NFL Week 12 brings another exciting opportunity for fans to cash in on these cash game winning plays. We saw many brilliant slate-breaking performances and this week brings another opportunity for a big payday. We witnessed Broncos rookie running back put on an astounding showing as he accumulated 111 yards on the ground to go along with 3 touchdowns. The Bengals dynamic duo of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase could also deliver as a viable stack with both players projected as the top QB-WR pairing on the Week 12 Sunday NFL slate on DraftKings. Lets see if Week 12 can be a lucrative one for DFS participants.

Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow: Cincinnati Bengals

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burrow offers the highest ceiling as he leads the league in passing yards per game, touchdown passes and completion percentage. He has been the most rostered quarterbacks in DFS contests.

Jayden Daniels: Washington Commanders

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) reacts after the end of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His overall season stats won’t blow anyone away, but his efficiency is decent with a 10:2 touchdown ratio. Daniels faces the Arizona Cardinals who gives up the second most fantasy points to quarterbacks and Daniels should be able to feast.

Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey: San Francisco 49ers

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs for a touchdown after a catch against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Owning one of the highest ceilings at the position, McCaffrey is the ideal running back in DraftKings full-PPR scoring format. He has also scored a touchdown in nine consecutive game and averages 4.0 red-zone touches per contest.

Bijan Robinson: Atlanta Falcons

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) prepares to make a tackle on Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vikings have earned the reputation of one of the NFL's stingiest defenses. Despite of how well they have performed, their one weakness has been stopping the run, especially in the second half of games. In the first half of games, they allow 46.1 yards, but after halftime, the Vikings are allowing 63.9 yards. If the Falcons can somehow maintain a lead after halftime, Robinson could turn in a huge rushing output.

Wide Receivers

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Seattle Seahawks

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) scores a touchdown in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is as favorable a matchup as it gets for JSN as the 49ers defense surrenders 24.7 receptions, 238.9 receiving yards, and 1.6 touchdowns per game as he i projected for 8 catches and 105 receiving yards. He could also serve as a primary bring-back option for a stack or he could serve as a standalone anchor.

Caleb Douglas: Miami Dolphins

Nov 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (7) runs onto the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Santiago-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With backup quarterback Kyle McCord under center for Miami, he has trusted Douglas the most. Drawing 18 targets alongside a huge 15.2 air yards per target has given him top-10 volume among all NFL receiver in the past two weeks. With it expected to be a close game against the Jets, McCord should target Douglas a lot, especially down the stretch if the game is on the line. This could be a sneaky value play considering his low-salary.

Tight Ends

George Kittle: San Francisco 49ers

Nov 22, 2026; Mexico City, MEX; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Estadio Banorte. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you're looking for touchdown equity, Kittle is one of the safest bets. He has scored 7 touchdowns in 10 games and has one of the highest anytime-touchdown percentages among all tight ends competing in Week 12.

Trey McBride: Arizona Cardinals

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (32) tackles Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Cardinals missing their top wide receiver, McBride functions as the Cardinals WR1. In Week 11, he posted a season-high 14 targets (45.2% target share). The Cardinals depend on him so much to the point that it doesn't matter whose under center as he commands elite volume regardless.

Salary-Saving Plays

Antonio Williams: Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams (14) attempts to score a touchdown as New York Giants safety Jevón Holland (8) defends during a game at MetLife Stadium, Nov 12, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At $4,300 on DraftKings, Williams' salary has not matched his production as of yet. Now is the right time to go all-in on him, especially facing an Arizona secondary who gives up the 5th-most fantasy points to wideouts.

T.J. Hockenson: Minnesota Vikings

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end TJ. Hockenson (87) reacts with wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) after catching a touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His established target role gives him a more dependable floor than most tight ends, and will provide consistency and target volume along with salary relief. With Jordan Addison sidelined, expect Kirk Cousins to get him involved early and often.

Week 12 Cash Games Conclusion

With only ten games on the Sunday slate, being able to find the right combination of high-volume stars and affordable supporting pieces is paramount. If you can prioritize volume over popular names, identify the bet game environments, and find salary relief without sacrificing opportunity, DFS participants should easily collect at the end of the night.

All odds and projections provided by FanDuel and DraftKings Sportsbooks.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.