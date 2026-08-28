DraftKings Promo Code for August 2026: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

The DraftKings promo code gave me access to a “Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets” welcome offer just minutes after signing up. It’s a strong starting point because it gives new users immediate bonus bet value for a low initial stake, making it easier to test the app without a big upfront commitment.

Follow this guide to see how you can get $200 in bonus bets on DraftKings today and get set up for the start of the NFL season.

✅ Verified & Tested

The DraftKings bet $5, get $200 welcome bonus is one of the more generous new-user offers on the market. I placed my qualifying wager on the Philadelphia Phillies moneyline over the Seattle Mariners. The Phillies lost, but luckily the bonus applies regardless of the outcome. I was instantly credited with $50 in bonus bets after the bet was settled, followed by the remaining $150 in bonus bets over the next three weeks. Last confirmed on August 28, 2026.

- Jackson Kerbl, Betting Analyst

DraftKings promo code summary for August 2026

📟 DraftKings bonus code



Automatically applies 🎁 Welcome bonus Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets ➕ Secondary bonus $1,000 deposit match 🇺🇸 DraftKings states AR, AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY



✍️ Terms and conditions Max. $200 issued as 8 $25 Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours), are single-use and non-withdrawable. Reward issued $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days. Stake removed from payout.



📱 Mobile app iOS and Android



✅ Last verified by SI Aug. 28, 2026



⏳ Offer expiry



Sept. 20, 2026





How the DraftKings promo code actually works

The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code is one of the best sportsbook promos to claim for new users, thanks mainly to its easy-to-meet terms and conditions.

By using the links on this page, the bonus code is automatically applied, and all you have to do afterward to get the $200 in bonus bets is complete registration, make your first deposit, and place your first qualifying bet.

Complete these steps below to get your bonus activated within five minutes.

Terms and conditions

Make a minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. The DraftKings promo code will automatically apply once you meet these requirements.

and a on any sports betting market. The DraftKings promo code will automatically apply once you meet these requirements. DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome of your first wager .

. You will receive two $25 bonus bets every week for three weeks .

. The staked amount is not included in any winnings generated by the DraftKings new user promo.

in any winnings generated by the DraftKings new user promo. The bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

after being issued. This DraftKings sign up bonus offer expires on Sept. 20, 2026.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

U.S. bettors can claim the DraftKings welcome bonus without an actual promo code, and signing up on one of our top sports betting apps will only take a matter of minutes.





I'll guide you through each step below, with screenshots to help you out along the way.





1. Register

First, download the DraftKings Sportsbook app using the links on this page. Then register a new account. No specific promo code is required to take advantage of this bonus offer.

Provide all of the personal details needed to complete the verification process. This should be relatively straightforward.

Sports Illustrated

2. Deposit funds

Before you deposit, try to settle on an amount that is optimal and will allow you to get the most out of both of the DraftKings bonuses. Your first deposit will allow you to activate the 'bet and get' offer, but will also determine how much of the DraftKings 20% deposit match up to $1,000 you can claim.

A $5,000 deposit is required to receive the full 20% deposit match up to $1,000 and you only have 90 days to clear the bonus.

Sports Illustrated

Once you're settled, make your deposit to activate the welcome offers. You'll have your choice of popular deposit options like Apple Pay, Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal. All trustworthy choices. Credit Cards can be used for Fantasy Sports only on DraftKings.

3. Place a qualifying bet

Place your first cash bet of $5 or more, and you'll receive your bonus bets — delivered as eight $25 bonus bets.

Sports Illustrated

4. Get bonus

You've now made the deposit and your initial wager, and will receive your bonus bets whether that first bet wins or loses.





If you claimed the deposit match bonus, you'll now want to continue wagering, and will have 90 days to clear the deposit bonus. Remember, only wagers made at -300 or longer over that period will count towards clearing it.





🗓 What to use your DraftKings promo on this week

The sports calendar is heating up as we approach the fall season. Week 3 of the NFL preseason runs from Thursday, Aug. 27 to Saturday, Aug. 30. The TOUR Championship is this weekend including a massive $40 million purse and with the a little over one month remaining in the MLB regular season, the playoff race is heating up.

