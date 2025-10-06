Fantasy Sports

Xavier Worthy, Travis Hunter, and 3 Other Player Props For Jaguars vs. Chiefs

Some of the best player props for Monday night’s week five contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Gray Deyo

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be the two featured teams in week five’s final game on Monday night. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.

Xavier Worthy Over 51.5 Receiving Yards

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy player props
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy, who had missed two weeks due to a shoulder injury suffered in week one, returned to action in week four against the Baltimore Ravens. In his return game, Worthy had five catches for 83 yards and two rushes for 38 yards.

Worthy was the Chiefs' leading receiver in the contest despite playing only 58.9% of his team’s snaps in the game. His snap share should rise in week five against the Jacksonville  Jaguars, and with Rashee Rice still out, his over 51.5 receiving yard prop might be the best player prop to take on the night. The Jaguars are also currently allowing the 10th most passing yards per game.

Travis Hunter Over 2.5 Receptions

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter player props
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) screams as he comes out of the tunnel before the start of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie WR/CB Travis Hunter has yet to have a breakout performance on offense, but he has continued to be steadily involved. He has yet to log over 50 receiving yards in a game, but has had three or more receptions in each game. With this alone, taking the over on Hunter’s reception prop against Kansas City, set at 2.5, feels like a good play. WR2s against the Chiefs have hit over 2.5 receptions in two out of four games this season.

Harrison Butker Over 1.5 Field Goals Made

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker player props
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have continued to put themselves in field goal range constantly in the 2025 season. Harrison Butker, through the team’s four games, has already attempted 13 field goals, which ranks for the fifth most by any kicker in the NFL so far this season. He has yet to have a game with less than two attempts. With this, his over 1.5 field goals made prop is an ideal player prop to take on Monday night.

Brian Thomas Jr. Under 57.5 Receiving Yards

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. player props
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) rushes for yards after a reception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brian Thomas Jr. continues to put up underwhelming stat lines in the 2025 season. In all four games he has played this season, he has yet to hit the over on his Monday night receiving prop set at 57.5 yards. It will be hard for him to get right against the Chiefs with them allowing the 10th fewest passing yards per game in the NFL. Also against Kansas City, opposing WR1s are averaging 47 yards a game. Thomas Jr.'s under on his receiving yard total is absolutely the play in this spot.

Travis Etienne Jr. Over 65.5 Rushing Yards

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. player props
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As solid a passing defense as the Chiefs have, their rushing defense is below average. They are currently allowing the 11th most rushing yards per game, 127. The RB1 for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Travis Etienne Jr.'s, rushing yard total is listed at 65.5 yards on Underdog Fantasy. He has hit the over three out of four times, and has twice hit the over on it by 50 yards or more.

Etienne Jr. last week put up 124 rushing yards against a solid rush defense in the San Francisco 49ers, who have allowed the 15th fewest rushing yards per game this season. With the Chiefs being a worse defense and Etienne hitting over 65.5 rushing yards routinely, his over on rushing yards against the Chiefs is a great play.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI

feed

Published |Modified
Gray Deyo
GRAY DEYO

Gray Deyo is a Nashville-based sportswriter who graduated with a sports management bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He has covered prep sports, college sports, the WNBA, and the NBA for the past four years. In addition to writing for SI, Gray also currently contributes to Prep Girls Hoops

Home/DFS