Best Fantasy Golf Longshots Picks at the Masters Tournament to Win Your Pool

The Masters Golf Tournament definitely trends towards big names winning the green jacket. However, longshots do linger, and they very easily can make a run towards the top. Danny Willett has done it before, as have Charl Schwartzel and Zach Johnson. It may be hard to pick a longshot winner, but we can certainly find one to finish in the top 5 or top 10. Here are your best long shots in fantasy golf at the Masters.

Maverick McNealy — $8,800 (FanDuel) | $7,200 (DraftKings)

McNealy meets most of the criteria to do well at the Masters. McNealy is off of 3 straight top-32 finishes, 2 events of which were signature events. He finished T-32 in his 2025 Masters debut. McNealy has no less than 1.36 strokes gained per round over his last three events, and he is in the top 50 of driving distance on the PGA Tour, which is a trend that tends to predict a winner at Augusta. Best yet, McNealy is 35th in the PGA Tour eagle rate.

Rasmus Hojgaard — $8,100 (FanDuel) | $6,900 (DraftKings)

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No Masters Champion has finished outside the top-30 in his last PGA Tour start over the last 16 years. Hojgaard finishes T-28 at the Valero Texas Open. He is also 6th in driving distance and 19th in eagle rate. Success at Augusta matters a ton, and while Hojgaard is relatively 'green,' he did finish T-32 in his 2025 debut. These metrics outdo most other longshots.

Nick Taylor — $8,000 (FanDuel) | $6,500 (DraftKings)

Taylor finished T-28 at the Valero Texas Open last weekend, and in his last 10 starts, he has finished outside the top-42 and only once outside of the top-30 four times. Taylor has started at the Masters three times, and he made the cut twice. Scrambling might not matter more at any golf course than at Augusta National, and that is a metric where Taylor ranks 8th on the PGA Tour. He lacks the gold in driving distance, but if Taylor's irons are dialed, he will have no issue locking in scores around and on the green.

Michael Kim — $7,600 (FanDuel) | $6,700 (DraftKings)

No golfer can come into Augusta while in bad form. It never works. Luckily for Kim, he is off a T-2 in his last start, plus a T-30 the event prior. In the 2025 Masters, he earned a solid T-27 finish. Kim does not blow us away in any key metrics, but is above average seemingly in all of them. If Kim carries his momentum from the Texas Open — his best statistical start in the last 12 months — he shall make the cut and look at a top-20 finish, being perfect for the price paid.

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