Event Date Time ET ⛳️ PGA: TOUR Championship Aug. 27 - Aug. 30 All day ⚾ Los Angeles Dodgers at Detroit Tigers (Tarik Skubal's return to Detroit) Aug. 28 6:40 p.m. ⚾ Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees (series opener) Aug. 28 7:15 p.m. 🏈 Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens Aug. 28



6:00 p.m. 🏈 Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles Aug. 28 8:00 p.m. 🏈 Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts Aug. 29 1:00 p.m. 🏈 Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans (Preseason Finale) Aug. 29 6:00 p.m. ⚾ Houston Astros at New York Mets Aug. 30 3:10 p.m.

What I like about the DraftKings promo code

There is a lot to like about the structure of the current DraftKings new-customer offer. The clearest advantage is the ratio between the required qualifying wager and the max reward. A $5 minimum cash bet for $200 in bonus bets is about as good as it gets.

Getting the bonus on a winning or losing qualifying wager is also a huge plus, as it removes a major source of uncertainty. You can either go big game hunting with a long shot or a safer bet, and either option will grant you the DraftKings welcome offer.

What I dislike about the DraftKings promo code

I'm not a huge fan of the terms on the DraftKings bonus bets, which are somewhat constraining. The bonus bets come in $25 tokens, are non-withdrawable (not cash), and expire after seven days. Allowing for more flexibility (in terms of bet sizing) and a longer expiry period for bonus bets would make their offer more attractive

The stringent wagering requirements on the deposit match bonus are my least favorite part of the DraftKings bonus. The DraftKings deposit match provides solid value for higher-stakes bettors; however, I would still like to see DraftKings make it easier for new bettors to wager through the deposit match and unlock more of the bonus up front.

My DraftKings promo code experience: what I'd do differently

I went with the safe approach when placing my qualifying wager. I took an MLB favorite to win outright, and it ended up losing. Since the outcome didn't matter for the DraftKings promo code offer, I received my bonus bets. But looking back, I would have taken a longer shot on the off chance it hit and paid out more.

DraftKings ongoing promos for current users

Once you register and set up with the DraftKings promo code, you can take advantage of DraftKings' ongoing sports betting promos.

DraftKings has great promos across several sports, which is one of the main reasons it ranks near the top of our list of the best soccer betting sites. Make sure you check them out today.

🎁 All DraftKings promo offers for August 27, 2026

DraftKings promotion Description 🪂 Daily Drop Get a profit boost to use on any sports bet today. ⚾MLB SGP(x) Boost Get a boost when you make an MLB SGP or SGPx today. ⚾️ MLB Mystery Reward Opt in and tap the present icon to unlock a random daily MLB reward ranging from HR, single bet or parlay boosts. 🎾 Tennis Profit Boost Receive a 30% profit boost on any tennis wager with odds of -200 or longer. 🏆Daily Fantasy Sports Welcome Bonus Sign up for a new DraftKings daily fantasy sports account and receive a 20% deposit match bonus worth up to $500. This bonus has a 25x playthrough requirement. 🎰 DraftKings Casino Welcome Bonus Claim $50 in casino credits instantly and get the chance to win up to $1,000 in casino credits when you spend $5 at DraftKings Casino. CT, MI, NJ, PA, WV only.

➡️ DraftKings Early Exit

Among DraftKings’ ongoing benefits, the Early Exit feature offers bettors a safety net when a player exits a game early due to injury and doesn’t return. On qualifying single bets, you’ll receive your original stake back in cash credits.

For parlays and same-game parlays, the leg impacted by the player’s early exit is removed, and your overall odds are adjusted to reflect the remaining selections. If those remaining bets win, you get paid according to the recalculated odds. This helps you stay protected when injuries change the game and your bet, unexpectedly, making DraftKings a top option if you're looking for parlay betting sites.

Refer a friend

Make sure to take advantage of the DraftKings refer-a-friend program, where you can earn up to $500 in bonus bets. Refer a friend, and once they make a wager between $25 and $100, you'll both receive bonus bets equal to that amount.

DraftKings bonus comparison

Here’s a look at how the DraftKings sign-up bonus stacks up against some other top betting sites in the industry.

BetMGM bonus

The BetMGM promo code offers up to $1,500. You place your opening wager, and if it loses, BetMGM refunds the stake as bonus bets.

While the headline value is high, the bonus only triggers if your first bet loses. Compared to DraftKings’ bet-and-get offer, BetMGM’s promotion is less predictable.

