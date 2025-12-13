Justin Jefferson and Three Other DFS Steals on DraftKings and FanDuel in Week 15

Last week, Michael Wilson was an identifiable value play , and he rewarded his supporters with the top wide receiver outcome (11/142/2). Finding low-priced studs creates edges in fantasy scoring and provides salary cap relief for team building.

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings (DK: $4,700/FD: $6,600)

Last week, I took McCarthy for a ride in the DFS market, and he was worth his salary investment. He threw a season-high three touchdowns, but all of his connections went to the tight end position. The Commanders failed to score, so the Vikings only attempted 23 passes. On the downside, Justin Jefferson (2/11 on four targets) and Jordan Addison (4/62 on seven targets) were barely used.

The Cowboys have the worst quarterback defense (353.05 fantasy points). They’ve allowed 29 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns to the QB position. Five quarterbacks have scored over 30.00 fantasy points.

· Russell Wilson (473 combined yards with three touchdowns)

· Caleb Williams (365 combined yards with four touchdowns)

· Jordan Love (365 combined yards with three touchdowns)

· Jalen Hurts (322 combined yards with three touchdowns)

· Patrick Mahomes (291 combined yards with four touchdowns)

The Vikings should chase on the scoreboard, forcing McCarthy to the air on more passes. The key to his success is Minnesota avoiding third-and-long situations, as their offensive line allows too much pressure (49 sacks) when their offense becomes one-dimensional. The Vikings allowed 13 sacks (4, 4, and 5) over their last three games, with failure in this area in four other matchups (6, 6, 5, and 5) on the year. Dallas has one sack or fewer in seven of their 12 contests this season.

In this game, I could see McCarthy having a floor of 250 combined yards with two scores.

Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints (DK: $5,300/FD: $6,100)

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Saints had Neal on the field for 74%, 82%, and 71% of their plays over the past three weeks. He comes off his best NFL game (19/70/1 with one catch for 14 yards) with an uptick in play in Week 13 (69 combined yards with three catches on 17 touches). Over his previous three matchups, Neal had a reasonable floor in catches (3/9, 5/43, and 3/22). He has two favorable matchups at home (CAR and NYJ) over the next two weeks.

Carolina comes into this week ranked 23rd vs. running backs (296/1,411/13 – 4.8 yards per carry with 62 catches for 380 yards and two touchdowns on eighty targets). The Jets have the fourth-worst defense against running backs (354/1,569/16 with 44 catches for 356 yards and four touchdowns).

· Travis Etienne (156 combined yards with three catches)

· Bijan Robinson (111 combined yards with five catches)

· James Cook (19/216/2)

· Josh Jacobs (100 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches)

· Bijan Robinson (143 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches)

· Christian McCaffrey (142 combined yards with one touchdown and seven catches)

· Rams running backs (20/153/2)

In my early projections. I have Neal ranked as an RB2 option on a path to 71 combined yards with three catches and a 75% chance of scoring. He’ll need to reach 100 rushing yards or score a touchdown to reach a 3X floor in the DFS market.

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (DK: $6,300/FD: $8,300)

Nov 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Jefferson comes off two consecutive empty games (2/4 and 2/1 with 10 targets). He’s lost his scoring value (two TDs) due to poor quarterback play by the Vikings and a short passing window created by offensive line issues. Over his last five starts, Jefferson averaged only 6.62 fantasy points in PPR formats, compared to 15.54 over his first eight contests.

Dallas has the worst wide receiver defense (160/2,214/22 on 231 targets), allowing 13.8 yards per pass attempt. Wideout beat them for three touchdowns in five games (NYG – 19/370/3, CHI – 13/208/3, GB – 17/166/3, DEN – 12/196/3, and KC – 14/173/3). J.J. McCarthy comes off an uptick game (163 passing yards and three touchdowns), but game score led to him attempting only 23 passes.

· Malik Nabers (9/167/2)

· Wan’Dale Robinson (8/142/1)

· Luther Burden (3/101/1)

· Romeo Doubs (6/58/3)

· Garrett Wilson (6/71/1)

· Troy Franklin (6/89/2)

· Marvin Harrison (7/96/1)

· A.J. Brown (8/110/1)

· Rashee Rice (8/92/2)

· Amon-Ra St. Brown (6/92)

· Jameson Williams (7/96)

Jefferson has an excellent matchup, and he looks poised for an uptick in production. He has the cheapest DFS salary since his rookie season, creating value as well in the prop market in Week 15.

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $5,800/FD: $7,400)

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates a touchdown scored by wide receiver Devonta Smith (6) in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A.J. Brown’s rise over the past four games (7/49, 8/110/1, 10/132/2, and 6/100 on 46 targets) has led to Smith feeling like a fantasy liability over this span (1/8, 6/89, 5/48, and 4/37). He averaged only 8.55 fantasy points over this span, with weakness in his catch rate (50.0%). The Eagles gave him eight targets a game over the past four weeks.

Surprisingly, the Raiders come into Week 15 with the best run defense (235/831/4 – 3.5 yards per rush), suggesting Philly will need to throw the ball well to win. Las Vegas allows the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers (463.90), with the Chargers (15/214/2 and 14/122/2), Chiefs (16/165/3), and Cowboys (16/212/3) having the best success.

· Kayshon Boutte (6/103)

· Keenan Allen (5/61/1)

· Quentin Johnston (3/71/1)

· Rome Odunze (4/69/1)

· Rashee Rice (7/42/2)

· Parker Washington (8/90)

· George Pickens (9/144/1)

· CeeDee Lamb (5/66/1)

Despite the appearance of weakness by Smith, he is still the 17th-ranked wideout in PPR formats (165.90 fantasy points), who has big plays and scoring ability. I don’t want to miss an impact game, which he had in Week 7 (9/183/1), so I'm betting that Week 15 is his turn to shine.

More DFS Advice For Week 15