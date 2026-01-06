Fantasy Football 2026 Dynasty League Risers Following 2025 Season

The 2026 regular season brought about notable shift in rankings among dynasty leagues in fantasy football. Some of the NFL’s brightest stars elevated lineups with stellar production, exceeding expectations throughout the year.

Dynasty managers are constantly on the lookout for youthful talent to help bolster fantasy output, putting a greater emphasis on some of the more notable single-season performances in 2025-26. As leagues gear up for the offseason, here are four significant dynasty risers going into 2026:

Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Despite the Atlanta Falcons’ disappointing season, ultimately missing the playoffs, Bijan Robinson emerged as one of the top players in football with a compelling MVP case. Robinson closed the season as the league-leader in yards from scrimmage (2,298), posting 287 carries for 1,478 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 79 catches for 820 yards and four additional scores in the passing game.

Robinson, who is set to turn 24 on Jan. 30, was PPR’s fourth-highest scorer behind Christian McCaffrey, Puka Nacua and Josh Allen, sustaining consistent fantasy production during a stellar 2025 campaign. The second-time Pro Bowler averaged 21.8 points per week, continuing an upward trend of output from his previous two seasons. Emerging with league-leading production in 2025, Robinson has arrived as one of the top-five offensive weapons in the NFL.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Seattle Seahawks

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jaxon Smith-Njigba emerged as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL this season, closing the season as the league’s leading receiver in yards. Despite inconsistency from the offense at times during the season, Njigba sustained league-leading production throughout the season. He finished the year with 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns, posting the eighth-highest single-season receiving mark in just his third NFL season.

Much like his 2023 NFL Draft counterpart in Robinson, Njigba (23) put the league on notice in year-three, posting production that translated directly to fantasy football. Coming into the season ranked as WR14 according to FantasyPros’ roster data, Njigba vastly exceeded projections with a WR2 PPR ranking to close the season. Averaging 21.6 points per week this season, the Ohio State product is one of the most-coveted assets in fantasy going into just his fourth NFL season in 2026.

De’Von Achane - Miami Dolphins

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins managed to bounce back following a 1-6 start to the season, winning six of their final 10 games to close the season, due in large part to the efforts of De’Von Achane. The first-time Pro Bowler posted the first 1,000-yard rushing campaign of his career in a vastly expanded role, closing the season 305 touches for 1,838 yards and 12 total touchdowns. In a banged-up Dolphins offense, Achane broke out with greater volume in a role he projects to sustain for a unit that was largely reliant on his efficiency, finishing the season as the league-leader in yards per carry (5.7 YPC).

In fantasy, Achane closed the season ranked as RB5 in PPR, sustaining consistent output for managers throughout the year. The third-year back averaged 20.2 points per week, eclipsing at least 12.0 points in each appearance on the year. Going into just his fourth season, Achane will remain an integral contributor with Mike McDaniel set to return as the team’s head coach in 2026.

Trey McBride - Arizona Cardinals

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) runs after the catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In a season ravaged by injury, Trey McBride posted one of the all-time great single-season performances by a tight end in 2025. While Arizona’s offense was forced to replace key starters throughout the unit, notably at the quarterback spot, McBride was one of the team’s few constants. The star tight end hauled in 126 passes for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns, the 11th-most yards in a single season among the position group in league history.

McBride was the lone tight end to eclipse 300.0 points among PPR leagues in fantasy this season, averaging an eyebrow-raising 18.6 points per week. The two-time Pro Bowler will benefit from an overhaul set to ensue in Arizona, as the team searches for its next head coach, and potentially its next quarterback with questions being raised regarding Kyler Murray’s future with the team. Going into his fifth season, McBride is just entering his prime as he looks to build on a stellar 2025 performance.