Caesars Sportsbook bonus

With the Caesars promo code SICZRDYW, new users receive 10 100% profit boost tokens in the form of a first-bet match. You place a qualifying wager, and if it loses, Caesars refunds your stake as a single bonus bet.

This offer allows wagering on heavy favorites, which some bettors may prefer. However, the bonus must be used in a single wager, limiting flexibility compared with DraftKings’ smaller bonus bets or Fanatics’ multi-day FanCash model.

FanDuel bonus

The FanDuel sign-up bonus keeps things straightforward: Up to $350 in bonus bets. There are no odds restrictions on the qualifying wager.

Compared to DraftKings, FanDuel’s bet-and-get welcome offer comes with greater flexibility on your initial wager. However, the DraftKings offer has a far bigger total value, especially when you factor in the deposit bonus.

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus

The Fanatics bonus code takes a very different approach from DraftKings’ bet-and-get model. New users earn FanCash bet matches over their first 10 days on the platform, giving you repeated chances to unlock bonus value rather than relying on a single wager.

For each of your first 10 days after signing up, you can place one cash bet of up to $100. Fanatics will match that wager with FanCash, whether your bet wins or loses.

bet365 bonus code

The bet365 bonus code is great forflexibility, offering two distinct welcome bonus paths. New users can choose a low-risk bet-and-get option or a higher-stakes safety net.

You can bet $10 and get $365 win or lose, or opt for a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net that refunds your stake as bonus bets if your opening wager loses. This makes bet365 a strong alternative for bettors who want either certainty or protection on a larger first bet, rather than a win-dependent bonus like DraftKings.

Hard Rock Bet bonus

The Hard Rock Bet sign-up bonus asks a bit more of your first wager than some competitors. Unlike some win-or-lose offers on the market, your qualifying bet needs to actually win for the bonus bets to land.

Compared to DraftKings, Hard Rock's structure puts more weight on that first bet, since a loss means no bonus at all. DraftKings' current offer, by contrast, pays out its bonus bets regardless of whether your first wager wins or loses, giving new users a lower-risk path to the same $150 total value.

🏈 Make sure to check out the best Super Bowl betting promos from all the bestSuper Bowl betting sites.

How we rate the DraftKings promo code offer

Simplicity 5/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ – Claiming the DraftKings promo offer is quick and straightforward. Simply create an account, make a qualifying deposit, place a $5 wager, and win or lose, your account will get credited with $200 in bonus bets.

Value 5/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ – Getting $200 in bonus bets from just a $5 deposit provides excellent value. It’s a compelling offer for virtually any bettor looking to sign up with a new sportsbook.

Terms 5/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ – The DraftKings promo terms are refreshingly simple. No wagering requirements or complicated conditions to navigate—your qualifying bet just needs to win.

Other promotions 5/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ – DraftKings Sportsbook also offers customers a steady selection of ongoing promotions, including boosted odds, daily social tournaments, and early payouts.

Overall bonus rating 5/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ – The DraftKings sign-up bonus ranks among the more generous sportsbook offers available in the US, particularly given its straightforward terms, along with tremendous bet $5, get $200 value.

What reviewers are saying

David - "I have had only great experiences with DraftKings. They always pay you fast and offer great free bets and profit boosts. This is the best sportsbook I've ever used." - Trustpilot user

Meek - "I've been using DraftKings for half a decade. The platform, customer service, and overall experience have been nothing short of perfect. They reward loyalty and provide incentives. But most importantly, gambling should be done in a responsible manner, and I believe they provide all of the tools to make this experience safe for the user." - App Store user

You can learn more about how we rate sportsbooks and promotions in Canada, the US, and other regions worldwide.

How to get the DraftKings $1,000 alternative offer

DraftKings $1,000 deposit bonus details

When registering, I also claimed DraftKings' secondary welcome offer: a 20% deposit match up to $1,000. As someone who places wagers across multiple sports and betting markets every day, I found the deposit bonus to be a valuable add-on. However, the deposit match also included many potentially confusing terms and conditions for new bettors, along with a high play-through requirement. I’ll walk you through the conditions below and show you my approach to clearing this larger, more complex bonus.

Here is how I claimed the DraftKings $1,000 deposit bonus.

