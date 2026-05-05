Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg Top Fantasy Golf Picks for the Truist Championship

The PGA Tour is headed to the Tar Heel State of North Carolina this week for the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow. The event is a signature event, going back-to-back weeks with such levels of competition. It is the prime lead-up to next week's PGA Championship. Participants include Rory McIlroy, Cam Young, Xander Schauffele, and Matthew Fitzpatrick, among others, most of whom are top-30 golfers in the world, but not Scottie Scheffler.

Key Course Metrics

Quail Hollow is the closest golf course on the PGA Tour to average. It plays fair in terms of off-the-tee statistics, with shorter rough, and being tee-lined, but not too penalizing, with room to work with if those fairways are missed. Quail Hollow does have some water, and a ton of green-surrounding bunkers where, if avoided, the green will play tough this weekend.

While driving accuracy will not be over-penalized, driving distance will be paramount. The course plays about 7,600 yards, with 3 Par 5s, rather than the more standard.

Other than that big factor, the course will be approach and putt, and it is vital to any great golfer. In comparison, it will play very similarly to Trump National Doral's Blue Monster course, where Cameron Young won last week in the Cadillac Championship. Consider these key metrics in handicapping:

Driving Distance

SG: Approach

SG: Putting

Cadillac Championship Result

Tournament History and Weather

Quail Hollow has been on and off for hosting the Truist Championship. The reason is that the course is renowned and has thus hosted some high-level events. When it hosted the PGA Championship in 2025, the tournament shifted its play to the Philadelphia Cricket Club. In 2022, when the course hosted the Presidents Cup, the tournament moved to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

Nonetheless, here are the last 5 winners at the golf course, with one exception being a major rather than this yearly event.

2025: Scottie Scheffler (-11)* PGA Championship

2024: Rory McIlroy (-17)

2023: Wyndham Clark (-19)

2022: Rory McIlroy (-10)

2021: Max Homa (-15)

The event will be really wet on day 1, featuring heavier rain in the wee hours of the morning, then consistently 20% chance of rain throughout the day. They shall lengthen the golf course, although make it more scoreable on shorter approaches. It will be windy, but moderately.

The remainder of the weekend has a small chance of rain showers each day, about 20%. Wind will be moderate. The golf course will play longer but remains scoreable, especially for longer hitters. That lists an even larger premium on driving distance.

Fantasy Golf Picks

Rory McIlroy

He is the favorite, but he also benefits as much from this tournament's setup as perhaps any other course on the circuit. McIlroy has won the tournament 4 times in 12 starts and has made the cut 10 times in a row. McIlroy won the Masters in his last start. He also gains well over 1.0 strokes per round on the field, plus roughly +20 yards over tour average off the tee.

Ludvig Aberg

Aberg has 4 top-10 finishes and no worse than a T-21 in his last 6 starts. He is in the top 8% of golfers in driving distance and the top 5% in approach. The risky matter is that Aberg missed the cut in his one start at Quail Hollow. He did so while in worse form than he is now, where Aberg's previous start was a T-54 at a signature event with roughly 70 golfers. This year, he is off a T-4 at the same lead-up event (RBC Heritage).

Gary Woodland

Woodland is driving the golf ball 12.7 yards over the PGA Tour average. His only weakness is his scrambling, which is expected to be low-impact for the winning golfer this weekend. Woodland recently won the Texas Children's Open, and has 3 top-15 finishes among zero worse than the top-40 in his last 5 starts. At Quail Hollow, Woodland has 2 top-5's and 6 top-25's in his last 10 starts, which feature some years of bad form, and this year he is in great form; perhaps his best form since his sole career major victory.

Aldrich Potgieter

The longshot play on Potgieter shall fit this golf course well. He is in the top-1% of golfers in driving distance. He struggles with short approaches, but is well-above tour average in 175+ yard approaches, which will often be in play this week, especially on the Green Mile. Potgieter is off back-to-back top-25 finishes, including a formidable T-14 at the Cadillac Championship, which is similar in setup to Quail Hollow.

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