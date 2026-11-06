Fantasy Football Week 9 DFS: Jonah Coleman & Brock Bowes Headline GPP Tournament Winning Plays

The road to a DFS tournament payday isn't paved with safe picks and predictable production. Week 9 is about chasing explosive upside, exploiting overlooked matchups, and finding low-owned players capable of turning an ordinary lineup into fantasy gold. Playing safe in DFS is a slow march into the middle of the pack.

Quarterback GPP Plays

High-Upside Quarterbacks

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott ($6,500 DraftKings/ $8,800 FanDuel)

Prescott carries 300-yard, multi-TD upside in a high-total environment (-6 vs. Arizona, 51.5 point total). He benefits from elite weapons like CeeDee Lamb and Javonte Williams who create rapid field-tilting outcomes

Favorable Game Environment

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Opposing Defense

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks to his teammates Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88), Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (82) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) after a play during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look to target environments involving heavy passing volume where weapons like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins command double-digit target shares, giving Joe Burrow a massive ceiling. The Bengals face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 and they have the 18th ranked passing defense allowing 223.4 yards per contest.

Running Back Tournament Plays

20-Plus Touch Potential

Chuba Hubbard ($6,500 DraftKings/ $6,900 FanDuel)

Oct 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hubbard has operated as a true workhorse, seeing strong opportunities in the running and passing game.

Explosive Backs With Receiving Upside

Chase Brown ($6,200 DraftKings/ $7,100 FanDuel)

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands off the ball to halfback Chase Brown (30) during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garnering high target volume out of the backfield, Brown provides the ideal PPR floor-ceiling combination needed for GPP success.

Ashton Jeanty ($6,800 DraftKings/ $7,400 FanDuel)

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tripped up on a run in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

High-ceiling dual-threat with significant passing down leverage that keeps him active even in negative game scripts.

Low-Owned Matchup Sleepers

Jonah Coleman ($5,200 DraftKings/ $5,800 FanDuel)

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emerging with heavy high-leverage usage (short-yardage and red-zone work), Coleman presents a major advantage as his workload is expected to increase as the season progresses.

Wide Receiver GPP Plays

Big-Play Receivers (100-Yard & Multi-TD Upside)

CeeDee Lamb ($8,600 DraftKings/ $ 9,200)

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; \Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts after catching a first down against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leads the slate in total target projections and represents the premier high-ceiling asset capable of slate-breaking double-digit catches.

Ja'Marr Chase ($8,400 DraftKings, $ 9,700 FanDuel)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) walks for the lockeroom after the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The Bengals played to a 43-36 overtime win against the Titans. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Commands monster volume (15+ target upside) that unlocls tournament-winning multi-touchdown ceilings.

Under-the-Radar Targets

Matthew Golden ($4,800 DraftKings/ $5,500 FanDuel)

Oct 29, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) celebrates a touchdown reception against the Carolina Panthers during their football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen USA Today Network via IMAGN Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quietly maintaining consistent target numbers with double-digit look potential, making him a prime leverage player.

Michael Wilson ($4,900 DraftKings/ $5,700 FanDuel)

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Command of deep-target shares makes him a high-reward asset in GPP builds.

Tight End GPP Plays

High-Upside Red-Zone Targets

Brock Bowers ($6,000 DraftKings, $7,200 FanDuel)

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is unable to make a catch while defended by Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranks at the top of position projections with explosive athleticism capable of outscoring the field.

Trey McBride ($5,800 DraftKings/ $6,900 FanDuel)

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) celebrates as he walks off the field after the Cardinals defeat the Dallas Cowboys in overtime at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monster target share gives him QB1-like target volume at tight end.

Harold Fannin Jr. ($4,400 DraftKings/ $5,400 FanDuel)

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) defends during the fourth quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emerging pass-catcher logging targeted games, offering unique athletic upside at low projected ownership.

Salary-Saving Option

Dalton Schultz ($3,500 DraftKings/ $5,100 FanDuel)

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) is introduced before playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Softened salary combined with an aggressive matchup makes him an ideal option to unlock elite WR/RB pairings.

Low Owned Tournament Sleepers

Denzel Boston ($3,800 DraftKings/ $5,000 FanDuel)

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates a two point conversion against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quietly commanding high target shares, offering double-digit target upside at single-digit ownership.

Remember to check the injury report before locking Boston in your lineup as he is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Dylan Sampson ($4,500 DraftKings/ $5,300 FanDuel)

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) during an NFL football game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Effective PPR value capturing dual-threat snaps out of the backfield.

Week 9 Conclusion

Playing high-stakes DFS comes down to intentional risk. To take down a GPP, you don't need a lineup full of safe 15-point floors. All you need is a correlated core that hits it's ceiling while forcing the crowd to chase last week's points. Pinpoint game environments set up for shootouts, pair your high-salary alpha receivers with key value pieces, and trust the leverage points that separate your entry from the rest of the field.

All odds and projections provided by DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbooks.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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