Register: I used the links on this page to register and this offer appeared automatically on my first deposit. Again, no promo code was necessary. Deposit: Deposit $10 or more to claim the deposit match alongside the 'bet $5, get $300' promo. To get the full $1,000 match, you’ll need to deposit $5,000. I chose to deposit $2,000, which qualified me for a $400 bonus. Clear the wagering requirement: The bonus was released in $1 increments for every $25 I wagered, and I received DraftKings Dollars (DK Dollars) for every amount I unlocked instead of real money.

Note: If you deposit the full $5,000, you'll also need to wager through $25,000 at odds of -300 or longer, within 90 days, to release the full $1,000 bonus.

The DraftKings deposit bonus is clearly a more appropriate offer for experienced bettors. Still, it can add significant value to anyone’s DraftKings welcome experience, as the slow release will increase your profit over time, especially if you're on DraftKings and making bets multiple times per week.

🎯 How to unlock the DraftKings $1,000 deposit bonus

To give you an idea of what it takes to clear the DraftKings deposit bonus, here is an approximation of how much I bet over my first week on site and where I stood, bonus-wise, afterwards.

My DraftKings deposit bonus experience: Deposited $2,000. Unlocked $400 deposit bonus (20% deposit bonus).

Wager amount Bonus cleared Day 1 $250 $10 Day 2 $150 $6 Day 3 $225 $9 Day 4 $50 $2 Day 5 $125 $5 Day 6 $250 $10 Day 7 $300 $12

Total amount wagered after seven days = $1350

Total bonus unlocked after seven days = $54

Total bonus remaining = $346

Total days left to clear = 83

As you can see, I didn’t take the full deposit bonus, which would have required a $5,000 first deposit. Instead, I made a $2,000 first deposit, a figure I was comfortable with at the time, which netted me a $400 bonus to clear.

After my first week of betting, during which I wagered approximately $1350, I cleared $54 of the bonus, or approximately 13.5% of the bonus funds. Extrapolating my betting rate from the first week to future weeks would have seen me clear the bonus in under 8 weeks, well within the 90 days DraftKings allows for you to clear this bonus.

My advice on how to claim the $1,000 DraftKings deposit bonus

If you’re new to betting or play lower stakes, be realistic about how much you’ll be able to play in your first 90 days. For example, a $100 deposit will still get you $20 in bonus money, and you’ll only need to wager $500 total over 90 days to unlock the full $20. While you may feel a sense of failure for not maxing out the deposit bonus, remember that you need to wager a lot in 90 days to unlock it.

Depositing more to get a bigger bonus that you won’t be able to clear is pointless.

DraftKings bonus bets: What to know

DraftKings bonus bets are a nice perk, but they do come with some stipulations. The most important thing to understand is that the bonus bets you receive expire 7 days after they hit your account. They're also distributed as $25 tokens. Bonus bets are also non-withdrawable (not cash), and you'll forfeit your stake when using them, win or lose.

🚧 Common DraftKings bonus bets pitfalls to avoid:

Bonus bets are not real money — they are not withdrawable.

When you wager using your bonus bets, you will receive your profit from the bet back in real currency, but you will lose your stake.

Bonus bets always have an expiration date; your DraftKings welcome bonus bets will expire after seven days.

DraftKings Casino promo code

New casino players can unlock 500 bonus spins and up to $1,000 back in Casino Credits during their first 24 hours on the platform. No DraftKings Casino promo code is required; just register and deposit to get started.

Remember these key DraftKings Casino terms and conditions:

This offer is available in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia

A minimum deposit of $5 is required

You must wager $5 or more to receive 500 bonus spins

Receive Casino Credits based on net losses during the first 24 hours (minimum $5 loss required)

Casino Credits carry a 1x wagering requirement

All bonus funds and spins expire seven days after being issued

DraftKings deposit and withdrawal methods

DraftKings supports several convenient banking options, including PayPal and debit cards. I personally love that I can connect DraftKings to my PayPal account and find it the easiest method, as deposits and withdrawals are instantaneous. It also lets me track withdrawals in my PayPal account and move any winnings to other merchants or to my own bank from there. The following table shows all of the available payment options with DraftKings:

Payment method Minimum deposit Deposit speed Minimum withdrawal Withdrawal speed Debit cards $5 Instant $1 Within 24 hours PayPal $5 Instant $1 Within 24 hours Apple Pay $5 Instant $1 Within 24 hours Venmo $5 Instant $1 Within 24 hours Apple Pay $5 Instant $1 Within 24 hours Online banking $5 Instant $1 Within 24 hours VIP Preferred (e-check) $5 Instant $1 Within 24 hours Cash (retail locations) $20 Instant $20 Within one hour

Overall, DraftKings easily ranks as one of the fastest payout sportsbooks in the U.S.

