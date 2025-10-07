Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Buy, Sell Or Hold On Jaguars WR Travis Hunter?
The Jacksonville Jaguars emerged victorious with an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Entering the game as a 3.5-point underdog at home, Jacksonville pulled out a 31-28 victory thanks to a strong defensive performance and a relatively efficient showing from the passing attack.
Rookie Travis Hunter emerged with something of a breakout performance on the offensive side of the ball, posting a career-high mark in receiving yards and raising skepticism among fantasy football owners. He hauled in each of his three targets for 64 yards, which ranked second among all Jaguars pass-catchers in Week 5.
The second-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft also showed out with a well-rounded defensive showing as he finds his footing in a new two-way role at the highest level.
Fantasy owners could find themselves considering a trade for the superstar rookie, but should they buy, sell or hold on Hunter? Here’s our verdict:
Travis Hunter Fantasy Outlook
From a fantasy football perspective, Hunter raised eyebrows with the most notable production of any week in his young career. His 64 yards through the air eclipsed his previous season-high mark of 42 yards set versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4, and he managed to haul in each of his targets for the first time this season, albeit with disappointing volume.
Entering Week 6, Hunter is coming off a WR47 finish in Week 5, notching a season-high 9.4 fantasy points, including points for receptions. His yardage production has taken a leap in each of the last two weeks as he continues to build rapport with Trevor Lawrence and find his timing in the pass game.
Hunter remains without a touchdown so far this season, but has posted encouraging signs in other areas of his performances, volume included. Coming into Sunday’s game versus the Seattle Seahawks, Hunter ranks second among Jaguars pass-catchers in both targets and receptions, checking in at third in receiving yards behind Brian Thomas Jr. and Brenton Strange, who was placed on IR on Tuesday afternoon.
His volume has presented a safe floor, but fantasy owners should notice an increase in targets, receptions and yards as Jacksonville’s passing attack continues to progress throughout the season, taking Strange’s lengthy absence into account.
Buy, Sell Or Hold On Hunter
Though his rise in production is an encouraging sign, I’m waiting to buy Hunter’s stock in fantasy. Another week of improved production could change opinions, but for now, the inconsistency in Jacksonville’s passing attack is too significant to ignore.
Entering Week 6, Hunter is available on waivers in roughly 20% of leagues, according to FantasyPros roster data, making him an enticing waiver addition I could sign off on. Fantasy owners should hold off on any potential trades until a matchup versus Seattle that could reveal a lot for those looking into adding the rookie sensation.