George Kittle, Kyle Pitts, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For 49ers vs. Falcons
This looks to be an exciting matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons for week seven's Sunday night game. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.
George Kittle Under 50.5 Receiving Yards
San Francisco 49ers TE1 George Kittle is making his first appearance since being put on IR after suffering a bad hamstring injury in week one against the Seattle Seahawks. With it being his first game back, it feels like his receiving prop total set at 50.5 yards is a bit inflated.
Atlanta is allowing the fewest passing yards per game in the NFL this season, allowing 139.4 yards, and is also allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to the TE position in PPR formats. Kittle is a talented player, but in this spot, his under is definitely the right play.
Christian McCaffrey Over 109.5 Rush+Rec Yards
The San Francisco 49ers RB1, Christian McCaffrey, after being out for much of the season with injuries in 2024, has proven that he is still a top RB in the NFL in 2025. Through six games, he has hit his over on his Sunday night receiving yards+rushing yards total set at 109.5 yards five out of six games.
With Pearsall still out, McCaffrey should see a surplus of volume; his over on this total is definitely the way to go, despite the Falcons' lethal pass defense. He showed against another team that ranks inside the top 10 for fewest passing yards per game that he can still be effective. Against the Los Angeles Rams, who rank ninth in fewest passing yards allowed per game, in week five, McCaffrey had 139 scrimmage yards against them
Kyle Pitts Over 35.5 Receiving Yards
Atlanta Falcons TE1 Kyle Pitts is coming off his lowest receiving total in week six. Against the Buffalo Bills, he had three receptions for 18 yards. This was foreseen, given how Buffalo has played TEs all year. In week seven, Pitts will have a more favorable matchup in garnering a higher receiving total.
The Bills this season are allowing the second-fewest fantasy PPR points, while the 49ers are allowing the 13th fewest. So it is still a difficult matchup for Pitts, but he should not have a problem surpassing 35.5 yards, a total he has hit the over on four out of five games this year. The 49ers, in their last five games, have allowed the opposing TE1 over 35.5 receiving yards in four games.
Bijan Robinson Longest Rush Over 16.5 Yards
Atlanta Falcons RB1 Bijan Robinson had his full skillset on display in week six, as he went off for 238 scrimmage yards. This total included a showstopping 81-yard sprint up the right sideline, where Robinson scored his lone touchdown of the night. Against the 49ers, it looks like Robinson could produce another big run, making his over 16.5 yards the longest rush a good play to take on Sunday night.
Robinson, in three out of his last four games, has had a rush of 17 yards or more. The 49ers in three of their last four games have allowed opposing team's RBs a rush of 17 yards or more.
Kendrick Bourne Over 48.5 Receiving Yards
49ers WR Kendrick Bourne has submitted a spot in the 49ers' offense. He has excelled in the team’s last two games, combining for 284 receiving yards–recording 142 yards in both week five and six. A common theme in both of these games is that San Francisco was without their WR1 to start 2025, Ricky Pearsall. He will remain out against the Falcons with a knee injury. With Pearsall being absent again and Bourne’s production over the last two games, this alone warrants taking his over 48.5 receiving yards prop for Sunday night.