NFL Week 6 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: DeVonta Smith Vs. Zay Flowers
The wide receiver position has generated questions among fantasy football owners so far this season. Whether it be due to injury or inconsistent play within the offense, owners are forced into tough decisions when addressing the receiver spots. The same holds true for Week 6, as some owners decide between star receivers in underperforming offenses: DeVonta Smith and Zay Flowers.
Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season at the hands of the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia’s offense has faced its share of struggles through the team’s 4-1 start, working to find its footing under first-year coordinator Kevin Patullo.
Flowers and his Baltimore Ravens are preparing for a tough matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, looking to rebound from a blowout loss to the Houston Texans in Lamar Jackson’s absence.
This Week 6 start-sit scenario presents a tough decision for fantasy owners. Here’s who we think has the upper-hand in this week’s fantasy lineups:
The Case For DeVonta Smith
In the midst of the offense’s struggles, DeVonta Smith has emerged as Philadelphia’s leading receiver to start the season. He’s on pace for his fourth 900-yard campaign in five seasons, as star receiver A.J. Brown has taken the back seat in the Eagles’ pass game. In Week 5, Smith broke out versus the Broncos, hauling in eight of his 10 targets for a season-high 114 receiving yards.
His 19.4 fantasy points among PPR leagues ranked 10th among all receivers in Week 6, an encouraging performance for owners following a lackluster Week 4 performance. Last week’s volume presents optimism he’ll continue such production in a short week versus a division rival on Thursday.
The Case Against Smith
Aside from two 20-point performances in five games, Smith hasn’t eclipsed 10.0 fantasy points in any other game this season. This is due to Philadelphia’s inconsistency offensively. Entering Week 6, Philadelphia’s passing attack ranks 31st in the NFL and the offense as a whole ranks 30th in yards.
A shortened week of preparation could cast doubt over Smith’s fantasy upside, despite a season-high performance in Week 5.
The Case For Zay Flowers
Flowers has posted consistent fantasy production to start the season, despite Baltimore’s 1-4 start. Even in Jackson’s absence, Flowers racked up five receptions for 72 yards, posting 12.2 fantasy points in PPR leagues, his fourth game with 12.0 or more points over five contests. Baltimore’s leading receiver has set a safe floor for fantasy owners with solid production.
The third-year wideout has bounced back from a quiet Week 3 performance and projects to post another solid day versus an inconsistent Rams secondary.
The Case Against Flowers
Jackson’s status remains up in the air entering a crucial matchup versus the Rams on Sunday. Baltimore’s offense struggled mightily with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. Though Flowers managed solid production, the offense as a whole sputtered in what developed into a blowout loss.
A tough assignment versus Los Angeles’ stout defensive front will raise concerns over Flowers’ credibility as a starter in Week 6.
The Final Verdict
Despite a short week, I’m going to roll with Smith coming off a notable performance in a favorable matchup versus the Giants. Without Jackson, Flowers’ status as a starter remains up in the air entering Sunday’s game.
Despite an inconsistent performance from Philadelphia’s offense, Smith provides immense upside to build on a Stellar Week 5 showing.