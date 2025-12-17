Tyler Shough, Kyle Pitts, And More Dynasty Fantasy Football Risers Ahead of 2026

The fantasy football season may almost be over, but for dynasty owners, the season never really ends. Dynasty owners need to stay focused all year and keep track of whose value is on the rise. These are some of the top dynasty risers heading into the 2026 season.

QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Despite his age and draft capital working against him, Shough has shown promise in the back half of this season after taking over for Spencer Rattler. He's coming off another solid game against the Carolina Panthers, in which he went 24 of 32 for 272 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 32 yards. He has gone from a complete afterthought to someone who is likely rostered with some value in just about every dynasty league.

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Henderson has had a monstrous second half of the season and has made a strong case to be the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He's coming off another huge game in Week 15. The rookie rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 10.6 yards per carry. Perhaps most importantly, he out-carried Rhamondre Stevenson 14 to six in this game. Not many fantasy owners ever really questioned his talent, but we were very concerned about his potential usage. If he's getting 15-plus opportunities a game, he's an elite option.

RB Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens

Mitchell is a running back who dynasty owners loved coming out of college, but a major knee injury derailed his career temporarily. It appears that he is back on track from a health standpoint and is now the change-of-pace back with Justice Hill sidelined. With limited touches, he's averaging 7.6 yards per carry this season, rushing for 295 yards on 39 carries. As a rookie prospect, he was viewed in a similar light as De'Von Achane and Chase Brown before blowing out his knee. Derrick Henry is about to turn 32 years old in less than three weeks, which could suggest that Mitchell is the future in Baltimore.

WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) reacts during the first half at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wilson is making a strong case that he could be the better dynasty asset than Marvin Harrison Jr. In the four games that Harrison has missed this season, Wilson has caught 41 of 60 targets for 499 yards and three touchdowns. There is no doubt that he is turning heads in the dynasty community. However, there are going to be a lot of changes in Arizona this offseason, and it's unclear if that is a good thing or a bad thing for Wilson's future.

TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) catches pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Pitts is a player that fantasy owners have been waiting to be great for a long time, so when he has a breakout stretch like this, his dynasty value will skyrocket. The once elite prospect is still just 25 years old. Over the past three weeks, he has caught 24 of 30 targets for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Last week he caught 11 passes for 166 yards in three touchdowns in one of the greatest games we've ever seen from a fantasy tight end in the first round of the playoffs. His dynasty value is higher than it's been in years.