DraftKings customer support

DraftKings customers can contact support by filling out a simple online form, but the 24/7 live chatbot is often the best option. DraftKings is good at fixing mistakes on its end, but its customer support lags behind the competition because it lacks a 'real person' live chat

I have played around with the help desk search function, and it can help with simple queries. However, there will inevitably be a time when you want to speak with support staff.

Here are some more options for how to get in touch with DraftKings support:

💬 Live chatbot: Available 24/7

📩 Email: sportsbook@draftkings.com

📞 Phone: (855) 357-2377

𝕏 (Twitter): @DK_Assist

❓ DraftKings Help Center: Tap here

✍️ Final verdict: While self-service tools cover most basics, the lack of direct live-agent chat can slow resolution for more complex issues.

DraftKings promo code alternatives

For users looking beyond the traditional sportsbook model, prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi provide another way to participate in event-based trading. Instead of making conventional wagers, participants trade contracts whose value depends on the outcome of sporting events, elections, entertainment developments, and other real-world events. Those considering either platform can review the latest Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code offers before signing up.

My final take on DraftKings

The DraftKings bet $5, get $200 offer stands out to me for its low qualifying wager and flexible $25 bonus bet increments. Eligible new users only need to place a $5 cash bet to start earning the promotion, making it more accessible than other offers that require larger upfront stakes.

The main drawback is the payout schedule. The full $200 is distributed over 21 days rather than immediately, and each bonus bet expires after seven days. Overall, it’s a strong offer for users willing to track the claim windows and use their credits promptly.

DraftKings responsible gambling

DraftKings is serious about responsible gaming, and it shows in the number of Responsible Gambling tools available to users. They have a dedicated Responsible Gaming Center and recently unveiled a 'My Budget Builder' feature that allows bettors to set custom limits and set reminders to manage their spending across all of DraftKings’ betting and fantasy products.

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DraftKings also offers a variety of responsible gambling tools, including weekly deposit and betting limits, as well as a convenient self-exclusion option. As someone who has used a variety of online betting sites, I’m impressed with their commitment in this area and with how easy it is for users to access help if gambling becomes an issue.

Additionally, DraftKings provides educational gaming resources, along with links to Gamblers Anonymous, BetBlockers, and more.

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If you or someone you know is grappling with problem gambling, do not hesitate to check out the following helpful resources:

🚨 Bottom Line: If betting becomes a problem, use the tools—they're designed to help.

Organization 🤝 Phone number ☎️ Gam-Anon 718-352-1671 Gamblers Anonymous 855-2CALLGA National Problem Gambling Helpline 1-800-GAMBLER Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

Important terms and conditions:

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, or visit (MA)Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit (CT), or visit (MD), (PR).21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

DraftKings promo code FAQ

How do you get my free $200 on DraftKings?

DraftKings will grant new users $200 in bonus bets after you register, make your initial deposit, and wager $5 on any sporting event.

How do you enter promo codes on DraftKings?

You do not have to enter a promo code for DraftKings welcome bonuses. Simply click a link on this page to visit the DraftKings website and register for a new account to claim either of the welcome bonuses.

Do you really get $200 from DraftKings?

Yes, you can get a $200 welcome offer with DK. No DraftKings promo code is required, but it is given as bonus bets, not direct withdrawable cash.

How do I use my $25 bonus bet on DraftKings?

Once your qualifying wager settles, your account will be credited with two $25 bonus bet tokens within 24 hours - which can be found in the Rewards tab.

Where is my DraftKings referral code?

You can find your DraftKings referral code by clicking on the 'Promotions' tab on the DK website or in the app. Look for the DraftKings refer a friend section, which contains your unique code and sharing options.

Where is DraftKings legal?

DraftKings is legal in 26 states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. It is also legal in Washington, DC.