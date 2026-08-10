Fernando Tatis Jr. and 2 Other MLB Props for Underdog Fantasy on Monday 8/10/26

Welcome to today's MLB Underdog Fantasy prop guide. We're sifting through the daily slate to isolate high-upside pick'em plays with strong statistical backing, prime pitcher matchups, and favorable park factors. Here are the top Higher/Lower targets for today's action.

Here's the short #MLB schedule for Monday, August 10th - PLAY BALL!!! pic.twitter.com/PJBzvufbML — Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) August 10, 2026

Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies

The Play: Over 7.5 Fantasy Points

Matchup: vs. Hunter Dobbins (RHP, St. Louis Cardinals) Venue: Busch Stadium

The single biggest driver for taking the Over on Harper's 7.5 fantasy point line is his game-breaking upside. A single home run instantly nets 14-16 fantasy points on Underdog. Because a standard 1-for-4 night with a single or double won't clear this threshold, Harper needs a multi-stat performance.

Bryce Harper is off to a hot start in the month of August. Through 7 games:



.348 AVG | .516 OBP | 1.212 OPS | 2 HR | 5 RBI | 8/5 BB/K



Exactly what you want to see 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iKtHMRv1Y4 — SleeperPhillies (@SleeperPhillies) August 8, 2026

While Harper lacks regular-season history against Cardinals righty Hunter Dobbins, the platoon matchup heavily favors the Phillies' slugger. Throughout his career, Harper has posted elite power metrics and walk rates against right-handed pitching. Dobbins has demonstrated a vulnerability to giving up long balls to left-handed hitters, aligning perfectly with Harper's pull-side power. Look for Harper to clear this line with ease.

Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego Padres

The Play: Higher than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs

Matchup: vs. Logan Henderson (RHP, Milwaukee Brewers) Venue: Petco Park

Targeting a straight 1.5 line on base hits alone can be risky, but expanding the market to Hits + Runs + RBIS makes Tatis Jr. one of the strongest plays on the slate. Batting at the top of the Padres' lineup, Tatis Jr. benefits from elite run-producing teammates Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill behind him. Simultaneously, any production from the bottom of the batting order sets him up for RBI opportunities.

Fernando Tatis Jr. 3-run bomb



3rd HR in last 5 gamespic.twitter.com/hrDZagmzWj — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 10, 2026

Tatis Jr. comes into this matchup with a hot bat following a home run performance Sunday. While Brewers starter Henderson boasts strong surface metrics (2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP) and Petco Park slightly favors pitchers, Tatis Jr.s's elite exit velocity mitigates park factors. A single home run automatically clears his prop in one plate appearance, but even a modest stat line gets him over the line.

Ceddanne Rafaela Boston Red Sox

The Play: Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs or Over 8.5 Fantasy Points

Matchup: vs. Jameson Taillon (RHP Toronto Blue Jays) Venue: Rogers Centre

Rafaela enters tonight's series opener against the Blue jays on an absolute tear. Over his last 10 games, he is batting .326(15-for-46) with 4 home runs, 2 doubles, and 10 RBIs, recording double-digit fantasy point performances in multiple games over the past week and a half.

Toronto sends right-hander Jameson taillon tot he mound. He has struggled mightily this season, posting a 5.98 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP, while giving up significant traffic to right-handed hitters. In Boston's current setup, Rafaela doesn't rely solely on single-hit outcomes to clear his 1.5 Hits + Runs +RBIs prop. Batting in a Red Sox offense that averages high run output (4.5+ runs per game), a single hit combined with a run scored or an RBI immediately clears the 1.5 line.

Ceddanne Rafaela On Fire



⚾ 7 HR in last 12 games

⚾ Joined the 15 HR / 15 SB club



Rafaela is putting together an absolute monster stretch for fantasy managers. pic.twitter.com/PEy4NKu02Q — RotoLegends (@RotoLegends) August 3, 2026

Given Taillon's elevated WHIP, there could be plenty of traffic on the bases. While Rafaela's aggressive, swing-and-miss profile keeps his floor low on off-nights (0-3 points), facing a struggling starter like Taillon makes him a prime candidate for an extra-base hit or multi-hit performance, easily vaunting him past his 8.5 Fantasy Points line as well.

Games odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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