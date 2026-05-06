3 of the Best Longshot Fantasy Golf Picks for the ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic

The PGA Tour is running two events this week: a signature event at the Truist Championship and the ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Championship. The lesser event is being held at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Being a secondary event, fewer big names will be in the field. Brooks Koepka is the outlier as the betting favorite, while other notable names drop down to the likes of Blades Brown, Rasmus Hojgaard, and Haotong Li.

The event, being less familiar, is without a ton of star power and makes an array of longshots possible winners, which is very valuable in fantasy golf. First, we will provide a course analysis.

Key Course Metrics

The Dunes is a course that is quite fair an balanced by PGA Tour standards. The Robert Trent Jones design will demand distance off the tee to reduce the thin fairway layout penalty. Then, it is a pitch and putt for mid-range approach to rolling these bermudagrass greens.

Last year, the golf course hosted the tournament for the first time. Ryan Fox took home 1st place with a -15 winning score. He defeated Mackenzie Hughes and Harry Higgs in a playoff. When handicapping this golf tournament for long shots, look to players who have been streaking, are hot on the greens, and have a quality iron game. Other than that, focus on similar golf courses in setup and grass layout, such as Vidanta Vallarta, Puntacana Corales, and The Country Club of Jackson.

Fantasy Golf Longshot Picks

Austin Eckroat

Eckroat is hot for a lower-level golfer, achieving a T-6 at the Zurich Classic and a T-10 at the Valero Texas Open. Eckroat is a 2-time PGA Tour winner in his short career. I all events on the most similar bermuda/paspalum grass setups, Eckroat has made every cut, including a T-5 in Puntacana circa 2023. Both of his wins came on less layout-similar courses, but both were on Bermuda and paspalum grasses.

Stephan Jaeger

3 of the most similar courses to The Dunes are the Mexico Open, the Sanderson Farms Championship, and the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. Across the 3 events, Jaeger has 16 starts with only 2 missed cuts. Jaeger has 5 top-25 finishes and 2 top-5 over his last 4 starts, and has no worse than a T-25 in his last 6 starts in such events.

Jaeger is a 1-time PGA Tour winner and 6-time Korn Ferry Tour winner. In every key metric, Jaeger is above tour average except for driving accuracy, which is the least impactful metric at The Dunes, according to datagolf.

Joel Dahmen

Dahmen is an ultra-long shot with high upside this week, listed at 100/1 to win the event on sportsbooks. Dahmen has his sole PGA Tour victory at Puntacana, where the course is among the most similar to The Dunes, with similar grass: paspalum. Back in 2025, Dahmen also came 2nd in the same event. Dahmen is admittedly struggling in 2026, but the experience on courses like this generally provides a big advantage in the field. At such a cheap cost, Dahmen is well worth the fantasy golf play on the one glaring key metric.

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