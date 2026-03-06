Fernando Tatis Jr Sends Clear Message to Padres About His Spot in Lineup

Fernando Tatis Jr had a clear message for the San Diego Padres about his spot in the lineup.

Ahead of the 2026 season, manager Craig Stammen has been experimenting with different leadoff hitters this spring. From Xander Bogaerts to Jake Cronenworth, the Padres skipper has been looking for his best No. 1 option for Opening Day.

That could be a problem for one of the franchise stars.

Tatis hit leadoff in all but five of his 155 starts last season. Moreover, he has hit leadoff more than any other spot in his order throughout his career.

In the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Tatis is hitting leadoff for Team Dominican Republic. While the Padres star is evidently comfortable being at the top of the order, his success in the leadoff spot is contingent on the talent around him.

“I feel like this year we’re gonna have a way better lineup,” Tatis said. “A way, way better lineup.”

Tatis shared with Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune that he is willing to hit anywhere in the lineup, but he accepted being the Padres' leadoff hitter last season because the team needed him to do so.

He believes he hits better when he's not in the leadoff spot.

“If I’m hitting leadoff, just, let’s put a real lineup down there so we can create situations,” he said. “Because I feel like I create more chaos when I have situations."

It's become increasingly clear that Tatis isn't worried about where he hits in the lineup and he's confident in the hitters around him.

Stammen established the Padres will likely have an evolving lineup in his inaugural season as skipper for the organization.

"Leadoff is the one spot we’re just not quite sure of who’s going to be in that spot in the lineup. Maybe it (depends on) different handedness (of the opposing pitcher). Maybe it’s all the time. So you might see a few different options here with the WBC guys gone," Stammen said.

The Padres are already making headlines this spring with their ongoing experiments in the leadoff spot, especially since most lineup projections had Tatis atop the order.

Regardless, the message is clear.

Tatis is confident in the talent of the Padres lineup and is willing to occupy any spot in the order.

