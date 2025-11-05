Fantasy Sports

CJ Stroud and Kyler Murray Feature Top Week 10 Fantasy Football Injuries to Monitor

These players find themselves on the injury report, putting their playing statuses in doubt for NFL Week 10.

Thomas Carelli

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

If you take Fantasy Football seriously, you must pay attention to the weekly injury report. Players tend to pop up out of nowhere and you must be prepared at all times. If you have a key player than goes out, you must know and you must figure out which options can fill in. We will help aid you here as we dive into the early Week 10 injury report. Be sure to stay tuned as updates come in on our Injuries page.

QUARTERBACKS

CJ Stroud

He had suffered a concussion on Sunday, which prompted action out of David Mills. If Stroud fails to clear protocol, it will be Mills versus the Jaguars. Do not start Mills, downgrade Nico Collins and company.

Kyler Murray

He is now said to be missing 4-8 weeks. Jonathan Gannon has stated that Brissett will start and would have regardless of Murray's health. Brissett is fantasy viable, big upgrade to Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride.

Jayden Daniels

Miraculously, he will not need surgery. However, Daniels has no timetable to return and it is very possible that he will be out for season. Downgrades to everyone but Zach Ertz.

Brock Purdy

As has been the case week by week, we do not know if Purdy will return. He seems 50/50 to play. We have plenty of proof of success in this offense with Mac Jones.

RUNNING BACKS

Rico Dowdle

Dowdle missed practice and this is very important to watch. He has been a thrill for the Panthers in their drive to 5-4. If he does not go, Chuba Hubbard gets his primary role back temporarily.

Rhamondre Stevenson

He remains out of practice through Wednesday. If Stevenson does not go, it will be a split between Henderson and Jennings. Vrabel loves to hate Henderson.

Bucky Irving

Todd Bowles reports progress for Irving, but he remains out this week. It will still likely be a couple weeks, if not longer.

Quinshon Judkins

He is slated to return to the field in Week 10 at the Jets. Must-start.

James Cook

Cook popped up today with an ankle/foot injury that kept him out of practice. Ty Johnson has seen 3-to-5 times the work of Ray Davis and he would be very fantasy viable against the Dolphins. I would look to stash Johnson right now.

Saquon Barkley

He injured his groin prior to the bye week, but Barkley expects to play versus the Packers.

D'Andre Swift

I could see the Bears taking their time given the great Week 9 of Kyle Monangai. However, they do need the depth. His groin will have clarity very soon.

Aaron Jones

He has a sore shoulder after he injured it in Week 9. I would consider benching Jones if active. An older running back playing hurt could be dangerous.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Puka Nacua

Nacua hurt his ribs in Week 9, but Sean McVay is confident that he will go this week.

AJ Brown

The hamstring is being monitored and we will have more clarity soon. As for now, DeVonta Smith upgrades a ton.

Garrett Wilson

Wilson is back at practice and due to make his return in Week 10. Expect WR2 output with WR1 upside.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Despite trade rumors, he stays in town. Thomas Jr. has a low-grade ankle sprain and could very sideline him. It may be all Parker Washington.

Terry McLaurin

He will stay out of action in Week 10. There is a chance that McLaurin is shut down if the Commanders keep losing.

Kayshon Boutte

He remains out of practice and it could net more work for rookie, Kyle Williams.

Cooper Kupp

Kupp had missed Week 9 with a heel/hamstring. He is questionable to play. Meanwhile, Rashid Shaheed might slot in very quickly as he is familiar with the Kubiak offense. I would not start Shaheed quite yet.

Chris Godwin

He will likely remain out another 2-4 weeks.

Ricky Pearsall

The whacky 49ers injury report lists Pearsall as questionable, but really with an unsure return date. I speak 49er and that means he will be out 2-4 weeks. Jokes aside, I would not expect him back yet. It would be better if they listed him OUT so that fantasy managers can put him in their IR slot.

TIGHT ENDS

Tucker Kraft

Despite the somber, yet funny interview of Romeo Doubs, Kraft is very much alive! He is out for the season with a Torn ACL, boosting Luke Musgrave.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

Home/Injuries