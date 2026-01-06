Fantasy Football 2026 Dynasty League Fallers Following 2025 Season

Some NFL stars struggled to live up to expectations during the 2025 season, noticing dips in production. Disappointing performances from star players may have hampered fantasy football lineups during the season, especially in dynasty leagues, which could raise concerns heading into the offseason. As fantasy managers prepare for potential offseason moves, lineups will look to avoid negative trends going into the new season. Here are four dynasty fallers from the 2025 fantasy season:

Tyreek Hill - Miami Dolphins

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) watches from the sideline against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins were riddled with injury throughout the 2025 season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Former All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury during Week 4, sidelining him for the team’s final 13 games. Cryptic social media posts and eyebrow-raising quotes have raised questions regarding Hill’s future with the Dolphins. In four games, the eight-time Pro Bowler posted 21 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown, averaging 13.4 points per week among PPR leagues in fantasy football

Though a move could benefit Hill’s fantasy stock over the short-term, the star wideout is gearing up for his 11th NFL season, coming off a significant knee injury at 31 years old. Hill, who will be 32 by the time the 2026 season rolls around, is rapidly dropping down fantasy rankings, considering his uncertain future with the Dolphins and a notable injury.

Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Like Miami, the Arizona Cardinals were ravaged with injury during the season, which defined a disappointing 3-14 campaign for the club. Star quarterback Kyler Murray went down with a foot injury in Week 5, and would be later shut down by the team for the remainder of the season, giving veteran backup Jacoby Brissett the nod under center. Entering the offseason, the Cardinals will have a massive decision to make at the quarterback position.

Murray is due $36 million in guarantees in 2026, amid immense speculation that the franchise could look to move on from the Pro Bowl signal-caller. Despite turnover concerns, Murray sustained solid fantasy production in limited action, but a potential move could greatly hinder his fantasy stock in dynasty leagues. The quarterback is dropping down rankings entering the offseason, as his future with the Cardinals remains uncertain. Entering his eighth NFL season, managers could begin looking elsewhere for quarterback help as Murray prepares for a long offseason.

James Conner - Arizona Cardinals

September 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Like Murray, injuries derailed veteran running back James Conner’s season, putting an early end to his 2025 campaign. Three games into the season, the two-time Pro Bowler suffered a season-ending foot injury, undergoing surgery back in September. The void left by Conner was filled by Trey Benson, who also suffered a season ending injury, and eventually a committee backfield.

Entering his 10th NFL season, Conner will turn 31 years old by the time the 2026 season rolls around, suiting up in an offense that’s expected to look to his backup for an expanded role next season. Trey Benson is slated to take over the lead role in the Cardinals’ backfield, as the team gears up for a head coach search to start the offseason. Benson is entering just his third season and projects to take over the reins in Arizona’s running back group next season.

Isiah Pacheco - Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs missed out on the postseason for the first time in over a decade in 2025, finishing the season with a 6-11 record, the team’s worst mark since 2012. Injuries and offensive inconsistency played massive roles in Kansas City’s struggles during the season, as the team prepares to overhaul the roster around Patrick Mahomes entering 2026. This could bode poorly for the likes of Isiah Pacheco, who spearheaded a lackluster rushing attack for the Chiefs’ offense this season.

Kansas City is expected to target a running back during the offseason, which could see the team move on from Pacheco, a widely anticipated move. A potential move would drastically hurt Pacheco’s fantasy stock, as the veteran running back would likely move into a backup role in a committee backfield. Pacheco struggled to live up to expectations in 2025, entering the season ranked as RB24, according to FantasyPros’ roster data.

