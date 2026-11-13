Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson Get Massive Fantasy Football Value Boost with Kirk Cousins Starting Week 10

What Kirk Cousins Starting for Minnesota Means for Fantasy Managers

The NFL trade deadline delivered plenty of chaos, but few storylines hit fantasy football squads quite like the Minnesota Vikings bringing back veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders. After cycling through turbulent quarterback play, the 6-2 Vikings pulled the trigger on a reunion, hoping Cousins can stabilize an offense that desperately needed a jump start. And now he's ready to start for his new (old) team.

For fantasy football managers, this homecoming is a massive development. However, context is everything as we evaluate how Cousins and his supporting cast fit into your starting lineups for Week 10 and beyond.

Kirk Cousins' Week 10 Fantasy Football Prospects

Oct 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) signals his team against the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If you are scrambling to plug Cousins straight into your starting lineup this week, pump the brakes just a bit. While his baseline numbers with Las Vegas earlier this year proved he still has plenty of gas in the tank (throwing for 2,340 yards and 20 touchdowns across nine starts) stepping back into a new playbook mid-week is no small task.

Compounding the transition is a brutal welcome-back matchup: a fierce divisional showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Packers defense is a top-5 toughest fantasy matchup for fantasy quarterbacks. And even with his veteran savvy and familiarity with head coach Kevin O'Connell's system, Cousins enters this week firmly in the mid-range QB2 tier in our Week 10 Quarterback Rankings. He carries undeniable upside for the rest of the season, but Week 10 feels like a floor game where cautious managers might want to explore alternatives if they have a safer streaming option.

Massive Fantasy Football Value Upgrades for Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson

While Cousins' immediate individual ceiling might be capped by a tough matchup and a quick turnaround, fantasy managers rostering Minnesota's pass-catchers are the main beneficiaries of this news.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) makes a catch for a touchdown against Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, November 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson has had a tough 2026 fantasy football season due to erratic quarterback play. However, Cousins’ return re-establishes Jefferson as an elite fantasy option. Jefferson is officially back in the mix as a WR1 in our Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings.

WR Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

Similar to Jefferson, Jordan Addison's vertical ability was also frequently left stranded by previous signal-callers. With Cousins back distributing the football, Addison regains immense boom-or-bust deep-threat value, transforming into a flex option with weekly upside (starting with a WR3/flex ranking for Week 10).

TE T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Tight end is a wasteland of volatility this season, making Hockenson a hot commodity with this news. Cousins historically targets his tight ends over the middle, meaning Hockenson immediately vaults back into the TE1 range for Week 10 and beyond.

The Bottom Line

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) catches a touchdown pass against Indianapolis Colts safety AJ Haulcy (25) in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The news of Cousins starting this week (and beyond) changes the fantasy landscape for managers of Jefferson, Addison, and Hockenson. Temper expectations for Cousins as a standalone fantasy starter out of the gate against Green Bay, but rejoice if you roster any of Minnesota's core weapons. Better, more stable days are officially here.