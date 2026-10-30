Fantasy Football NFL DFS Week 8 DFS GPP Tournament-Winning Plays Featuring Lamar Jackson & Bijan Robinson

Forget play-it-safe projections. We're here to hunt the ruthless leverage that actually takes down massive daily fantasy tournaments. Winning a GPP requires a cold-blooded willingness to embrace volatility and target the forgotten upside that leaves the crowd in the dust. We aren't building lineups to survive, but are constructing high-variance, game-winning stacks engineered to obliterate top-heavy payout structures.

Quarterbacks Who Can Torch the Leaderboard

To win a large-field GPP tournament in DFS, locking in a high baseline isn't enough. You need 30-plus point nuclear upside from your quarterback position. Week 8 presents a slate packed with high-octane game environments, distinct salary structures, and critical ownership dynamics across DraftKings and FanDuel.

Josh Allen: Buffalo Bills

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen remains the ultimate slate-breaker in DFS due to his dual-threat goal-line leverage and big-play ability. Facing Baltimore in a heavyweight matchup featuring a slate-high 54.5 game total, Allen boasts elite ceiling projection. Baltimore's defense is stout against inside runs, but prone to high-volume passing attacks and defensive breakdowns under heavy blitz rates. Allen's high target depth and rushing touchdown equity gives him an unmatched path to 35-plus DraftKings points.

Dak Prescott: Dallas Cowboys

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Operating inside the main slate's headline matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (54.5 total) Prescott is a prime tournament anchor. Arizona's defensive secondary ranks near the bottom of the league in coverage efficiency, aggressive blitz response, and fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks.

Lamar Jackson: Baltimore Ravens

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Allen and Prescott will draw heavy chalk,Jackson sits as the premier leverage talent in the Buffalo-Baltimore shootout. Facing a Buffalo defense that relies on light-box nickel packages to stop downfield deep shots, Jackson's designed rushing involvement and scrambles outside the pocket gives him a huge floor-ceiling combination.

Running Backs Who Are Touchdown Machines & Volume Monsters

Winning GPP running backs require guaranteed volume, high-value-touches and target participation in the passing game.

Jahmyr Gibbs: Detroit Lions

Oct 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gibbs stands out at the top of Week 8 projections across the industry. His elite explosive-run rate, paired with high-value targets out of the backfield, makes him a threat to post a 30-point performance on any given slate.

Bijan Robinson: Atlanta Falcons

Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) is interviewed after their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson offers a slate-winning combination of workhorse carry volume and slot/backfield target participation. His ability to create yards after contact against light boxes makes him an ideal tournament target against Tampa Bay's defense allowing high fantasy production to versatile running backs.

The Home-Run Hitting Receivers Who Can Separate Your Lineup

Ja'Marr Chase: Cincinnati Bengals

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of Miami Dolphins cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (4) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A true ceiling-driven candidate who can break a slate on 4 or 5 catches if they go for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns. Chase's value hinges on his tournament ownership profile. When the field drifts towards other elite options like CeeDee Lamb or Puka Nacua, Chase becomes an elite pivot.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Seattle Seahawks

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prominently featured across Week 8 projection models due to expanding target share and high-value slot usage, Smith-Njigba offers explosive run-after-catch upside at reasonable salary tags across DraftKings and FanDuel.

The Tight Ends Who Could Deliver a Tournament-Swinging Score

Tight end is often a wasteland in DFS, but hitting a 20-plus point score at the position creates an undeniable edge over the field.

Trey McBride: Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McBride ranks as the leading tight end across Week 8 projections. Operating in the game environment against Dallas, McBride essentially functions as Arizona's primary target earner. With an elite route participation rate, McBride offers the highest ceiling at the position.

Underrated Players to Target

Jaylen Warren: Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (21) makes a tackle on Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during the second quarter at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Warren enters a brutal divisional matchup against a tough Cleveland Browns defense. His high dual-threat efficiency creates his ceiling, and during his last game against the Browns, Warren recorded 17 carries for 93 yards alongside 6 targets, 3 receptions, and 33 receiving yards.

Tony Pollard: Tennessee Titans

Playing for a team entering the week as a heavy underdog in a game projected for negative passing scripts, Pollard's heavy involvement in the passing game and total volume dominance inside the 10-yard line should reward DFS players. Garbage-time target volume combined with early-game red-zone efficiency gives Pollard an edge.

Roster Slot Player Team Opponent DraftKings FanDuel QB Lamar Jackson BAL @BUF $7,800 $8,800 RB Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. MIN $7,700 $8,200 RB Bijan Robinson ATL @TB $7,600 $8,300 WR Zay Flowers BAL @BUF $6,200 $6,700 WR Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. TEN $8,000 $8,800 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. CHI $5,800 $6,400 TE Trey McBride ARI @DAL $5,100 $5,700 FLEX Tony Pollard TEN @CIN $5,800 $6,200 DST Seahawks DEF SEA vs. CHI $2,800 $3,500

All odds and projections provided by DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbooks.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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