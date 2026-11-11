Fantasy Football Week 10 Quarterback Projections & Rankings: Joe Burrow Chases MVP; Bench Pat Mahomes

The playoff push is in full swing for fantasy managers. With weeks left, you need a sharp strategy to make the playoffs. The following projections aim to help you do that. Here are my Week 10 quarterback projections, led by Brock Purdy and Josh Allen.

Top-12 Quarterbacks

Thomas Carelli

Purdy has the better matchup than Allen, earning QB1 status in Week 10. The Cowboys have been among the NFL's worst pass defenses, while the Jets have been surprisingly strong against wide receivers.

I personally am very high on Joe Burrow, the current consensus favorite to win MVP. He rounds out what I would label the "top tier" of quarterbacks with Purdy, Allen, and Burrow.

CJ Stroud falls outside of QB1 range, but his ceiling is, of course, very high, as he threw for 389 yards in Week 9. Cleveland is quite stout against the pass, but I still start Stroud on his upside alone.

High-Upside Quarterbacks

Thomas Carelli

Jayden Daniels has a good week projected ahead. The Giants have been among the worst defenses in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks via rushing. No quarterback has more projected rushing yards in Week 10 than Daniels.

Matthew Stafford is spread thin with his weapons. Davante Adams is out for at least another month, and Puka Nacua is too. But Sean McVay does wonders with his offense, and Stafford is the reigning MVP. I trust him to make things happen against a brutally bad Cardinals pass defense.

Read more on Week 10 must-start quarterbacks.

Bench These Quarterbacks

Pat Mahomes is expected to play this week, but he hurt his throwing elbow, which adds cause for concern. In two career games against Jeff Ulbrich-run defenses, Mahomes has three interceptions, double his career average per game.

Jordan Love's MVP run may stall against the ferocious Vikings defense. He completed just 50% of his passes in their Week 1 matchup, and despite throwing for nearly 400 yards, Love was the QB11 in that week of fantasy football.

Read more on Week 10 must-sit quarterbacks.

Sleeper of the Week

Geno Smith has one of the best wide receiving corps in the NFL, statistically speaking. It is a fact, despite the team having two wins and seven losses. In Week 10, the Jets are expected to lose, but not because of a lack of passing effort. The Bills rank 6th-worst in both passing yards and touchdowns allowed.

We can also expect the Jets to have a favorable script for their passing offense, as they are expected to trail. All we need now is for Garrett Wilson to be ruled healthy, which seems more likely than not as of Wednesday afternoon.

Week 10 Projected Statistical Leaders

Attempts: Jared Goff (40.0)

Completions: Matthew Stafford (26.6)

Passing Yards: Jared Goff (284.1)

Passing Touchdowns: Brock Purdy (2.75)

Rushing Attempts: Jayden Daniels (7.9)

Rushing Yards: Jayden Daniels (44.4)

Anytime Touchdown: Josh Allen (24.8%)

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