Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Draft No. 4 Pick Spotlight: Fernando Mendoza

Fantasy football managers are setting sights on the 2026 rookie class, which features a number of potential standouts for dynasty leagues over the long-term. The 2026 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, with NFL teams and fantasy managers alike eyeing top players among the upcoming class.

Managers in possession of the No. 4 overall pick among rookie drafts could have a difficult decision to make, with top players like Jeremiyah Love and Jordyn Tyson likely off the board by this pick. Still, plenty of talent will remain on the board for managers to capitalize on, including reigning Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion Fernando Mendoza.

The Indiana signal-caller is slated to hear his name called with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, though he’d likely fall below the top three picks among dynasty league drafts. Still, Mendoza offers immense value at the fourth pick, especially among 12-team, one quarterback leagues.

The star quarterback spent two seasons at Cal before transferring to Indiana ahead of the 2025 season, where he capped off a storied collegiate campaign with a National Championship run. In his first two seasons, Mendoza flashed tremendous potential over 20 games, completing 66.5% of his passes for 4,712 yards and 30 passing touchdowns with 16 interceptions. In his lone season at Indiana, Mendoza completed 72% of his passes for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns, which led the FBS. He threw just six interceptions and added seven rushing touchdowns.

Mendoza is the consensus QB1 among the 2026 class, and offers tremendous upside for dynasty managers. Here’s what makes him a prime candidate for the No.4 pick among rookie drafts:

Fernando Mendoza Fills QB Needs Among Dynasty Lineups At No. 4 Overall

Mendoza is coming into his rookie season with some of the greatest expectations of any rookie in this year’s class. The star quarterback is slated to land with the Las Vegas Raiders, who possess the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft, and the team is hopeful he can develop into a franchise quarterback.

At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, Mendoza features a prototypical NFL frame at the quarterback position. He is poised in the pocket and stands tall, delivering tough strikes as the pocket collapses. Mendoza limits mistakes and is one of the better pre-snap quarterback prospects we’ve seen in recent memory.

His ability to limit turnovers and consistent passing efficiency will help him sustain production in his rookie season, while his rushing upside could help him post sneaky output as a runner for fantasy. He remains somewhat limited without top-end arm talent for deep-balls, but offers a tremendously safe floor for dynasty managers, especially at No. 4 overall.

