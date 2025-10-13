Kimani Vidal, Bam Knight, And 3 More Waiver Wire Running Back Pickups In Week 7
Week 6 is now behind us, and it's time to look forward to Week 7. That starts with the waiver wire. The most important position to get right on the waiver wire is the running backs. These are the top running back waiver wire targets for Week 7.
Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday morning, before the start of the one o'clock games, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Hassan Haskins was expected to be the Chargers' lead running back in Week 6 with Omarion Hampton sidelined. It turns out that Rapoport was very wrong. Vidal ended up carrying the ball 18 times for 124 yards and catching three of four targets for 14 yards and a TD. Haskins, on the other hand, carried the ball six times and saw one target for a total of 23 yards from scrimmage. It looks clear that Vidal is the running back to own in Los Angeles for at least the next three games while starter Omarion Hampton is on injured reserve. While he won't get to play the Miami Dolphins every week, he should be a viable flex option the next few weeks if the usage remains similar.
Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals
There was another report on Sunday morning. However, this one was from ESPN's Adam Schefter and was accurate. Schefter reported that Bam Knight was expected to be the lead rusher for the Cardinals in Week 6. Knight ended up out-carrying Michael Carter 11 to nine, while Carter saw five targets to Knight's two. Knight could be a risky start moving forward, but he should not be left on the waiver wire. The Cardinals also lost Emari Demercado and Marvin Harrison Jr to injury this week, which could lead to increased usage in Week 7 if they miss time. We would still advise listening to reports out of Arizona this week, because this backfield could be a fluid situation.
Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
For the first time in weeks, Isiah Pacheco was the better fantasy back in Kansas City. He also saw a lot more volume. Pacheco handled 12 carries and caught one of three targets, rushing for 51 yards and adding zero yards through the air. Hunt saw just six carries and caught his lone target for a total of 34 yards. Despite this backfield being perhaps the most frustrating in all of fantasy football, and both Hunt and Pacheco bringing little value and no consistency so far this season, neither back should be on the waiver wire. If Hunt is dropped after this bad game or remains on your waiver wire, he's probably worth a roster spot.
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints
Miller has been taking over the Saints' backfield over the past few weeks, but still remains on the waiver wire in too many leagues. This week, it was Alvin Kamara who led the team in carries with 10, which he took for 31 yards, while Miller carried the ball eight times for 21 yards. If Miller is on your waiver wire, he should be picked up. This is a near-split backfield, and he could completely take over if Kamara is traded before the NFL Trade Deadline.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
Spears has been eased into the offense over the past few weeks while returning from the injured reserve. This week, he saw five carries for 31 yards at 6.2 yards per carry and caught all four of his targets for 19 yards. Despite seeing less volume, he was more efficient and the better fantasy running back in Tennessee this week. He should be added off the waiver wire this week.