Fantasy Basketball: NBA DFS Picks (Tuesday, May 13)
We’re inching closer to the Conference Finals as both the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves grabbed commanding 3-1 series leads last night.
Tonight, the Indiana Pacers have a chance to punch their ticket to the next round as they head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with a 3-1 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the injury front, Donovan Mitchell is listed as a game-time decision after aggravating an ankle injury in Game 4. Despite his uncertain status, the Cavs enter the night as 7.5-point favorites, boosted by the return of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and De’Andre Hunter. This is expected to be a high-scoring affair with a 230-point total.
Out West, the Denver Nuggets travel to Paycom Center for a crucial Game 5 against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the series tied 2-2, this matchup could swing the momentum for good. There are no major injuries to monitor, and the Thunder are currently 10.5-point favorites. This should be another offensive slugfest with a 221-point total.
With that in mind, let’s dive into the top NBA DFS plays for Tuesday, May 13.
NBA DFS Guards:
Stud: Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers ($8,400)
After averaging 47.3 DraftKings points over the first two games of the series, Tyrese Haliburton has seen a sharp dip in production over the last two. He’s gone just 5-for-16 from the field and 1-for-6 from deep, scoring only 15 total points while dishing out 10 assists — a noticeable drop from the 17 dimes he recorded in Games 1 and 2. Interestingly, Haliburton has performed better on the road this postseason, and he returns to Cleveland tonight averaging 20.5 points, 8.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game in the series at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
With a chance to eliminate the No. 1 seed, I expect a tightly contested game where Indiana will need Haliburton at his best. Factoring in the Pacers’ up-tempo pace, the high-stakes environment, Haliburton’s lower projected ownership due to recent struggles, and his significant price discount compared to SGA, he stands out as a top GPP play on tonight’s slate. It’s a risk — but one with the potential for a big-time reward.
Value: Christian Braun, Denver Nuggets ($5,200)
Braun continues to shoulder a heavy workload, and there’s no reason to expect that to change in tonight’s pivotal Game 5—especially with Michael Porter Jr. still nursing a shoulder injury. The young wing has topped 40 minutes in three of four games this series, cracking 30 fantasy points in two of those outings.
During the regular season, Braun posted solid all-around numbers: 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, good for 28.7 FPPG. With a 221-point over-under and another big-minute night likely on deck, he’s in a great spot to hit 30+ fantasy points again. Don’t forget—he opened this series in OKC with an impressive 11-point, 13-rebound double-double as the Nuggets stole a road win behind Aaron Gordon’s clutch finish.
NBA DFS Forwards:
Stud: Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers ($7,500)
Whether Donovan Mitchell suits up or not, Evan Mobley stands out as my favorite forward on tonight’s slate—but if Mitchell is ruled out, Mobley becomes as close to a must-play as it gets. Like the rest of the Cavaliers, he struggled in Game 4, finishing with just 18.3 fantasy points in 27 minutes. But if Cleveland hopes to force a Game 6, Mobley will need to step up and embody the Defensive Player of the Year title—just as he did in the Cavs’ lone win this series, when he piled up three steals and three blocks.
Outside of that down performance in Game 4, Mobley has shown his ceiling with 40.0 and 54.3 fantasy points in his two other healthy outings this series. His ability to control a game with elite defensive instincts, rim protection, and sneaky offensive upside makes him an invaluable DFS piece—especially at his current price. He’s the type of high-upside, slate-shifting GPP option that can vault your lineup to the top in a do-or-die playoff spot.
Value: Max Strus, Cleveland Cavaliers ($5,400)
Max Strus has been a quiet force of consistency in this series, delivering 25 or more fantasy points in every game and eclipsing the 40-point mark twice. He’s doing a little bit of everything—scoring efficiently, hitting the glass, moving the ball, and even flashing some defensive hustle plays along the way.
With his all-around contributions and minutes locked in, Strus has carved out a rock-solid DFS floor, and the ceiling is clearly there when his shot is falling. If Donovan Mitchell ends up sidelined, Strus’ offensive responsibilities will only grow, making him an even more appealing mid-range target. In a high-stakes matchup where every possession counts, he’s the kind of glue-guy with sneaky upside that can swing DFS contests. Through four games in this series, Strus is averaging 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks for 34.2 fantasy points per game.
NBA DFS Centers:
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets ($11,400)
It’s tough to build around Jokic at his price tag but fading him may not be an option given the lack of superstars on this slate, especially if Mitchell sits out. Jokic is the only player on this slate with a realistic chance of notching 90 or 100 fantasy points. After back-to-back uncharacteristic outings in Games 2 and 3, Jokic showed signs of recalibrating in Game 4. While his shot still betrayed him (a rough 7-for-22 from the field), the reigning MVP compensated by converting 11 of 14 free throws and, perhaps more critically, curbing his turnover issues—committing just two after a staggering 14 combined in the previous two contests.
As the Nuggets hit the road again for a pivotal Game 5, expect Jokic to be the gravitational center of Denver’s offense. Interestingly, the big man has been significantly more productive on the road this postseason, averaging nearly seven additional fantasy points per game away from Ball Arena. In fact, three of his four highest fantasy outputs this postseason have come in hostile environments. With the stakes rising and the spotlight intensifying, Jokic remains a premier DFS anchor with a ceiling few can touch—especially when the venue shifts.
Value: Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers ($6,100)
Myles Turner has quietly delivered strong returns in this series, topping 34 fantasy points in three of the four contests and peaking at an impressive 47. While his minutes dipped to 22 and 26 in the most recent outings—thanks to lopsided scores rather than performance concerns—he logged 35 and 33 minutes in the first two competitive matchups, which is likely a better indicator of what to expect in tonight’s pivotal clash. Perhaps most importantly, he’s hauling in rebounds at a much higher rate in the playoffs than he did in the regular season, grabbing 7+ in four of his last five contests.
Assuming this game stays close, Turner should see a full workload in the mid-30s, positioning him as a high-floor, high-upside option at the forward/center spot. Turner offers stability, savings, and a path to 6x value if the game script cooperates. He's not the flashy play—but he might be the sharp one.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
