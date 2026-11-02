Fantasy Football FanDuel Showdown Perfect Lineup: Jaxon Smith-Njigba & Caleb Williams Leads MNF DFS Breakdown

Monday Night Football delivers another opportunity for DFS players to cash in, but only one combination of six players can produce the perfect FanDuel Showdown lineup. Here's a breakdown of the top performers, biggest value plays, and MVP selection that makes the optimal lineup possible.

Breaking Down the Perfect Lineup

Week 8's Monday Night Football matchup brings a high-stakes NFC battle to Lumen Field as the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) host the Chicago Bears (5-2). With a projected total of 46.5 points and Seattle favored by 3, DFS managers are presented with a slate full of explosive playmakers, tight salary decisions, and roster construction choices.

The FanDuel Perfect Lineup

Below is the optimal six-player lineup construction for the Bears-Seahawks FanDuel Showdown slate, built to maximize points while optimizing salary efficiency.

Roster Spot Player Team Position Salary FD Points MVP (1.5x) Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA WR $13,500 41.4 FLEX D'Andre Swift CHI RB $12,000 22.4 FLEX Sam Darnold SEA QB $14,000 20.8 FLEX Caleb Williams CHI QB $15,000 18.6 FLEX Zach Charbonnet SEA RB $9,500 13.9 FLEX Colston Loveland CHI TE $5,500 11.2 TOTAL $59,500 128.3

The MVP Performance: The Difference-Maker

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates with wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after catching a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Selecting the right Captain/MVP is the single most critical decision on any single-game slate. Smith-Njigba is the undisputed slate breaker. With Rashid Shaheed sidelined due to a knee injury, Smith-Njigba should absorb a monstrous target share as Sam Darnoid's primary option.

The Biggest FLEX Contributors

With Kyle Monangai ruled out, Swift is elevated to true workhorse status. He should dominate backfield touches, as he excels on perimeter stretch plays and high-leverage red-zone opportunities. His dual-threat floor and goal-line conversion makes him the highest scoring non-MVP player on the slate.

Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrate after connecting on a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darnold will have to avoid Chicago's dangerous pass rush and repeatedly connect with Smith-Njigba downfield, especially on third downs. He should anchor Seattle's offense and provides a high floor to ensure full coverage of the Seahawks' scoring output.

Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) takes the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even when facing pressure from Seattle's front seven, Williams' dual-threat capabilities can generate crucial fantasy points. His rushing volume should offset pass-game friction, making a dual-QB build optimal in a game where both teams score multiple touchdowns.

The Biggest DFS Value Plays

Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) takes the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At just $5,500, Loveland projects as the salary key that unlocks the rest of the roster. Serving as a safety valve for Williams in intermediate routes concepts, a red-zone touchdown grab from Loveland would provide massive value per dollar and outscore several higher-priced receivers on the slate.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Returning from a knee injury, Charbonnet should reclaim high-value short-yardage work. While he may have to share carries with the likes of Emmanuel Wilson and rookie Jadarian Price (game-time decision) his goal-line workload and involvement in standard downs could provide double-digit fantasy points at a sub-$10,000 price point.

Final Takeaways

WR MVP Dominance Over QBs: In half-PPR formats like FanDuel, target-monster wide receivers frequently out-ceiling quarterbacks in the MVP spot. Smith-Njigba's multi-TD, 100-yard efforts could deliver a far higher multiplier bonus than either starting quarterback.

The Dual-QB Construction Should Pay Off: Despite a moderate projected total of 46.5, pairing both Darnold and Williams should be a strategy that pays dividends. Both signal-callers should account for enough total yardage and score involvement to capture high baseline floors.

All odds and projections provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

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