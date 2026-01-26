Fernando Mendoza Headlines 2026 Fantasy Football Mock Draft For Dynasty Leagues

The 2026 NFL rookie class will have a massive impact on the landscape of fantasy football. For dynasty leagues, these rookies will allow managers to infuse their lineups with additional top-end production.

The incoming rookie class features no shortage of premier talent for fantasy managers looking to bolster their rosters for the 2026 season. Here’s a dynasty mock draft for those looking to get a head start on the scouting process for the upcoming year, utilizing PPR format:

1.1 - Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks loose for a touchdown run against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

This year’s running back class doesn’t boast tremendous depth, but features several difference-makers near the top of the position group. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love will likely be the first running back taken in the 2026 draft, and will offer notable production from day one. The reigning Doak Walker Award winner is one of the top athletes in his class, with home-run hitting potential from anywhere on the field.

Love will produce for whichever team lands him in this year’s draft, and comes into the league as one of the most pro-ready players in the class. His fantasy production will prove valuable in dynasty leagues for years to come.

1.2 - Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The top of this year’s receiving class features several stars who will be featured later in the draft. The first wideout to come off the board in our mock is Arizona State star Jordyn Tyson. Tyson is considered one of the top wideouts in the class and will be a coveted rookie in fantasy football. Tyson creates separation with notable regularity, offering an enticing combination of size and speed.

The star receiver will be expected to produce from the jump, and should have no trouble meeting such expectations. Tyson will offer tremendous PPR value as one of the top receivers wherever he falls in April’s draft.

1.3 - Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming off a national championship victory in his final collegiate performance, Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza will gear up to take his talents to the next level. Mendoza is a lock for the No. 1 overall pick, where the quarterback-needy Las Vegas Raiders could find their franchise guy. Mendoza isn’t a phenomenal athlete, but offers tremendous accuracy both from the pocket and on the run, and is sound during the pre-snap process.

Mendoza will likely join Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers and Tre Tucker in a talented offense that is in dire need of consistency from the quarterback position. Mendoza fit that billing throughout his collegiate career and will work to help his skillset transition at the next level.

1.4 - Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carnell Tate’s collegiate production hasn’t matched that of Tyson or other first-round receivers in his class, but it doesn’t take long to understand why he’s projected to fall off the board in the first 10 picks when you roll his film. At 6-foot-2, Tate offers coveted size at the next level, with fluid route-running ability and strong hands in contested-catch situations. The Ohio State product isn’t a track star, but his quick feet and long strides help him create separation off the line.

Tate will be a high-end fantasy contributor from his first snap from scrimmage in his rookie season. The wideout has immense potential that teams will tap into as he steps into a premier wideout role at last.

1.5 - Makai Lemon, USC

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner will be one of the top receivers taken on day one of the 2026 draft. At 5-foot-11, Lemon makes up for underwhelming size with exceptional route-running ability and physicality at the point of catch. He’s able to create separation in all phases of the passing game and routinely shakes defenders after the catch. He’s arguably the top YAC receiver in his class, offering a skillset that should translate seamlessly to the next level.

Like Tate and Tyson, Lemon will be an instant contributor in fantasy leagues and will offer tremendous PPR upside. He also offers versatility in non-PPR leagues, given his ability to stretch the field when called upon.

1.6 - Denzel Boston, Washington

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after returning a punt for a touchdown against the UC Davis Aggies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Denzel Boston is a big-bodied wideout with an enticing skillset at the next level for fantasy managers. Boston is one of the top red-zone targets in this year’s receiver class, offering exceptional route-running for his size. While he lacks blazing top-end speed, he’s able to boxout defenders and elevate for contested catches, making him a premier touchdown threat in the modern NFL.

Boston doesn’t offer the same immediate upside to that of Lemon, Tate or Tyson, but his touchdown production could help him contribute to fantasy lineups right away. He could emerge as a WR2/3 for a playoff contender in his rookie season.

1.7 - KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

KC Concepcion is an intriguing wide receiver prospect coming out of Texas A&M. Concepcion presents our first slot-dominant wideout of the mock draft, with a specific skillset that will translate nicely at the next level. Concepcion matches Lemon’s size profile with a lighter frame, but is equally dangerous with the ball in his hands in YAC situations. He’s not going to torch defenses over the top routinely, but can occasionally win over the top for chunk gains in the passing game.

Concepcion has a chance to emerge as one of the top rookie wideouts in fantasy next season, given his role in the slot and target share throughout his collegiate career. His skillset will entice fantasy managers in need of help at receiver.

1.8 - Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The consensus TE1 in this year’s class, Oregon pass-catcher Kenyon Sadiq, will be a chess piece for modern NFL offenses. At 6-foot-3, nearly 250 pounds, Sadiq is an instant mismatch for linebackers and safeties, given his size-speed combination from the tight end spot. Though he lacks experience in a traditional in-line role, he projects to have a seamless transition as more teams utilize tight ends in the H-Back role.

Sadiq will be an instant contributor wherever he lands in the draft and could be a tremendous value pick for fantasy managers at this spot of a dynasty draft. The star tight end will look to prove his TE1 ranking early in his professional career.

1.9 - Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Jadarian Price’s production was limited behind Love during his time at Notre Dame. Still, the star running back found plenty of ways to produce in an RB2 role at the collegiate level. Price offers a tremendous ceiling with plenty of untapped potential, but has the tools to contribute to an NFL offense right away. Like his running mate in the backfield, Price is a home-run hitter from anywhere on the field and offers notable depth for fantasy managers in need of backfield help.

Price will be one of the top running backs to come off the board in this year’s draft, and could prove why from the jump. Though he’s something of a project for dynasty managers, his long-term payoff will be significant.

1.10 - Jonah Coleman, Washington

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Jonah Coleman is one of the few true three-down backs in his class. At 5-foot-9, 220 pounds, Coleman offers a sturdy frame that can handle the bell-cow workload of an NFL offense. Though he lacks home-run speed, he provides some of the best vision among his class, with pass-catching versatility out of the backfield. He’s also secure with the ball in his hands, fumbling just once throughout his entire collegiate career.

Coleman offers tremendous short-term value for dynasty leagues, as he projects to take over an NFL backfield. His upside as a receiver also adds to his compelling upside for PPR leagues.

