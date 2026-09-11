Fantasy Football Top 5 Underrated NFL DFS GPP Plays for Week 1: Tyler Shough Stands Out

When making NFL DFS (daily fantasy sports) lineups in Week 1, players like Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Amon-Ra St. Brown don’t need an explanation as to why they’re fantastic plays. On the other hand, there are other players in NFL DFS who may go overlooked and can help differentiate our lineups from others.

While looking at players’ salaries on both FanDuel and DraftKings, here are the top five underrated NFL DFS GPP (guaranteed prize pool) plays for Week 1.

All stats are from Fantasy Points Data unless stated otherwise.

Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints ($6,900 FD/$5,600 DK) at DET

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws the ball against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) during a joint practice at Rams Practice Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Across the nine starts Tyler Shough made for the New Orleans Saints last season, he was QB12 in fantasy points per game (17.9). Shough was also tied for the ninth-most rushing attempts (42) and had the fourth-highest completion percentage over expected (CPOE; +6.3%) among QBs with 200-plus dropbacks during that span.

Besides the Detroit Lions being hampered by injuries on defense to begin 2026, they were 10th in fantasy points per opportunity allowed (0.49) in 2025.

Kyler Murray, QB, Minnesota Vikings ($7,200 FD/$5,500 DK) vs. GB

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass during a preseason opening game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 15, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Kyler Murray era for the Minnesota Vikings will begin in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, and All-Pro Micah Parsons won’t be active for the Packers. With Murray hindered by injuries last season, it’s worth noting that he was the QB12 in fantasy points per game (18.4) while earning the 14th-most fantasy points per opportunity (dropbacks + designed rushing attempts; 0.49) in 2024.

Given the salary differences for Murray on FanDuel and DraftKings in Week 1, he’s a much better option on the green site.

Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($7,900 FD/$5,700 DK) at CIN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to Murray, Bucky Irving was affected by injuries in 2025, which led to him being RB18 in fantasy points per game (14.0). Even though Irving was just 25th in red-zone rushing rate (45.0%) a season ago, the other two RBs on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who had red-zone carries last year (Rachaad White, Sean Tucker) are either not on the team or uncertain to play in Week 1.

The addition of All-Pro interior defender Dexter Lawrence will undoubtedly help the Cincinnati Bengals, but they were 32nd in fantasy points per touch (1.03) allowed to RBs in 2025.

DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers ($7,000 FD/$5,400 DK) vs. ATL

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) runs during a practice session at Saint Vincent College. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, DK Metcalf tallied the highest route rate (85.5%), target rate (21.1%), and highest air yards share (40.6%) on the team. Metcalf also registered the 22nd-most fantasy points per game (12.5) and 25th-most fantasy points per route run (0.42) last season.

While Michael Pittman Jr. is another receiver to feed in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense, the Atlanta Falcons coughed up the second-most fantasy points per game (23.7) to outside WRs in 2025. Metcalf ran 78.8% of his routes from the outside a season ago.

Tre Tucker, WR, Las Vegas Raiders ($5,600 FD/$4,000 DK) vs. MIA

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after the catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jack Jones (25) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The surprising news of Brock Bowers getting a meniscus trim ahead of Week 1 and missing time for the Las Vegas Raiders opens the door for Tre Tucker to see more volume. Just last year, Tucker had the highest route rate (92.2%), second-highest target share (17.5%), and highest air yards share (29.1%) on the Raiders.

The Miami Dolphins now have head coach Jeff Hafley calling the shots, but they permitted the 13th-most yards per target (8.3) and 7th-most receiving touchdowns (17) to WRs a season ago.