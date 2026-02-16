Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Draft No. 11 Pick Spotlight: Ty Simpson

The 2026 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, with a fresh crop of rookies set to enter the NFL, looking to leave a mark early in their respective careers. Offensively, a plethora of first-year players will offer immense value in fantasy football, especially in dynasty leagues.

Dynasty managers can bring in rookies to existing lineups, looking for both long-term contribution and immediate impact. At the quarterback position, the incoming class features two projected first-round picks, with a lack of depth creating greater need at the position among single-quarterback leagues.

While Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza will likely come off dynasty draft boards early, another quarterback prospect has emerged: Alabama Crimson Tide signal-caller Ty Simpson. Simpson is widely projected to be a first-round selection for quarterback-needy teams and will likely hear his name called on day one come April.

Simpson remained patient during his time at Alabama, sitting behind Jalen Milroe prior to taking over the starting job in 2025. In his lone season as the starter under center, Simpson completed 64.5% of his passes for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns with five interceptions. He added two rushing touchdowns on the ground.

The star quarterback is entering the offseason with plenty of questions surrounding his NFL future, but has been linked to a number of teams to this part of the offseason. As he continues to garner first-round attention, here’s why he’s deserving of a first-round selection for dynasty managers:

Ty Simpson Worthy Of No. 11 Overall Pick For QB-Needy Dynasty League Lineups

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In single-quarterback dynasty leagues, Simpson offers additional value in a top-heavy quarterback class. With Ole Miss star Trinidad Chambliss set to return to college for another year, Simpson emerges as the runaway QB2 in this year’s class.

Behind Mendoza and Simpson, the talent at the position takes a steep decline, meaning quarterback-needy dynasty lineups should target the signal-caller with first-round selections. At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Simpson offers a pro-ready frame for the position, with long-term upside from a fantasy football perspective.

Similarly to Mendoza, Simpson showed tremendous flashes on intermediate throws and quickly dissected coverages post-snap. He limited turnovers throughout his lone season as the starter and flashed the ability to escape the pocket when his protection broke down.

Simpson may not see a plethora of action early in his career, but long-term upside helps build a compelling case for a selection with the No. 11 pick. In a weak quarterback class, his fantasy stock projects to take a sizable leap ahead of April’s draft. With plenty of QB1 potential over the next several years, Simpson could anchor the quarterback position for dynasty leagues for years to come.

Read More Fantasy On SI News