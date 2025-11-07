Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Buy, Sell Or Hold On Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Arizona Cardinals managed to snap a five-game losing streak with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. Arizona has been without starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who has been dealing with a foot injury and was placed on IR earlier this week.
Veteran backup Jacoby Brissett made his third consecutive start for the Cardinals, who made it a priority to target second-year wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. The Ohio State product has endured a quiet first half of the season at times, but rebounded in a big way in Week 9 to the delight of fantasy owners.
Harrison hauled in seven of his 10 targets versus a lowly Cowboys defense, racking up 96 yards and a touchdown through the air, finishing the game as the leading receiver among both sides. He eclipsed 90 yards through the air for the second time in four games and has kicked off an upward trend of production following a frustrating streak of inconsistency for the former No. 4 overall pick.
With Brissett at the helm for at least the next four games, fantasy owners have begun wondering whether they should buy, sell or hold on Harrison’s fantasy stock. Here’s a look at his fantasy outlook before settling on a final verdict:
Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering Week 10, Harrison and the Cardinals will gear up for a divisional matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle will provide a tough matchup for an injury-riddled Cardinals squad and an equally difficult individual matchup for Harrison and Arizona’s passing game. Coming off a season-high scoring effort among PPR leagues, Harrison’s fantasy owners will remain optimistic against the 18th-ranked pass defense in the league, despite the unit’s overall success as a top-10 unit as a whole.
With Brissett under center, Harrison has seen 16 targets over the past two games, presenting a safe floor for production, coming off a 22.6-PPR point effort last week. He’s likely to continue his recent trend of volume, given his efficient performance in Week 9.
Buy, Sell Or Hold On Harrison?
Though I’m bullish on Harrison’s ability to continue his recent trend of production with sustained volume, he hasn’t managed to string together consistent performances so far this season. Fantasy owners should hold on moving Harrison until after this weekend’s slate of action.
Should he string together another notable performance, fantasy owners could sell-high on the star wideout, or look to add Harrison should wide receiver emerge as a position of need ahead of the fantasy trade deadline. As a Harrison owner, I don’t plan to move the wideout anytime soon, given his immense upside.