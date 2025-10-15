Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Buy, Sell Or Hold On Cardinals RB Bam Knight?
The Arizona Cardinals suffered their fourth consecutive loss in Week 6 amid a flurry of offensive injuries. In the backfield, veteran James Conner is set to miss the remainder of the season, while Trey Benson works his way back from Injured Reserve.
During Sunday’s 31-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Emari Demercado was added to the list of backfield injuries for the Cardinals. Demercado suffered an ankle injury and was limited to just one carry, raising questions over the division of workload among backup running backs Bam Knight and Michael Carter.
The two backs produced a similar split, accounting for 20 of the team’s 24 carries. Knight racked up 11 carries, while Carter recorded nine, but it was the NC State product who emerged as the team’s leading rusher. Knight racked up 34 yards on the ground and found the end zone for the second consecutive game, providing valuable fantasy football production for owners amid injury concerns in the backfield.
Entering Week 7, Knight could emerge as a potential waiver pickup for fantasy owners in need of running back depth. The Cardinals back is rostered in roughly 8% of leagues across prior to Wednesday, coming off a top-15 finish among running backs in fantasy.
Here’s a dive into the backfield’s fantasy outlook to determine if fantasy owners should buy, sell or hold on Knight entering Sunday’s game versus the Green Bay Packers:
Bam Knight Fantasy Outlook
Knight emerged as the team’s leader in the backfield, with season-high marks in carries and yards. His first quarter touchdown helped him muster 12.4 fantasy points among PPR leagues. With Demercado questionable to suit up for Sunday’s game versus the Packers, the backfield workload could be delegated to Knight and Carter for the second consecutive week.
Knight’s Week 6 performance presents reason to believe he could have the upper-hand over Carter for volume on Sunday. Carter recorded 18 carries in Week 5 versus the Tennessee Titans, but was limited to a lesser role behind Knight in the loss to Indianapolis.
The former undrafted free agent could see another bump in carries with efficient production versus the Packers in Week 7.
Buy, Sell Or Hold On Knight
It could be worth waiting to see how Sunday’s workload split looks among the backfield before filing a waiver claim for Knight. For those in deeper leagues or owners in dire need of running back depth, his touchdown production provides upside and reason for optimism despite somewhat inefficient Week 6 play, averaging 3.1 yards per carry.
Knight hasn’t offered much receiving upside through two appearances for the Cardinals this season, but has mustered two touchdowns in as many games in limited action. Should the Cardinals back manage another week of favorable volume over Carter, he’ll be a surefire Week 8 waiver pickup.