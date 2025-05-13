NFL Announces 2025 International Slate Featuring Vikings, Commanders, And Dolphins
The NFL released the six matchups overseas between late September and mid-November. The Minnesota Vikings were rewarded with a mini-vacation by drawing back-to-back matchups in Dublin and London while drawing the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.
It’s an excellent opportunity for the Vikings to showcase their talent in two markets while allowing their players’ families to see another part of the world on the team's off days.
Both matchups come against defensive-minded teams, with an unknown starting quarterback at this time.
Minnesota Vikings Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Minnesota comes off a great season (14-3), but the keys to their offense will be in the hands of the talented J.J. McCarthy, who I expect to play well after missing all of last season due to a knee injury. He has two dynamic wide receivers – Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison- and a healthy T.J. Hockenson is expected to help move the chains.
The Vikings ranked ninth in points scored (432) and fifth in points allowed (332). I’m looking forward to seeing the difference in Minnesota’s offense this year after Sam Darnold’s career year (4,531 combined yards with 36 touchdowns). Can McCarthy beat those stats? Will he add more scoring value to Justin Jefferson (10 TDs in 2024)?
A month into 2025, Will Howard may emerge as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback in Dublin, but his passing weapons may match the wide range of weather patterns in Ireland, overcast with a hint of stormy outcomes. The Steelers would love to slow the game down by running the ball and playing good defense. If Minnesota jumps out to a big lead, it will force Pittsburgh to throw with only one proven wide receiver (DK Metcalf). The Steelers’ defense is led by pass rusher T.J. Watt, and they added Darius Slay to pair with Joey Porter at cornerback to hopefully tighten up coverage against wide receivers.
Minnesota Vikings Vs. Cleveland Browns
The Browns will roll into London with a new franchise running back (Quinshon Judkins) and a pair of incoming rookie quarterbacks (Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders), which will dictate the marketability of their star players. DE Myles Garrett sets the tone in the pass rush (Darnold was sacked 48 times in 2024), and the Browns snatched up two potential game changers (DT Mason Graham and LB Carson Schwesinger) over the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Game flow will be key to Cleveland’s chance of beating a top-tier NFL franchise.
Washington Commanders Vs. Miami Dolphins
The most intriguing international matchup pits the Washington Commanders against the Miami Dolphins in Madrid. It will be the first-ever NFL game in Spain, and I can feel the passion oozing out of their fans.
Jayden Daniels had a phenomenal rookie season where he showed calmness in the heat of the battle while rising to the occasion in the biggest moments of the game. Washington (12-5) improved by eight wins, thanks to the stellar play by their rookie quarterback.
The Commanders added Deebo Samuel to improve their playmaking at wide receiver, and Terry McLaurin comes off a career season in touchdowns (13). An improved offensive line suggests a longer passing window for Daniels and better running lanes. When in the red zone, Washington will try to hammer the ball home with the run game (25 rushing touchdowns in 2024).
The Miami Dolphins desperately need Tyreek Hill (81/959/6) to rebound from a down season, and Jaylen Waddle (58/744/2) underperformed as well. Tua Tagovialoa has depth in his receiver weapons, helped by the emergence of Jonnu Smith and the ultra-talented De’Von Achane at running back. The Commanders had a league-average defense in 2024, and they only improved by one player (CB Trey Amos – 2nd round pick) in this year’s draft.
In 2024, the Dolphins finished second in points (496) while leading the league in offensive yards. Their success was helped by running the ball and scoring 27 rushing touchdowns (only 12 last season). As a result, Miami scored 151 fewer points (22nd) last season. On the positive side, their defense has had its best season since 2006.
