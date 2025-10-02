Fantasy Football Week 5 WR/CB Matchups: Jaylen Waddle Surges, AJ Brown Struggles
Your premier NFL receivers will match up this weekend with the NFL's premier cornerbacks. We have AJ Brown vs Patrick Surtain II and Courtland Sutton vs Quinyon Mitchell. Meanwhile, some other key players like Amon-Ra St Brown and Jaylen Waddle see more favorable days on offense. Every week we evaluate these vital matchups within the matchup and by leveraging the right opportunities, you can inch ahead your fantasy football competition.
HIGH-LEVERAGE WEEK 5 WR/CB MATCHUPS
Amon-Ra St Brown vs Bengals Secondary
I would classify St Brown among the best, if not the best overall receiver in the game thus far this season. This week he faces off against the Bengals secondary. In the slot, St Brown is expected to see Dax Hill most of the time. Hill is allowing over an over 70% completion percentage and a below-average 0.27 Fantasy Points per Route Run this season. Meanwhile, St Brown is among the best players in separation rate.
Josh Downs vs Darnay Holmes (Zone Look)
The Raiders cover in a very-high rate of zone coverage. This gives a high-leverage angle to Downs in two pathways. Downs, a slot god, will easily find the gaps in this zone. He has a 16% target share which can reach well over 20% today. Downs also will be seeing much of Darnay Holmes in the slot. Holmes has been one of the best matchups for opposing receivers this season. He is allowing an 81.8% completion percentage this season, and 75% over the past two years. The zone look will look to limit the pass, but they will likely fail against this abstract Colts offense.
Ladd McConkey vs Mike Sainristil
Whether Sainristil plays nor not, this matchup favors McConkey to perhaps finally have his 2025 breakout game. Sainristil is getting toasted in coverage this season, allowing 0.35 Fantasy Points per Route Run. This ranks 8th worst of 96 weekly starting cornerbacks.
Ja'Marr Chase vs Lions Secondary (Man-to-Man)
The Lions play man-to-man at the 6th highest rate in the NFL. Chase will see everyone in this secondary, but I will always love Chase in any man look. Without diving to deep into numbers here, we can comfortably say that one of the best receivers in the game will expose his man look. The Lions are not fielding a Surtain or Stingley.
Jaylen Waddle vs Panthers Secondary (Zone Look)
Waddle is now the core number one receiver in this Dolphins offense following the Tyreek Hill injury. This will bode well for his fantasy value. Waddle is recording an above-average 0.39 Fantasy Points per Route Run this season, and that number may continue to trend upwards. Waddle will of course see some of Jaycee Horn, but in a zone look, he will also see Chau Smith-Wade and Mike Jackson. Carolina ranks an average 12th versus opposing pass-games this season, so the Dolphins could get Waddle efficiently involved.
Justin Jefferson vs Browns Secondary (Man-to-Man)
Before you think to yourself, "what about Denzel Ward?" Do not jump the gun. The Browns run with a heavy man coverage look, but Ward is not projected to shadow Jefferson today. Even if he did, Ward is performing below his norm this season. Through four games, Ward is allowing a 68.8% completion percentage, the worst of his NFL career. Meanwhile, Jefferson is rating again among the top NFL wide receivers in football this season.
Garrett Wilson vs Cowboys Secondary
If you have watched any Dallas Cowboys football this season, it has been quite obvious that they cannot cover the pass. They are the 32nd ranked team versus opposing pass-games and by a wide margin. The 31st ranked Ravens are allowing 265.5 Yards per Game... the Cowboys are allowing 297 Passing Yards per Game. The Jets are not a pass-first team, but be sure that they have watched tape and will take some shots to Wilson.
LOW-LEVERAGE WEEK 5 WR/CB MATCHUPS
Marvin Harrison Jr vs LaJarius Sneed (Shadow)
As bad as the Titans have been, Sneed has been great. He is likely to shadow Harrison Jr today and should find relative success. Sneed consistently allows 55%, or so, of a completion percentage to his coverage. This rate is very great. Murray may very well take his 1v1 shots to Harrison Jr, but Sneed will not make the day easy.
Courtland Sutton vs Quinyon Mitchell (Shadow)
I had loved Nacua vs Mitchell, but the same does not go for Sutton. Mitchell is projected to shadow Sutton this week and he is doing quite well this season, allowing just 0.23 Fantasy Points per Route Run. In his career so far, Mitchell is allowing just a 52% completion percentage to his coverage. Meanwhile, Bo Nix is experiencing an early sophomore slump with 4 Interceptions already.
Brian Thomas Jr vs Trent McDuffie
This matchup should not be a shadow, but these two still project to meet quite often this Sunday. Thomas has not been quite as bad as people think this year. When you check all of his metrics, they rate as good as they did last year. Perhaps his failures are more of a schematic issue with Liam Coen. Anyway, Thomas has poor matchup versus the Chiefs who have rated among the best NFL groups against the opposing passing game. They are allowing 185 Yards per Game and the only favorable matchup would actually be Travis Hunter versus Chamarri Conner. Given Hunter's lack of play so far, we will not list him as a high-leverage option.
AJ Brown vs Patrick Surtain II (Shadow)
This matchup goes without saying, but I will still break it down. Brown is underperforming mightily this season as the WR41 in fantasy football. Meanwhile, Surtain is allowing just 30.5 Yards per Game and only two touchdowns over the past 20 games. It is not crazy to bench Brown this week.