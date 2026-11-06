Fantasy Football Week 9 DFS: Jonah Coleman & Brock Bowes Headline GPP Tournament Winning Plays
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The road to a DFS tournament payday isn't paved with safe picks and predictable production. Week 9 is about chasing explosive upside, exploiting overlooked matchups, and finding low-owned players capable of turning an ordinary lineup into fantasy gold. Playing safe in DFS is a slow march into the middle of the pack.
Quarterback GPP Plays
High-Upside Quarterbacks
Dak Prescott ($6,500 DraftKings/ $8,800 FanDuel)
Prescott carries 300-yard, multi-TD upside in a high-total environment (-6 vs. Arizona, 51.5 point total). He benefits from elite weapons like CeeDee Lamb and Javonte Williams who create rapid field-tilting outcomes
Favorable Game Environment
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Opposing Defense
Look to target environments involving heavy passing volume where weapons like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins command double-digit target shares, giving Joe Burrow a massive ceiling. The Bengals face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 and they have the 18th ranked passing defense allowing 223.4 yards per contest.
Running Back Tournament Plays
20-Plus Touch Potential
Chuba Hubbard ($6,500 DraftKings/ $6,900 FanDuel)
Hubbard has operated as a true workhorse, seeing strong opportunities in the running and passing game.
Explosive Backs With Receiving Upside
Chase Brown ($6,200 DraftKings/ $7,100 FanDuel)
Garnering high target volume out of the backfield, Brown provides the ideal PPR floor-ceiling combination needed for GPP success.
Ashton Jeanty ($6,800 DraftKings/ $7,400 FanDuel)
High-ceiling dual-threat with significant passing down leverage that keeps him active even in negative game scripts.
Low-Owned Matchup Sleepers
Jonah Coleman ($5,200 DraftKings/ $5,800 FanDuel)
Emerging with heavy high-leverage usage (short-yardage and red-zone work), Coleman presents a major advantage as his workload is expected to increase as the season progresses.
Wide Receiver GPP Plays
Big-Play Receivers (100-Yard & Multi-TD Upside)
CeeDee Lamb ($8,600 DraftKings/ $ 9,200)
Leads the slate in total target projections and represents the premier high-ceiling asset capable of slate-breaking double-digit catches.
Ja'Marr Chase ($8,400 DraftKings, $ 9,700 FanDuel)
Commands monster volume (15+ target upside) that unlocls tournament-winning multi-touchdown ceilings.
Under-the-Radar Targets
Matthew Golden ($4,800 DraftKings/ $5,500 FanDuel)
Quietly maintaining consistent target numbers with double-digit look potential, making him a prime leverage player.
Michael Wilson ($4,900 DraftKings/ $5,700 FanDuel)
Command of deep-target shares makes him a high-reward asset in GPP builds.
Tight End GPP Plays
High-Upside Red-Zone Targets
Brock Bowers ($6,000 DraftKings, $7,200 FanDuel)
Ranks at the top of position projections with explosive athleticism capable of outscoring the field.
Trey McBride ($5,800 DraftKings/ $6,900 FanDuel)
Monster target share gives him QB1-like target volume at tight end.
Harold Fannin Jr. ($4,400 DraftKings/ $5,400 FanDuel)
Emerging pass-catcher logging targeted games, offering unique athletic upside at low projected ownership.
Salary-Saving Option
Dalton Schultz ($3,500 DraftKings/ $5,100 FanDuel)
Softened salary combined with an aggressive matchup makes him an ideal option to unlock elite WR/RB pairings.
Low Owned Tournament Sleepers
Denzel Boston ($3,800 DraftKings/ $5,000 FanDuel)
Quietly commanding high target shares, offering double-digit target upside at single-digit ownership.
Remember to check the injury report before locking Boston in your lineup as he is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.
Dylan Sampson ($4,500 DraftKings/ $5,300 FanDuel)
Effective PPR value capturing dual-threat snaps out of the backfield.
Week 9 Conclusion
Playing high-stakes DFS comes down to intentional risk. To take down a GPP, you don't need a lineup full of safe 15-point floors. All you need is a correlated core that hits it's ceiling while forcing the crowd to chase last week's points. Pinpoint game environments set up for shootouts, pair your high-salary alpha receivers with key value pieces, and trust the leverage points that separate your entry from the rest of the field.
All odds and projections provided by DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbooks.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.