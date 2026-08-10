Fernando Tatis Jr. and 2 Other MLB Props for Underdog Fantasy on Monday 8/10/26
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Welcome to today's MLB Underdog Fantasy prop guide. We're sifting through the daily slate to isolate high-upside pick'em plays with strong statistical backing, prime pitcher matchups, and favorable park factors. Here are the top Higher/Lower targets for today's action.
Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies
The Play: Over 7.5 Fantasy Points
Matchup: vs. Hunter Dobbins (RHP, St. Louis Cardinals) Venue: Busch Stadium
The single biggest driver for taking the Over on Harper's 7.5 fantasy point line is his game-breaking upside. A single home run instantly nets 14-16 fantasy points on Underdog. Because a standard 1-for-4 night with a single or double won't clear this threshold, Harper needs a multi-stat performance.
While Harper lacks regular-season history against Cardinals righty Hunter Dobbins, the platoon matchup heavily favors the Phillies' slugger. Throughout his career, Harper has posted elite power metrics and walk rates against right-handed pitching. Dobbins has demonstrated a vulnerability to giving up long balls to left-handed hitters, aligning perfectly with Harper's pull-side power. Look for Harper to clear this line with ease.
Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego Padres
The Play: Higher than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs
Matchup: vs. Logan Henderson (RHP, Milwaukee Brewers) Venue: Petco Park
Targeting a straight 1.5 line on base hits alone can be risky, but expanding the market to Hits + Runs + RBIS makes Tatis Jr. one of the strongest plays on the slate. Batting at the top of the Padres' lineup, Tatis Jr. benefits from elite run-producing teammates Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill behind him. Simultaneously, any production from the bottom of the batting order sets him up for RBI opportunities.
Tatis Jr. comes into this matchup with a hot bat following a home run performance Sunday. While Brewers starter Henderson boasts strong surface metrics (2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP) and Petco Park slightly favors pitchers, Tatis Jr.s's elite exit velocity mitigates park factors. A single home run automatically clears his prop in one plate appearance, but even a modest stat line gets him over the line.
Ceddanne Rafaela Boston Red Sox
The Play: Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs or Over 8.5 Fantasy Points
Matchup: vs. Jameson Taillon (RHP Toronto Blue Jays) Venue: Rogers Centre
Rafaela enters tonight's series opener against the Blue jays on an absolute tear. Over his last 10 games, he is batting .326(15-for-46) with 4 home runs, 2 doubles, and 10 RBIs, recording double-digit fantasy point performances in multiple games over the past week and a half.
Toronto sends right-hander Jameson taillon tot he mound. He has struggled mightily this season, posting a 5.98 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP, while giving up significant traffic to right-handed hitters. In Boston's current setup, Rafaela doesn't rely solely on single-hit outcomes to clear his 1.5 Hits + Runs +RBIs prop. Batting in a Red Sox offense that averages high run output (4.5+ runs per game), a single hit combined with a run scored or an RBI immediately clears the 1.5 line.
Given Taillon's elevated WHIP, there could be plenty of traffic on the bases. While Rafaela's aggressive, swing-and-miss profile keeps his floor low on off-nights (0-3 points), facing a struggling starter like Taillon makes him a prime candidate for an extra-base hit or multi-hit performance, easily vaunting him past his 8.5 Fantasy Points line as well.
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Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.