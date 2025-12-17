Patrick Mahomes, Ashton Jeanty, Emeka Egbuka Headline 2026 Dynasty Football Fallers

The fantasy football season is over for many of us, but dynasty owners are already focused on the future. There are plenty of dynasty assets that have lost value over this final stretch of the fantasy football season. These are the top dynasty fallers heading into the 2026 season.

QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow is working his way through another injury-plagued season, and things don't appear to be going well in Cincinnati. He's only been healthy for four full games this season, and he didn't play well at all in two of them. In Week 15, he cost a lot of fantasy owners who waited all year to get him back their season, throwing for just 225 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. With a lot of uncertainty surrounding Burrow for multiple reasons, it has caused volatility in his dynasty value.

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

After getting off to a hot start to his season with a resurgence in his rushing production, Mahomes saw his fantasy production fall off a cliff over his past six games, with just one exception against the Dallas Cowboys, who have by far the worst pass defense in the NFL. Now that he tore his ACL in Week 15 and could be in danger of missing the start of next season, his value is dropping. Especially with the fear that his rushing value and mobility will be limited by the knee injury.

RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty has been disappointing for the majority of the season; however, things have gotten far worse over the final stretch of the season. It's not been eight consecutive games that he has failed to rush for more than 60 yards and three consecutive games that he's failed to rush for more than 35 yards. During that eight-game span, he has rushed for just one touchdown and caught two. Devaluing Jeanty may be a mistake, but it's the inevitable outcome of this season. A big reason is that no one trusts the Raiders franchise to get things right.

RB Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals

There were high hopes for Benson once James Conner went down, but he didn't even make it through one game before his season ended due to a knee injury. Even worse, fantasy owners were led to believe that he would be back and held onto him all season. It feels like he missed his opportunity, and the disappointment from Benson owners has left a sour taste in a lot of fantasy owners' mouths. With Conner expected to be ready for 2026 and Benson missing his shot to showcase his talent, he's right back where he was prior to this season, or even worse.

WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (31) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Egbuka has been a major letdown in the second half of the season, and more alarmingly, it seems to be an issue between him and his quarterback, Baker Mayfield. For whatever reason, Mayfield is significantly less accurate when throwing to Egbuka compared to the rest of his pass-catchers. Fantasy owners are immediately relating this situation to Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr in Jacksonville. However, if Egbuka has a strong finish to the season, he could turn this around in a hurry.

