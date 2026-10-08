Fantasy Football Week 5 WR vs. CB Matchups: Matthew Golden Gets Boost, Limit Expectations for Carnell Tate

With bye weeks being an obstacle to navigate in fantasy football in Week 5, a handful of WRs who are fringe starters have positive CB matchups this week. At the same time, there are notable names who might see a decline in fantasy production because of the CB they’ll line up across.

Ahead of this weekend’s Week 5 slate, let’s look at five WR/CB matchups to keep tabs on.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy points per route run allowed are courtesy of Fantasy Points Data .

WR Matthew Golden vs. CB Tyrique Stevenson

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) catvches the ball over Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Keionte Scott (22) at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Matthew Golden leading the Green Bay Packers in target share (24.7%) this season, he is producing the ninth-most yards per reception (15.2) and yards after the catch per reception (5.8) among WRs with 20-plus targets. Entering Week 5, Golden is the WR16 in fantasy points per game (14.5), and he’ll see plenty of Tyrique Stevenson on Sunday.

Stevenson has given up the 10th-most fantasy points per route run (0.39) and the 4th-most yards per reception (20.3) among CBs with 100-plus coverage snaps.

WR Rome Odunze vs. CB Keisean Nixon

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) makes a catch against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Tyson Bagent under center for the Chicago Bears, Rome Odunze tallied a season-high 15.4 fantasy points in Week 4 against the New York Jets. Odunze is only the WR48 in fantasy points per game (9.3), but he’ll get a boost against Keisean Nixon and Green Bay’s secondary in Week 5.

Average Separation Score vs. Targets per Route Run through Week 4



- Mike Evans is separating and earning targets at an elite level when he's on the field



- Josh Downs and Rome Odunze are the most painfully under-targeted players relative to their separation pic.twitter.com/aqgTr4i1SP — Fantasy Points Data (@FantasyPtsData) October 6, 2026

Nixon is permitting the 11th-most fantasy points per route run (0.39) and the 9th-most receptions allowed to WRs (16)among CBs with 100-plus coverage snaps.

WR Roman Wilson vs. CB Justin Walley

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Huntington Bank Field.at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roman Wilson is quietly the WR28 in fantasy points per game (11.2) with 15-plus fantasy points in back-to-back weeks. Additionally, Wilson has the 20th-most yards per reception (13.4) on the 2nd-highest average depth of target (16.3) among WRs with 20-plus targets in 2026.

The pop pass to Roman Wilson gets the Steelers on the board!@PITvsCLE on Prime Video

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/h7mCRCyK6z — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2026

Next up for Wilson is CB Justin Walley, who is coughing up the eighth-most fantasy points per route run (0.40) to begin the year.

WR Brian Thomas Jr. vs. CB Riq Woolen

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) catches a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brian Thomas Jr. hauled in his first touchdown of the season in Week 4, but he still posted only 9.7 fantasy points. Thomas is the WR75 in fantasy points per game (6.4), and things won’t get any easier against CB Riq Woolen and the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary in Week 5.

Woolen has given up the 11th-fewest fantasy points per route run (0.17) to kickstart his first year with the Eagles.

WR Carnell Tate vs. CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch during pre-game warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie Carnell Tate has been trending in the right direction in recent weeks, scoring a combined 33.3 fantasy points in his last two games to improve to WR26 in fantasy points per game (11.7). While the Houston Texans’ defense has surprisingly been a fantasy-friendly group this season, Demeco Ryans is taking over play calling, so I’d expect them to run more man coverage again.

Aside from the Texans potentially deploying more of what worked last season, Derek Stingley Jr. has surrendered the 12th-fewest fantasy points per route run (0.18).