Xavier Worthy, Travis Hunter, and 3 Other Player Props For Jaguars vs. Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be the two featured teams in week five’s final game on Monday night. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.
Xavier Worthy Over 51.5 Receiving Yards
Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy, who had missed two weeks due to a shoulder injury suffered in week one, returned to action in week four against the Baltimore Ravens. In his return game, Worthy had five catches for 83 yards and two rushes for 38 yards.
Worthy was the Chiefs' leading receiver in the contest despite playing only 58.9% of his team’s snaps in the game. His snap share should rise in week five against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and with Rashee Rice still out, his over 51.5 receiving yard prop might be the best player prop to take on the night. The Jaguars are also currently allowing the 10th most passing yards per game.
Travis Hunter Over 2.5 Receptions
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie WR/CB Travis Hunter has yet to have a breakout performance on offense, but he has continued to be steadily involved. He has yet to log over 50 receiving yards in a game, but has had three or more receptions in each game. With this alone, taking the over on Hunter’s reception prop against Kansas City, set at 2.5, feels like a good play. WR2s against the Chiefs have hit over 2.5 receptions in two out of four games this season.
Harrison Butker Over 1.5 Field Goals Made
The Kansas City Chiefs have continued to put themselves in field goal range constantly in the 2025 season. Harrison Butker, through the team’s four games, has already attempted 13 field goals, which ranks for the fifth most by any kicker in the NFL so far this season. He has yet to have a game with less than two attempts. With this, his over 1.5 field goals made prop is an ideal player prop to take on Monday night.
Brian Thomas Jr. Under 57.5 Receiving Yards
Brian Thomas Jr. continues to put up underwhelming stat lines in the 2025 season. In all four games he has played this season, he has yet to hit the over on his Monday night receiving prop set at 57.5 yards. It will be hard for him to get right against the Chiefs with them allowing the 10th fewest passing yards per game in the NFL. Also against Kansas City, opposing WR1s are averaging 47 yards a game. Thomas Jr.'s under on his receiving yard total is absolutely the play in this spot.
Travis Etienne Jr. Over 65.5 Rushing Yards
As solid a passing defense as the Chiefs have, their rushing defense is below average. They are currently allowing the 11th most rushing yards per game, 127. The RB1 for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Travis Etienne Jr.'s, rushing yard total is listed at 65.5 yards on Underdog Fantasy. He has hit the over three out of four times, and has twice hit the over on it by 50 yards or more.
Etienne Jr. last week put up 124 rushing yards against a solid rush defense in the San Francisco 49ers, who have allowed the 15th fewest rushing yards per game this season. With the Chiefs being a worse defense and Etienne hitting over 65.5 rushing yards routinely, his over on rushing yards against the Chiefs is a great play.