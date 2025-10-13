Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Buy, Sell Or Hold On Zay Flowers
The Baltimore Ravens suffered their fourth consecutive loss in Lamar Jackson’s second absence of the season. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Ravens 17-3 thanks to a stellar second-half effort, as backup Cooper Rush managed just 72 passing yards for the day.
Star receiver Zay Flowers posted a quiet 46 yards across six receptions, but still managed to lead the offense in receiving. Flowers is entering Week 7 as Baltimore’s leading receiver and has remained consistent despite woeful quarterback play over the past two games.
In Week 6, Flowers managed 8.6 fantasy points among PPR leagues, but his production projects to elevate upon Jackson’s return. Fantasy football owners may be contemplating a potential move for Flowers may be affected by his Week 6 performance. Should owners buy, sell or hold on the star wideout as Baltimore’s star quarterback nears his return?
Zay Flowers Fantasy Outlook
While his production hasn’t been groundbreaking during Jackson’s absence, Flowers has sustained encouraging production in Baltimore’s passing attack and remains among the top 15 wideouts in fantasy football entering Week 7.
Flowers has eclipsed 12.0 PPR points in four of Baltimore’s six games so far this season, averaging 13.6 points per game on the year. Over the course of the season, he’s on pace for nearly 1,200 yards and three touchdowns, posting over 70 receiving yards per game through six contests.
His stable production projects Flowers as a mid-tier WR1 over the remainder of the season and could be a viable trade candidate for those in need of high-end help at receiver.
Buy, Sell Or Hold On Flowers
A lowly Week 6 performance could marginally lower Flowers’ stock, potentially harming his trade value entering Week 7. Owners looking to trade for the star receiver could potentially buy (marginally) low, before his stock returns to its standard when Jackson returns to the starting lineup.
Despite a 1-5 start, Flowers remains a key contributor in Baltimore’s offense and projects to continue his consistent production going forward. Owners looking to trade the Ravens wideout should hold out for another solid performance to capitalize on his value later in the season.
Flowers and the Ravens will enter the bye week with a 1-5 record on the season and are hopeful to see their two-time MVP quarterback return for a Week 8 matchup versus the Chicago Bears, which could present a favorable matchup for the star receiver.