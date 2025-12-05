Quinshon Judkins, Michael Wilson Headline Top Week 14 NFL DFS Value Plays

With salaries tightening and injuries reshaping depth charts, Week 14 offers some of the best DFS value opportunities we’ve seen all season. From Quinshon Judkins’ touchdown upside to Michael Wilson’s massive target share, these are the underpriced players who can tilt DraftKings and FanDuel contests.

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals (DK: $5,700/FD: $7,200)

Over his seven starts, Brissett has been the fantasy gift that keeps on giving. He’s passed for over 300 yards in three consecutive matchups (452/2, 317/1, and 301/2). Brissett averaged 29 completions and 43 passes since taking over the quarterback job for the Cardinals, leading to 321 combined yards and two touchdowns per start. His high passing opportunity creates a fantasy goldmine for his receiving options.

The Rams sit 10th in quarterback defense (226.10 fantasy points). They allow only 6.5 yards per pass attempt, with 17 touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts (266 combined yards with four touchdowns)

Mac Jones (342/2)

Trevor Lawrence (314 combined yards with one touchdown)

Mac Jones (319/3)

Bryce Young (229 combined yards with three touchdowns)

The Cardinals will be without Marvin Harrison and Greg Dortch this week, forcing Brissett to rely on Michael Wilson and Trey McBride to move the ball and score. The Rams will force the issue on the scoreboard, suggesting plenty of balls in the air again for Arizona.

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns (DK: $6,400/FD: $7,900)

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs against the New York Jets in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Judkins scored over 15.00 fantasy points in five contests (16.50, 21.50, 26.40, 16.70, and 15.90), which includes his last two starts. Cleveland gave him 19.5 touches over his previous four games. The Browns had him on the field for 60% of their plays or fewer over their last four contests. Judkins has been a better player at home (15.90 fantasy points per game).

Tennessee has one glowing signal to play Judkins in the DFS market in Week 14. They’ve allowed 18 touchdowns to running backs, with them gaining 4.8 yards per carry. The Titans rank 23rd in running backs defense (301.60 fantasy points).

Jonathan Taylor (17/102/3 with three catches for 16 yards)

Woody Marks (119 combined yards with two touchdowns with four catches)

Ashton Jeanty (86 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches)

Jonathan Taylor (12/153/2 with two catches for 21 yards and another score)

Cleveland’s quarterback play lowers the ceiling for its players' scoring. The Browns have talent on defense, giving them a chance at a short field on some drives, upping Judkins' scoring ability. I view this matchup as favorable, with an opportunity for their star rookie running back to score multiple times on the ground.

Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars (DK: $6,300/FD: $7,000)

After struggling in Week 13 (12/28 with one catch for 13 yards), Etienne brings a fade feel this week. He was very good over his previous four games (16.50, 15.70, 19.30, and 20.60 fantasy points) while averaging 20.5 touches per game. Etienne ranks 15th in fantasy points (168.60) in PPR formats. He’s been on the field for 57.8% of the Jaguars’ plays.

Bhayshul Tuten scored a rushing touchdown in three of his last five contests, with one active game (15/74/1). He only gets minimal chances in the passing game, and his preseason big-play ability hasn’t translated to success on the field (no runs over 20 yards while averaging 3.6 yards per carry).

The Colts are just above the league average in running back defense (262.80 fantasy points). They hold them to 3.9 yards per carry and 6.7 yards per catch. Backs have 11 touchdowns against Indianapolis.

De’Von Achane (75 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches)

Kareem Hunt (30/104/1 with three catches for 26 yards)

Etienne doesn’t bring an explosive ceiling, but he does have an active role and a reasonable chance of scoring. I’m treating him as a high-floor player in an offense that has shown higher upside over recent games.

Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals (DK: $5,600/FD: $5,700)

With Marvin Harrison Jr. back in the starting lineup in Week 14, Wilson caught three of his seven targets for 36 yards. The Cardinals had him on the field for 93% of their plays as their WR1. Over the previous two matchups, Wilson turned in two impact showings (15/185 and 10/118) while receiving 33 targets.

The Rams rank 19th defending wide receivers (374.80 fantasy points). Wideouts gain 12.1 yards per catch with nine touchdowns.

A.J. Brown (6/109/1)

Kendrick Bourne (10/142)

Travis Hunter (8/101/1)

Jauan Jennings (6/71/1)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (9/105)

Jalen Coker (4/74/1)

Wilson will be a popular value play again this week with Harrison officially ruled out. The Cardinals will throw the ball early and often while featuring two players.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (DK: $5,200/FD: $6,600)

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

An overtime game in Week 13 against Denver allowed McLaurin to finish with a winning day (7/96/1 on 14 targets). His success came after missing seven of his previous eight games. The Commanders had him on the field for 51% of their plays. McLaurin failed to score over 15.00 fantasy points in his other four matchups this year.

The Vikings have the best wide receiver defense (291.50 fantasy points), but they will allow big plays (14.0 yards per catch). Wideouts have seven touchdowns with a low catch rate (61.9%).

Rome Odunze (6/37/1)

DK Metcalf (5/126/1)

A.J. Brown (4/121/2)

DeVonta Smith (9/193/1)

Ladd McConkey (6/88/1)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (9/97)

Jameson Williams (4/66/1)

With Jayden Daniels back behind center, the Commanders’ offense should score more touchdowns. McLaurin brings scoring and big-play ability, and his salary is extremely low for his ceiling.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: