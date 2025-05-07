Dallas Goedert Restructures Deal With Eagles: Fantasy Football Impact
There has been a ton of uncertainty revolving around the Philadelphia Eagles and their star tight end this offseason. After exploring trade possibilities during the NFL Draft, the Eagles opted to retain their veteran tight end, reshaping his contract instead of shipping him elsewhere.
Throughout the process, the team maintained transparency with the 30-year-old playmaker, a former second-round selection in 2018, as interest around the league bubbled. Ultimately, he chose continuity over relocation, restructuring his deal to stay in Philadelphia for a shot at back-to-back Super Bowls.
Dallas Goedert Fantasy Football Outlook:
Goedert was limited to just 10 games last season, which contributed to his TE27 finish in PPR formats. Despite the missed time, the veteran remained highly efficient, catching 42 of 52 targets for 496 yards and two touchdowns—an impressive 80.8% catch rate. He averaged 10.4 fantasy points per game and delivered in the postseason, recording 4+ receptions and 45+ yards in three of four playoff matchups, including a touchdown in the Super Bowl.
However, with Philadelphia’s run-heavy approach and a target hierarchy dominated by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Goedert enters 2025 as more of a mid-range TE2 than a dependable TE1 option. He will have boom potential in certain matchups where the Eagles are forced to throw but with Saquon Barkley in the backfield, the Eagles are going to try to run it down opponents’ throats.
That said, no one is likely more thrilled than Jalen Hurts, who gets his trusted security blanket back over the middle. With Goedert returning, Hurts remains locked in as a top-10 fantasy quarterback heading into the 2025 season.
With their offensive core returning for the 2025 NFL season, the Eagles enter as the clear favorites to represent the NFC in next year’s Super Bowl. The NFC East remains competitive—Washington is on the up and up with Daniels under center, and the Cowboys bolstered their offense by trading for George Pickens—but the Giants are still in the midst of a rebuild. Philadelphia remains the team to beat, and Goedert is poised to play a crucial role in the Eagles' quest for back-to-back championships.
