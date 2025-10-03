Best Fantasy Football Week 5 Lineup Stacks: Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St Brown Plus 4 More
Some famous stacks: short stack of pancakes, javascript, dollar bills, and Pat Mahomes to Travis Kelce. Jokes aside, stacks are a very common strategy to DFS success. It is very simple: find high-scoring matches and leverage that offense in the common form of a quarterback and pass-catcher. I will admit that Week 5 if not ideal, but we found these five nuggets that project for high-upside output. Roll with them and may you thrive.
FANTASY FOOTBALL WEEK 5 BEST LINEUP STACKS
Tua Tagovailoa/De'Von Achane, Jaylen Waddle OR Darren Waller (Vs CAR)
If you read our Week 5 DFS piece today, you will have learned that we love the Dolphins this week. They matchup fantastic against the Panthers and with their firepower on offense, the Dolphins may be trending back upwards. They must do so to save Mike McDaniel is his job. Tua may only have one game of 200+ yards this season, but variance would suggest the table to flip on that very soon. Waddle and Waller both have favorable matchups this week, as does Achane.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 5 Rankings: Tua Tagovailoa QB20 | De'Von Achane RB4 | Jaylen Waddle WR14 | Darren Waller TE15
Sam Darnold/Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Klint Kubiak has done a great job so far in Seattle. They rank 6th in Points per Game and Smith-Njigba is 2nd in total receiving yards. This team is 3-1 on the season and Mike Macdonald is the first coach in NFL history to win 9 of his first 10 road games. Todd Bowles has proven to be an elite defensive coach and if this unit were truly elite, we would have taken notice. We have not done so yet this season. Smith-Njigba is better than his competition.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 5 Rankings: Sam Darnold QB15 | Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR2
Justin Herbert/Keenan Allen
The entire Chargers offense matches up favorably this week. However, we will prefer Allen solely for his red zone opportunity. Allen is 3-for-6 in the Red Zone this season for 3 Touchdowns. This ranks among the best in the NFL this season. As for Ladd McConkey, he is not so lucky. We love the high touchdown opportunity at home, versus a mid-tier Commanders defense.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 5 Rankings: Justin Herbert QB5 | Keenan Allen WR23
Jared Goff/Amon-Ra St. Brown
St. Brown is the clearcut number one red zone target in the NFL. He has seen the ball ten times for six touchdowns in that area. The Bengals are not exactly a scary defense to face off against the Lions. We have much more on this in our WR/CB matchups of the week, but St. Brown will very well defend his WR1 title this week. They are implied to score 29.5 Points this week.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 5 Rankings: Jared Goff QB10 | Amon-Ra St. Brown WR3
Josh Allen/Dalton Kincaid
The entire Bills offense has tremendous upside versus the Patriots, but Kincaid is the cream that has risen to the top. Kincaid has 71.4% of team red zone targets with 5 targets for 3 catches and 2 touchdowns. The Patriots rank 25th versus opposing tight ends, further emphaiszing this favorable matchup. Shakir and Coleman join Kincaid as the Bills pass-catchers with an over 15% target share, so really any of them are stackable. The Bills are implied to score 27.5 Points this week.