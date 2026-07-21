3 Longshot Fantasy Golf Picks Worth Playing at the PGA Tour's 3M Open

The PGA Tour heads to the Twin Cities for the 3M Open this weekend. It is one of three final events before the FedEx Cup Playoffs. It is also a non-signature event, meaning that many top golfers are not in this field. While Scottie Scheffler shows up, he is just one of two top-30 golfers in the world playing in Minnesota (Hideki Matsuyama). That means that longshots are extremely viable in fantasy golf, and below are listed our top picks of such.

Fantasy Golf Picks and Preview — FanDuel

Fantasy Golf Picks and Preview — DraftKings

Longshots Picks at the 3M Open

Ben Kohles

Kohles is a 5-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, and recently achieved one of those victories at last month's BMW Charity Pro-Am. That win also was just the beginning of a hot run for Kohles, in which he has back-to-back-to-back top-20 finishes on the PGA Tour, including a T-3 at the John Deere Classic.

Over Kohles' last 6 events, he is averaging a 16.2% advantage on the field in driving accuracy alone. He is also gaining 0.83 strokes on approach per round. It seems Kohles is primed to succeed this upcoming weekend, being outside of the top 40 golfers in DFS salary.

Zac Blair

It is not easy to reel in consecutive top-10 finishes when you are ranked outside the top-150 golfers in the world. Yet, Blair has done it with a T-8 at the ISCO Championship and T-9 at the John Deere Classic. If trusting in a longshot to win, valued outside the top-50 golfers in the tournament, you must strike with hot iron. Blair is hot and well-suited to the course's key, demanding metrics.

TPC Twin Cities demands great scrambling, approach, and driving accuracy. These are Blair's top-3 metrics, per Datagolf. He is well above the PGA Tour average in all 3 marks.

David Lipsky

When a golfer plays a course well, he tends to continue to play it well. That is a large part of why Kurt Kitayama is among the favorites this weekend. It is why Chris Gotterup nearly won the Scottish Open two weeks ago. It is also why Lipsky is well-valued outside the top 70 golfers on DFS formats this weekend.

Lipsky finished T-3 at the 2025 3M Open. He is a 4-time professional golf winner, although he has yet to do so on the PGA Tour. The 38-year-old is more experienced than most in this field. The reward is worth the low risk.

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