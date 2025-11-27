Baker Mayfield, Alvin Kamara Among Stars on Week 13 Fantasy Football Injury Report
It may be a bit difficult to manage your Fantasy Football lineup this week. We have (3) Games on Thanksgiving, (1) Game on Black Friday, (11) Games on Sunday, and (1) Game on Monday Night. You have to stayed tuned in, especially when dealing with injured players on your roster. Today, we will try to help you with that. These are all of the top Fantasy Football players that are currently on the Week 13 injury report.
QUARTERBACKS
Lamar Jackson (Toe)
The Ravens had Jackson on the injury report with another new injury. Good news came today with Jackson being pulled off of the injury report. He will go on Thanksgiving and hopefully he will play to his ability.
Baker Mayfield (Shoulder)
This did not look good on Sunday as he missed the whole second half. As a Fantasy Football manager, I would plan to use another Quarterback whether Mayfield plays, or not, as he will not be healthy.
Aaron Rodgers (Wrist)
The wrist is on his non-throwing hand, which helps. Rodgers will be questionable for this week and Mason Rudolph could have looked better, so Steelers fan hope for Rodgers.
JJ McCarthy (Concussion)
This expirement is a disaster. McCarthy looks awful and whether he actually has a concussion — the going theory is that he does not have one... — McCarthy is a must-drop. Max Brosmer will go with low-confidence.
Jaxson Dart (Concussion)
Dart is expected to be cleared by Sunday, but it is no sure thing. As we saw, Jameis Winston may be viable as a deep-sleeper.
CJ Stroud (Concussion)
We would think that Stroud will get back this week. He will go when healthy, not Davis Mills.
Jayden Daniels (Elbow)
Daniels is hoping to return as soon as Week 14. That could be helpful for the Fantasy playoffs.
Joe Burrow (Toe)
The Bengals activated Burrow from the IR on Wednesday. Burrow is back.
Running Backs
Justice Hill (Toe)
Hill will be out on Thursday Night. This makes Keaton Mitchell a very great DFS play.
Trey Benson (Knee)
Benson is limited in practice right now. The team is hoping to see him back this Sunday.
Bam Knight (Knee)
Knight is limited, alongside Benson. If they both cannot go, Emari Demercado may be primed to return in a big role.
Emari Demercado (Ankle)
The Cardinals are still monitoring his status. If Demercado does not go, it could be Michael Carter and Jermar Jefferson.
Alvin Kamara (Knee)
An MCL Sprain will sideline Kamara for at least one week.
Devin Neal (Knee)
Neal is limited in practice. He would be in for a big workload if healthy. If not, it will be a mix of new faces in Audric Estime and Evan Hull.
Bucky Irving (Foot, Shoulder)
He is back at practice in full and we be ready to roll this week.
Saquon Barkley (Groin)
Do not fear, it appears that Barkley will be just fine.
Ashton Jeanty (Ankle)
Jeanty avoided anything major. We will monitor his Sunday status.
Kenneth Walker III (Glute)
Walker is on the injury report, once again. We are led to expect that he will play, but that is not 100%.
Wide Receivers
Terry McLaurin (Quad)
I do not think that McLaurin should be returning this season. However, he is trying to be ready for Week 13, so we will stay tuned in.
DK Metcalf (Ankle)
Metcalf tweaked his ankle on Sunday, be he did return to the game. We can have optimism that he will play this week. They need him.
DeVonta Smith (Chest, Shoulder, Illness)
I am definitely concerned that Smith has so many injuries being dealt with. His absence would elevate AJ Brown to a huge role.
Jayden Reed (Foot, Shoulder)
The multifaceted injury of Reed will likely have him out one more week.
Marvin Harrison Jr. (Appendicitis)
His two-game absence appears to be over, as may be the WR1 output of Michael Wilson.
George Pickens (Calf, Hamstring)
Fear not, Pickens will play on Thanksgiving.
Drake London (Knee)
London will very likely miss one more week. Up goes Darnell Mooney.
Tee Higgins (Concussion)
Thanksgiving Night Football will go on without Higgins. Chase is very likely to exceed (100) Yards.
Brian Thomas Jr. (Ankle)
We must stay tuned in to Thomas Jr. as he remains questionable with limited information.
TIGHT ENDS
Dalton Kincaid (Hamstring)
He has been held out of Wednesday practice. If Kincaid remains to be seen into Friday, he will likely be out again. Plan elsewhere.