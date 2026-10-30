Fantasy Football NFL DFS Week 8 DFS GPP Tournament-Winning Plays Featuring Lamar Jackson & Bijan Robinson
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Forget play-it-safe projections. We're here to hunt the ruthless leverage that actually takes down massive daily fantasy tournaments. Winning a GPP requires a cold-blooded willingness to embrace volatility and target the forgotten upside that leaves the crowd in the dust. We aren't building lineups to survive, but are constructing high-variance, game-winning stacks engineered to obliterate top-heavy payout structures.
Quarterbacks Who Can Torch the Leaderboard
To win a large-field GPP tournament in DFS, locking in a high baseline isn't enough. You need 30-plus point nuclear upside from your quarterback position. Week 8 presents a slate packed with high-octane game environments, distinct salary structures, and critical ownership dynamics across DraftKings and FanDuel.
Josh Allen: Buffalo Bills
Allen remains the ultimate slate-breaker in DFS due to his dual-threat goal-line leverage and big-play ability. Facing Baltimore in a heavyweight matchup featuring a slate-high 54.5 game total, Allen boasts elite ceiling projection. Baltimore's defense is stout against inside runs, but prone to high-volume passing attacks and defensive breakdowns under heavy blitz rates. Allen's high target depth and rushing touchdown equity gives him an unmatched path to 35-plus DraftKings points.
Dak Prescott: Dallas Cowboys
Operating inside the main slate's headline matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (54.5 total) Prescott is a prime tournament anchor. Arizona's defensive secondary ranks near the bottom of the league in coverage efficiency, aggressive blitz response, and fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks.
Lamar Jackson: Baltimore Ravens
While Allen and Prescott will draw heavy chalk,Jackson sits as the premier leverage talent in the Buffalo-Baltimore shootout. Facing a Buffalo defense that relies on light-box nickel packages to stop downfield deep shots, Jackson's designed rushing involvement and scrambles outside the pocket gives him a huge floor-ceiling combination.
Running Backs Who Are Touchdown Machines & Volume Monsters
Winning GPP running backs require guaranteed volume, high-value-touches and target participation in the passing game.
Jahmyr Gibbs: Detroit Lions
Gibbs stands out at the top of Week 8 projections across the industry. His elite explosive-run rate, paired with high-value targets out of the backfield, makes him a threat to post a 30-point performance on any given slate.
Bijan Robinson: Atlanta Falcons
Robinson offers a slate-winning combination of workhorse carry volume and slot/backfield target participation. His ability to create yards after contact against light boxes makes him an ideal tournament target against Tampa Bay's defense allowing high fantasy production to versatile running backs.
The Home-Run Hitting Receivers Who Can Separate Your Lineup
Ja'Marr Chase: Cincinnati Bengals
A true ceiling-driven candidate who can break a slate on 4 or 5 catches if they go for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns. Chase's value hinges on his tournament ownership profile. When the field drifts towards other elite options like CeeDee Lamb or Puka Nacua, Chase becomes an elite pivot.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Seattle Seahawks
Prominently featured across Week 8 projection models due to expanding target share and high-value slot usage, Smith-Njigba offers explosive run-after-catch upside at reasonable salary tags across DraftKings and FanDuel.
The Tight Ends Who Could Deliver a Tournament-Swinging Score
Tight end is often a wasteland in DFS, but hitting a 20-plus point score at the position creates an undeniable edge over the field.
Trey McBride: Arizona Cardinals
McBride ranks as the leading tight end across Week 8 projections. Operating in the game environment against Dallas, McBride essentially functions as Arizona's primary target earner. With an elite route participation rate, McBride offers the highest ceiling at the position.
Underrated Players to Target
Jaylen Warren: Pittsburgh Steelers
Warren enters a brutal divisional matchup against a tough Cleveland Browns defense. His high dual-threat efficiency creates his ceiling, and during his last game against the Browns, Warren recorded 17 carries for 93 yards alongside 6 targets, 3 receptions, and 33 receiving yards.
Tony Pollard: Tennessee Titans
Playing for a team entering the week as a heavy underdog in a game projected for negative passing scripts, Pollard's heavy involvement in the passing game and total volume dominance inside the 10-yard line should reward DFS players. Garbage-time target volume combined with early-game red-zone efficiency gives Pollard an edge.
Roster Slot
Player
Team
Opponent
DraftKings
FanDuel
QB
Lamar Jackson
BAL
@BUF
$7,800
$8,800
RB
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
vs. MIN
$7,700
$8,200
RB
Bijan Robinson
ATL
@TB
$7,600
$8,300
WR
Zay Flowers
BAL
@BUF
$6,200
$6,700
WR
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
vs. TEN
$8,000
$8,800
WR
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
vs. CHI
$5,800
$6,400
TE
Trey McBride
ARI
@DAL
$5,100
$5,700
FLEX
Tony Pollard
TEN
@CIN
$5,800
$6,200
DST
Seahawks DEF
SEA
vs. CHI
$2,800
$3,500
All odds and projections provided by DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbooks.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.