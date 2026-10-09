Fantasy Football Top 5 Underrated NFL DFS GPP Plays for Week 5: Quinshon Judkins Stands Out Against the Jets

The impending Week 5 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals is understandably expected to be the most popular game to stack in NFL DFS. Which players can help us fit the studs from the Lions-Cardinals showdown or help differentiate lineups in NFL DFS this week?

Based on players’ salaries on both FanDuel and DraftKings and matchups, here are the top five underrated NFL DFS GPP (guaranteed prize pool) plays for Week 4.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Offensive and defensive EPA and success rate metrics are courtesy of rbsdm.com .

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns ($6,100 FD/$5,700 DK) at NYJ

Quinshon Judkins is coming off a season-high 18.6 FanDuel points and 21.6 DraftKings points in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Next up for Judkins is a New York Jets squad that is 30th in rushing success rate allowed (46.7%).

Week 4 expected points at RB:

1. Kyren Williams (28.0 exp half PPR)

2. Kyle Monangai (26.3)

3. Javonte Williams (24.8)

4. Quinshon Judkins (22.9)

5. Tony Pollard (21.8) pic.twitter.com/Ton6CNbtvL — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) October 5, 2026

Judkins has also earned all nine red-zone carries among the Cleveland Browns’ RBs this season, and he’s logging the 11th-highest target share (13.9%) at the position.

Emanuel Wilson, RB, Seattle Seahawks ($6,000 FD/$5,300 DK) vs. SF

Emanuel Wilson just gashed the Los Angeles Chargers for 25.5 FanDuel points and 27.0 DraftKings points in Week 4, and he’ll have a featured role again in Week 5 with Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price sidelined. Wilson will face a San Francisco 49ers defense that is 31st in rushing success rate allowed (46.7%) on Sunday.

#Seahawks Week 4 RB Usage



- Emanuel Wilson: 59% snaps, 21 carries, 8 routes, 4 targets (120 yds, 2 TDs)

- George Holani: 38% snaps, 7 carries, 9 routes, 1 target (20 yds) — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 4, 2026

With San Francisco’s offense showing elite efficiency early in the season, the Seattle Seahawks can lean on Wilson and the run to keep them off the field.

Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers ($6,300 FD/$5,700 DK) vs. CHI

Entering Week 5, Matthew Golden leads the Green Bay Packers in target share (24.7%), and he’s tallying the 16th-most yards per route run (1.93) of the 54 WRs with 100-plus routes run in 2026. Golden has scored double-digit fantasy points in PPR formats in three of his first four games this season.

That was electric!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/VLkxJO2SFL — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 4, 2026

Considering that the Packers don’t have an effective ground game or defense, Golden and the aerial attack will be busy against the Chicago Bears at home.

Roman Wilson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers ($5,600 FD/$3,700 DK) vs. IND

Although Roman Wilson has just a 16.7% target share, he’s posted 13-plus FanDuel points and 15-plus DraftKings points in back-to-back games. Besides having the second-most passing-down snaps (114) among the Pittsburgh Steelers’ WRs, Wilson leads the team’s wideouts in yards per route run (1.77).

The pop pass to Roman Wilson gets the Steelers on the board!@PITvsCLE on Prime Video

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/h7mCRCyK6z — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2026

Wilson has a chance to improve his rapport with Aaron Rodgers more in Week 5 against an Indianapolis Colts defense that is 20th in dropback EPA allowed (0.09).

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings ($5,200 FD/$4,800 DK) at NO

Even if Justin Jefferson returns for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, T.J. Hockenson has quickly become a trusted option for Kyler Murray. Hockenson exploded for 21.4 FanDuel points and 27.9 DraftKings points in Week 4, and he’ll take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

TJ Hockenson Weeks 1-3: 22.6 FPTS



TJ Hockenson Week 4: 24.9 FPTS



How many fantasy points is he going off for in Week 5? pic.twitter.com/kNH13oQUcr — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) October 7, 2026

In addition to the Saints giving up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to TEs (14.3), their defense is 28th in dropback EPA (0.22) and 30th in dropback success rate (52.4%) allowed.