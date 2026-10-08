Fantasy Football Week 5 WR vs. CB Matchups: Matthew Golden Gets Boost, Limit Expectations for Carnell Tate
With bye weeks being an obstacle to navigate in fantasy football in Week 5, a handful of WRs who are fringe starters have positive CB matchups this week. At the same time, there are notable names who might see a decline in fantasy production because of the CB they’ll line up across.
Ahead of this weekend’s Week 5 slate, let’s look at five WR/CB matchups to keep tabs on.
All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy points per route run allowed are courtesy of Fantasy Points Data.
WR Matthew Golden vs. CB Tyrique Stevenson
Along with Matthew Golden leading the Green Bay Packers in target share (24.7%) this season, he is producing the ninth-most yards per reception (15.2) and yards after the catch per reception (5.8) among WRs with 20-plus targets. Entering Week 5, Golden is the WR16 in fantasy points per game (14.5), and he’ll see plenty of Tyrique Stevenson on Sunday.
Stevenson has given up the 10th-most fantasy points per route run (0.39) and the 4th-most yards per reception (20.3) among CBs with 100-plus coverage snaps.
WR Rome Odunze vs. CB Keisean Nixon
With Tyson Bagent under center for the Chicago Bears, Rome Odunze tallied a season-high 15.4 fantasy points in Week 4 against the New York Jets. Odunze is only the WR48 in fantasy points per game (9.3), but he’ll get a boost against Keisean Nixon and Green Bay’s secondary in Week 5.
Nixon is permitting the 11th-most fantasy points per route run (0.39) and the 9th-most receptions allowed to WRs (16)among CBs with 100-plus coverage snaps.
WR Roman Wilson vs. CB Justin Walley
Roman Wilson is quietly the WR28 in fantasy points per game (11.2) with 15-plus fantasy points in back-to-back weeks. Additionally, Wilson has the 20th-most yards per reception (13.4) on the 2nd-highest average depth of target (16.3) among WRs with 20-plus targets in 2026.
Next up for Wilson is CB Justin Walley, who is coughing up the eighth-most fantasy points per route run (0.40) to begin the year.
WR Brian Thomas Jr. vs. CB Riq Woolen
Brian Thomas Jr. hauled in his first touchdown of the season in Week 4, but he still posted only 9.7 fantasy points. Thomas is the WR75 in fantasy points per game (6.4), and things won’t get any easier against CB Riq Woolen and the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary in Week 5.
Woolen has given up the 11th-fewest fantasy points per route run (0.17) to kickstart his first year with the Eagles.
WR Carnell Tate vs. CB Derek Stingley Jr.
Rookie Carnell Tate has been trending in the right direction in recent weeks, scoring a combined 33.3 fantasy points in his last two games to improve to WR26 in fantasy points per game (11.7). While the Houston Texans’ defense has surprisingly been a fantasy-friendly group this season, Demeco Ryans is taking over play calling, so I’d expect them to run more man coverage again.
Aside from the Texans potentially deploying more of what worked last season, Derek Stingley Jr. has surrendered the 12th-fewest fantasy points per route run (0.18).
Skyler Carlin is an experienced sports writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, college basketball, and soccer for FanDuel Research and USA Today. Outside of writing, he enjoys cooking, watching movies, and playing video games.Follow skyler_carlin