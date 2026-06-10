Raul Jimenez Tops the Best Fantasy Soccer Lineup for World Cup Opening Match Day

The World Cup is going live on Thursday, June 11, with Mexico kicking off the inaugural game against South Africa. They will bring a game to Mexico, the host country, which expects to see the home team hand the 80th-ranked team in the world a beating. Hours later, the Czech Republic will have a much more competitive game in Mexico against South Korea.

This is a fun time to play fantasy soccer, especially daily fantasy soccer. With a 2-game slate in store for Thursday, there is value to be had. Here is where it is to be found.

Perfect Daily Fantasy Soccer Thursday Lineup

FWD/MID — Raul Jimenez (Mexico)

Jimenez is going to start for Mexico and likely play all 90 minutes. He is their go-to for set pieces and will often take penalty kicks. Mexico is projected to score at least 2 goals, with a very high ceiling, being much better than their opponent, and playing in front of a loud home crowd.

FWD/MID — Hwang Hee-Chan (South Korea)

South Korea has an above-average attack for its relative team skill level. They will be led by Son Heung-Min, who has been elite for years. However, he is not their only option. Hwang is the next-best attacker who will often be involved in set pieces alongside Son. In 4 friendlies this year, Hwang has had the honor of taking and making a penalty kick. The 10-year squad veteran has the chemistry to thrive versus a mediocre Czechia team.

FWD/MID — Patrik Schick (Czechia)

Schick is the core attacker on this Czechia squad. Despite only 1 game playing in the 2026 friendlies, he scored 1 goal in those 62 total minutes. South Korea's defense will be suspect in a game that could become high scoring.

FWD/MID — Alexis Vega (Mexico)

On a day when Mexico is very likely to score the most goals among the four squads, they can be leveraged. Vega will likely start in the attack. So long as he is in the game, scoring opportunities will be there at a moderate price.

DEF — Cesar Montes (Mexico)

Standing at 6'5", Montes is a threat to win headers on corner kicks and set pieces. If he ever scored one, it would be in this affair against South Africa. Even if not, Mexico can easily hold its opponent to a clean sheet. Montes is only the 3rd-highest-priced Mexican defenseman.

DEF — David Jurasek (Czechia)

The hope is that Jurasek gets the start. Even if he does not, he will very likely get substituted in. He expects to play at left back and be involved in counterattacks, which should come often in this attacking-heavy matchup. FanDuel offers points for clearances, blocks, and tackles, which Jurasek can deliver many at a discount of $8.

GK — Matej Kovar (Czechia)

We must note that Mexico is the best option for a starting goalkeeper. However, there is a give and a take. By taking their attackers and their goalie, there is a big gamble on being able to dominate Mexico. A portfolio is best diversified. Kovar is the next best option.

The 26-year-old goalkeepers earned the starting job for PSV (Netherlands) this season and achieved 85 total saves over 31 games. For Czechia, he has also come on to the scene strong enough to win the starting job over Lukas Hornicek. The hope is that Czechia can keep the South Korea attack to a minimum. South Korea is plus-176 to score 2+ goals.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: