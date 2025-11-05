CJ Stroud and Kyler Murray Feature Top Week 10 Fantasy Football Injuries to Monitor
If you take Fantasy Football seriously, you must pay attention to the weekly injury report. Players tend to pop up out of nowhere and you must be prepared at all times. If you have a key player than goes out, you must know and you must figure out which options can fill in. We will help aid you here as we dive into the early Week 10 injury report. Be sure to stay tuned as updates come in on our Injuries page.
QUARTERBACKS
CJ Stroud
He had suffered a concussion on Sunday, which prompted action out of David Mills. If Stroud fails to clear protocol, it will be Mills versus the Jaguars. Do not start Mills, downgrade Nico Collins and company.
Kyler Murray
He is now said to be missing 4-8 weeks. Jonathan Gannon has stated that Brissett will start and would have regardless of Murray's health. Brissett is fantasy viable, big upgrade to Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride.
Jayden Daniels
Miraculously, he will not need surgery. However, Daniels has no timetable to return and it is very possible that he will be out for season. Downgrades to everyone but Zach Ertz.
Brock Purdy
As has been the case week by week, we do not know if Purdy will return. He seems 50/50 to play. We have plenty of proof of success in this offense with Mac Jones.
RUNNING BACKS
Rico Dowdle
Dowdle missed practice and this is very important to watch. He has been a thrill for the Panthers in their drive to 5-4. If he does not go, Chuba Hubbard gets his primary role back temporarily.
Rhamondre Stevenson
He remains out of practice through Wednesday. If Stevenson does not go, it will be a split between Henderson and Jennings. Vrabel loves to hate Henderson.
Bucky Irving
Todd Bowles reports progress for Irving, but he remains out this week. It will still likely be a couple weeks, if not longer.
Quinshon Judkins
He is slated to return to the field in Week 10 at the Jets. Must-start.
James Cook
Cook popped up today with an ankle/foot injury that kept him out of practice. Ty Johnson has seen 3-to-5 times the work of Ray Davis and he would be very fantasy viable against the Dolphins. I would look to stash Johnson right now.
Saquon Barkley
He injured his groin prior to the bye week, but Barkley expects to play versus the Packers.
D'Andre Swift
I could see the Bears taking their time given the great Week 9 of Kyle Monangai. However, they do need the depth. His groin will have clarity very soon.
Aaron Jones
He has a sore shoulder after he injured it in Week 9. I would consider benching Jones if active. An older running back playing hurt could be dangerous.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Puka Nacua
Nacua hurt his ribs in Week 9, but Sean McVay is confident that he will go this week.
AJ Brown
The hamstring is being monitored and we will have more clarity soon. As for now, DeVonta Smith upgrades a ton.
Garrett Wilson
Wilson is back at practice and due to make his return in Week 10. Expect WR2 output with WR1 upside.
Brian Thomas Jr.
Despite trade rumors, he stays in town. Thomas Jr. has a low-grade ankle sprain and could very sideline him. It may be all Parker Washington.
Terry McLaurin
He will stay out of action in Week 10. There is a chance that McLaurin is shut down if the Commanders keep losing.
Kayshon Boutte
He remains out of practice and it could net more work for rookie, Kyle Williams.
Cooper Kupp
Kupp had missed Week 9 with a heel/hamstring. He is questionable to play. Meanwhile, Rashid Shaheed might slot in very quickly as he is familiar with the Kubiak offense. I would not start Shaheed quite yet.
Chris Godwin
He will likely remain out another 2-4 weeks.
Ricky Pearsall
The whacky 49ers injury report lists Pearsall as questionable, but really with an unsure return date. I speak 49er and that means he will be out 2-4 weeks. Jokes aside, I would not expect him back yet. It would be better if they listed him OUT so that fantasy managers can put him in their IR slot.
TIGHT ENDS
Tucker Kraft
Despite the somber, yet funny interview of Romeo Doubs, Kraft is very much alive! He is out for the season with a Torn ACL, boosting Luke Musgrave.