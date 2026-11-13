Fantasy Football Top 5 Underrated NFL DFS GPP Plays for Week 10: Play Jordyn Tyson Before His Breakout Game

The majority of the field understandably has their sights on the San Francisco 49ers for the Week 10 NFL DFS main slate ahead of their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. With the 49ers being the most popular team to stack, which players should we target to differentiate our NFL DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel?

Based on players’ salaries and matchups on both FanDuel and DraftKings, here are the top five underrated NFL DFS GPP (guaranteed prize pool) plays for Week 10.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Offensive and defensive EPA and success rate metrics are courtesy of rbsdm.com .

Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers ($7,600 FD/$5,800 DK) at NO

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Brock Purdy and Josh Allen, Tyler Shough is expected to be one of the popular QB choices on the Week 10 main slate. However, Bryce Young on the other side of the field in the same game shouldn’t be overlooked.

While Young is a much better play on DraftKings than FanDuel, he’ll face a New Orleans Saints defense that is 22nd in dropback EPA (0.13) and 23rd in dropback success rate allowed (48.3%).

Geno Smith, QB, New York Jets ($6,600 FD/$4,800 DK) vs. BUF

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Jets are decent-sized home underdogs in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills, which could lead to more passing opportunities for Geno Smith. Although a 2-7 record for the Jets doesn’t reflect it, Smith has been solid, recording the 14th-best success rate (47.1%) and the 5th-highest completion percentage over expected (+4.2%) among qualified QBs.

Meanwhile, Buffalo’s defense is 16th in dropback EPA (0.07) and 22nd in dropback success rate allowed (47.7%).

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Las Vegas Raiders ($6,700 FD/$5,600 DK) at LV

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) jumps over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seattle Seahawks had a shift in their backfield usage in Week 9, with Zach Charbonnet leading the way in snaps (37), routes run (13), rushing attempts (16), and rushing yards (77). On the other hand, rookie Jadarian Price finished with 24 snaps, 8 routes run, 9 rushing attempts, and 24 rushing yards.

With Charbonnet expected to be the featured back for the Seahawks in Week 10, he can excel against a Las Vegas Raiders defense that is 23rd in rushing EPA (-0.07) and 24th in rushing success rate allowed (42.2%).

Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams ($5,900 FD/$5,100 DK) at ARI

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (24) runs with the ball past Washington Commanders cornerback Trey Amos (23) at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Writing up Blake Corum in this article is almost evergreen, as neither FanDuel nor DraftKings has drastically altered his salary despite his increased role in recent weeks. Corum has achieved double-digit points on both sites in five straight games while finding the end zone in each of those contests.

With the Los Angeles Rams tempted to bring Robert Woods out of retirement off their coaching staff to play WR, Corum and Kyren Williams could both be busy in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints ($4,900 FD/$5,000 DK) vs. CAR

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie Jordyn Tyson made his much-anticipated debut for the Saints in Week 9, catching 4 of his 5 targets for 30 yards against the Cleveland Browns. Tyson was limited to 18 snaps and 16 routes run in his first NFL action, but head coach Kellen Moore shared that the rookie wideout would see an uptick in snaps in Week 10.

It can be beneficial to get ahead of players’ breakout performances in NFL DFS, and Tyson saves a ton of salary on FanDuel. Plenty of the field will stack Chris Olave with Shough, so adding Tyson to the stack or using him as a one-off is a way to differentiate.