Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Projections and Rankings: Tre Tucker is Skyrocketing

How can we win the week in fantasy football? Through our top players? Possibly, but I have a sharper idea of how we win. That answer: sleepers. We find someone who can pop, and, most of all, we find the right player, the right starter who can pop in the right week. Effective roster management wins championships. I now hope that these projections can aid the advisory in this matter.

Top-12 Wide Receivers

Thomas Carell

Puka Nacua ought to be everyone's WR1 this week. The Rams have a highly advantageous matchup against a poor 49ers secondary. Hence, they are favored in a game that has a total of 50.5 points projected. Nacua is healthy; the psoas issue is of no concern in the short term, I assure you.

George Pickens should not be viewed as a minority to CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys might favor Lamb financially, but the talent is a tandem. Pickens' season-long yard share is about 1% lower than Lamb'syard share. In the red zone, he will gain favor as the bigger-bodied wideout. In Week 1, they are side-by-side and WR1's every week until proven otherwise.

Managers will hope that Chris Olave can stay active. The man has a vast history of concussions above all. Until Jordyn Tyson is back, Olave is a top-10 wideout many more weeks than he is not.

Top WR2's of the Week

Thomas Carell

The Giants have yet to list Nabers as active, but the expectation is that he goes on Sunday Night Football. Nabers is not in his pre-injury form. He may easily be above 80%. These projections do account for the slight downtick in performance. If Nabers proves himself 100%, he will jump into WR1 status every week.

DJ Moore faces a dicey matchup against the Texans. Moore makes me scared to start him, dealing with Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter. His target share is going to be very high, possibly well over 30%. I do think you have to favor his volume over the matchup and make that start.

Jaylen Waddle is going to avoid a lot of Mansoor Delane this weekend. Instead, the rookie standout cornerback will see much more of Courtland Sutton. For what I think about that matchup, click here to read my radical opinion. Waddle is going to have a big year. Sean Payton didn't go and get him for nothing.

Fade These Wide Receivers

Thomas Carell

The Bengals were a top-5 unit against cornerbacks in 2025. Dax Hill and DJ Turner II are going to cause issues for a hurt competitor, Egbuka, who is dealing with turf toe himself. There is much more working against Egbuka than for him, projected as my WR29.

Rookies on teams with new coaching and unproven quarterbacks? Yes, I would fade Carnell Tate, KC Concepcion, and Denzel Boston all in the short term. Tate is the only one start-worthy, but only in deeper rostered formats.

Sleeper of the Week

Raiders All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers underwent a meniscus trim Tuesday in Dallas with Dr. Daniel Cooper and now is expected to miss “a game or two”, league sources told @rapsheet and me. Bowers got banged up “a little in camp” and the injury was diagnosed last week and surgery… pic.twitter.com/42ANGHbYSC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2026

Tre Tucker is a glaring standout when it comes to finding a sleeper who will own the week. The Raiders announced just hours ago that Brock Bowers will be out for 1-2 weeks. A player who projects a 30% target share, Bowers now leaves that number for the taking.

While splitting the pie, Tucker benefits more than anyone other than Michael Mayer. His share of yards is now projected to be roughly 25%. The Raiders have a shallow depth chart, so there is also a lack of threat in that number.

To make matters worse, the Raiders face the Dolphins, a unit ranked among the NFL's worst defenses. Tucker is the WR37, projected for 5.9 targets, 3.9 receptions, 47 yards, and 0.3 touchdowns.

Week 1 Projected Leaders

Targets: Ja'Marr Chase (12.5)

Receptions: Ja'Marr Chase (8.1)

Receiving Yards: Puka Nacua (98.7)

Total Touchdowns: Puka Nacua (1.0)

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