the offense firmly in his hands, Butler is expected to serve as both the Warriors’ primary scorer and lead facilitator. His versatility and sky-high usage make him the chalk Captain play, and for good reason. As the lone Warrior capable of consistently creating his own shot, Butler should command a heavy workload and a significant number of touches. If he finds his rhythm early, don’t be surprised if we’re treated to a vintage “Playoff Jimmy” performance. He’s a core piece of any serious DFS build tonight.
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors ($8,400, $12,600)
If you're aiming to save salary in the Captain’s slot without sacrificing upside, Draymond Green is a compelling option. The veteran is fresh off his best postseason performance of the year, racking up 41.0 fantasy points behind an impressive 18-point outing that included four triples, along with 8 boards, 6 assists, and 2 steals.
With Curry sidelined, Green's role as a facilitator and secondary scorer becomes even more critical, and his usage is set to rise accordingly. After scoring 15+ points in back-to-back games, his offensive confidence appears to be trending upward. In two regular-season contests against Minnesota, Green averaged 8.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists, plus a steal and a block per game—solid all-around contributions that should be even more valuable given Golden State’s current offensive void. He’s a savvy, cost-effective Captain option with the potential to deliver a big performance in a must-win road game.
NBA DFS Utility Plays:
Buddy Hield, Golden State Warriors ($7,600)
Buddy Hield has emerged as a key catalyst for Golden State’s postseason surge, delivering back-to-back gems when it’s mattered most. In the Warriors’ Game 7 triumph over Houston, the veteran sniper lit it up from deep, drilling nine three-pointers to tie a playoff record en route to a monstrous 51.8 fantasy points. He followed that up with another strong performance in Game 1 against Minnesota, dropping 24 points on five triples while adding eight rebounds, three assists, and a steal for a 43.0 fantasy-point encore.
Firmly entrenched in the starting five, Hield has quickly proven to be more than just a floor spacer—he’s become a core offensive piece in the absence of Stephen Curry. His minutes have surged north of 36 per game, and his confidence is clearly flowing. At his current salary, Hield doesn’t need to go nuclear to return value, but if the hot shooting continues, he could end up as one of the slate’s best mid-tier options. With the green light firmly in hand and Curry sidelined, expect plenty of opportunities for Buddy to let it fly again in Game 2.
Donte DiVincenzo, Minnesota Timberwolves ($6,200)
Donte DiVincenzo has quietly become one of Minnesota’s most reliable postseason contributors—and savvy fantasy managers are taking notice. A proven playoff performer from his time in New York and Milwaukee, Divo brings a versatile skill set to the table: he’s a sneaky-good ball handler, a tenacious perimeter defender, and a fearless shot-maker when the game tightens up. Simply put, he’s built for the big stage.
With veteran Mike Conley showing signs of wear and tear, and Golden State rolling out a lineup devoid of a true floor general, DiVincenzo is in line for an uptick in minutes and responsibility on both ends of the court. He’s logged 28+ minutes in four consecutive playoff contests and has topped 24 fantasy points in three of those outings. Given his dirt-cheap price and expanded role, DiVincenzo is a high-floor, high-leverage value play on tonight’s slate.
Gary Payton II, Golden State Warriors ($4,400)
With Steph Curry sidelined, Gary Payton II is poised to step into an elevated role—and potentially into the starting five—after starting the second half of Game 1 in Curry’s absence. The defensive ace saw a playoff-high 26 minutes in that contest, making the most of his opportunity with a well-rounded stat line: 8 points, 5 boards, 4 dimes, and a swipe, good for 22.8 fantasy points.
While he won’t be tasked with lighting up the scoreboard, Payton thrives in the gritty, hustle-heavy aspects of the game—deflections, steals, second-chance efforts—and those hidden stats often translate into sneaky DFS value. At his modest salary, even a modest stat line goes a long way. If he keeps stuffing the box score with those intangible contributions, Payton could be one of the slate’s best low-risk, high-reward plays. If you want to get Butler and Edwards in your lineup, Payton’s bargain price may be the best option.
More Recommended Plays: Brandon Podziemski ($7,000), Naz Reid ($6,600), Moses Moody ($2,400)
