Building a winning DFS cash-game lineup in Week 11 isn't about swinging for a 200-point tournament ceiling, but about locking in high-floor volume, secure snap shares, and favorable game environments to comfortably clear the cash line. With a 10-game Sunday main slate anchored by high-total dome matchups and heavy home favorites, balancing top-tier studs with mispriced workload plays is the sharpest route to profitability on both DraftKings and FanDuel.

.@NFLonFOX heads into Week 11! 🏈



Coverage begins with FOX NFL KICKOFF at 11:00 AM ET, followed by FOX NFL SUNDAY at 12:00 PM ET, leading into all the action across the country! 🤩



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Quarterback: Pay for a Reliable Floor

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) takes the field before the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott (Cowboys vs. Titans): He represents the premier cash-game quarterback on the Week 11 main slate. Dallas enters Sunday as an 8-point home favorite with a slate-high implied team total of 31.5 points against a Tennessee defense allowing an NFL-high 281.6 passing yards per game. Coming off back-to-back 300-yard outings, including a 343-yard, five-touchdown performance in Week 10, Prescott carries an elite floor and grades out as a top-two value at his $6,700 DraftKings and $8,200 FanDuel salaries.

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) practices before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Williams (Bears vs. Saints): Williams brings dual-threat stability at a reasonable mid-tier price tag as the 7-2 Bears host New Orleans at Soldier Field. His ability to extend drives with his legs provides a built-in rushing floor that insulates cash lineups against modest passing totals, giving you extra salary flexibility to spend up at running back and wide receiver.

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws downfield during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Burrow (Bengals @ Commanders/ Monday Night Football): Cincinnati travels to Washington after dropping 38 points on the Steelers in Week 10. Burrow continues to operate one of the NFL's most concentrated, high-volume passing attacks alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins against a vulnerable Washington secondary.

Running Backs: Volume Is King

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) is being introduced ahead the first half between Detroit Lions and New England Patriots at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jahmyr Gibbs (Lions vs. Buccaneers): Gibbs owns the most secure elite role at the position, logging 76% of Detroit's offensive snaps, an 84% backfield share, and a league-best 45% total opportunity share. Even against a stout Tampa Bay run defense, the 7-2 Lions are playing indoors at Ford Field. At $10,000 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel, he is expensive, but his dual-threat involvement makes him the safest anchor on the board.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) celebrates after a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Cook (Bills vs. Dolphins): Miami visits Highmark Stadium with a 1-8 record, setting up Buffalo as a massive 16.5-point home favorites. Cook's combination of early-down rushing volume, goal-line work, and passing-down utility fits the exact profile you want when targeting heavy home favorites. Priced at $7,900 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel, he projects cleanly for 20+ touches.

Nov 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chuba Hubbard (Panthers vs. Ravens): For managers looking to save a tier below Gibbs and Cook without sacrificing touch volume, Hubbard ($7,500 DraftKings/$7,900 FanDuel) offers bell-cow usage. He has played at least 84% of Carolina's snaps in three consecutive games, giving him an insulated workload at home against a 4-6 Ravens squad.

Wide Receivers: Target Volume Wins Cash Games

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys vs. Titans): He's the top overall wide receiver play on the slate. Tennessee ranks dead last in the NFL in fantasy points allowed per game to wide receivers (42.8 on DraftKings and 35.0 on FanDuel) and 31st in yards allowed per target (10.15). With unmatched target command and yard-after-catch upside, Lamb is a priority pay-up receiver across both sites.

Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v New England Patriots - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 15, 2026 Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown in action before scoring a 28-yard touchdown off a pass by Jared Goff REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERS

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions vs. Buccaneers): Few receivers match St. Brown's week-to-week cash-game reliability. operating out of the slot inside the dome at Ford Field, his steady diet of high-percentage targets gives him one of the highest reception floors in football, which gives him a potent edge in DraftKings' full-point PPR scoring.

Nov 15, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs with the ball after a catch in the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Jefferson (Vikings @ 49ers): Playing in the Sunday night showcase in Mexico City against the 49ers, Jefferson is off the main Sunday afternoon slate. On primetime or full-week slates, his elite target share and downfield splash-play ability keeps his floor intact against a tough 8-1 49ers defense.

Tight Ends: Finding Production Without Breaking the Bank

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Likely (Giants vs. Jaguars): Likely has emerged as one of the focal points of the Giants' passing game alongside J.J. McCarthy and projects as a top-two tight end on both sites in a game carrying a healthy 46.5-point total.

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Andrews (Ravens @ Panthers): Andrews' DraftKings salary has dipped to near-minimum territory despite maintaining steady route participation and red-zone equity, making him an ideal salary-relief valve on DraftKings.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich (85) runs after the catch against against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greg Dulcich (Dolphins @ Bills) With Miami projected to trail by more than two touchdowns in Buffalo, Dulcich offers a cheaper alternative at the position on DraftKings with garbage-time pass-catching upside.

Defense/Special Teams: Don't Overpay

In cash games, prioritize home favorites facing turnover-prone or heavily pressured offenses rather than paying top-dollar for volatile defensive touchdowns.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; Detroit Lions defensive line Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Lions (vs. Buccaneers): Projecting as the top D/ST on the slate (10.3 points), Detroit plays at home against a 3-6 Tampa Bay squad.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) and linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrates a defensive stop during the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York Jets (@ Chargers): Facing a struggling 1-8 Chargers offense, the Jets grade out as the top point-per-dollar defensive value on the slate.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt (90) reacts during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh Steelers (@ Eagles): Playing a game with a slate-low 38.5-point total against a 2-7 Philadelphia team, Pittsburgh offers strong sack and turnover upside.

Week 11 Cash Game Strategy

Week 11 cash games comes down to pairing high-floor volume anchors like Prescott, Lamb, and Gibbs. Keep your builds grounded in secure roles and favorable game scripts rather than chasing volatile ceilings, and tailor your spend around DraftKings' full-point PPR and bonus upside versus FanDuel's steeper prices.

All odds and projections provided by FanDuel and DraftKings Sportsbooks.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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